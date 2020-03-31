PUSHBACK: What went down at Arslan Ash’s debut live streaming event!

Pakistan has emerged as a major contender in the global esports scene and particularly around Fight Games Community (FGC). In a country known for its cricket and squash stars, ESPN E-sports Player of the Year 2019, Arslan Ash’s consistent success at world stage(s) has brought the attention to competitive gaming in the fifth most populous country on the planet.

Overcoming another barrier for streamers in Pakistan, Ash kicked off his first-ever live event broadcast exclusively on the streaming platform Twitch on February 17 and 18, 2020. Titled ‘ Ash & Friends: PUSHBACK ’, the concept was fairly simple: the EVO champion invited his friends from the TEKKEN-7 community to host exhibition matches, followed by a first-to-five (FT5) style tournament.

Ash & Friends: PUSHBACK © Haseeb S Khan

Initial announcements featured local and international guests including Rayan aka M-D-Luffy19 from Saudi Arabia and HG Esports’ Daniel Madonia from Italy.

Arslan Ash © Arslan Ash

Rayan / Luffy © Arslan Ash

Daniel Madonia © Arslan Ash

Luffy unfortunately, couldn’t make it to the event at the last minute due to some travel restrictions. Though disappointed, he was able to send best wishes from the airport.

In a statement later, he expressed his expectations from the experiences he was looking forward to while touring Pakistan and sparring with Arslan ASH and other e-athletes from the TEKKEN community in Lahore.

“When Pakistanis got the chance to travel, they showed the world what they are made of, and now everyone from around the world travels to Pakistan in order to learn TEKKEN and to enjoy (their) hospitality. For me, I had the same expectations and was really looking forward to my tour,” said Luffy.

Arslan greeting Daniel Madonia, with Farzeen (left) & Soul Dragger. © Ahmed Hayan Kazi

Madonia, who is currently signed with HG Esports , was able to participate in the exhibition matches and the following tournament. He also sounded overwhelmed by the skill and competitiveness of his opposition at the heart of the “TEKKEN scene” in Pakistan.

They play with no fear, their style is unique. Beastly players. Daniel Madonia

NASR Esports | Bilal © Arslan Ash

FATE | FARZEEN © Arslan Ash

Atif Butt © Arslan Ash

Apart from the TEKKEN pros, many of Ash’s friends from the e-sports & gaming community signed up to support the two-day long event including TEKKEN Commentator Soul Dragger , and streamers Voyevoda Rose , Hybrid Gamer and Silvia Cronica .

Hybrid Gamer at the stream of Ash & Friends: PUSHBACK © Ahmed Hayan Kazi

Ash made his home advantage count, leading the brackets throughout and eventually bagging another win to take his streak to eight local tournaments (at the time).

Bawaqaar Haider (Soul Dragger) & Hybrid Gamer. © Haseeb S Khan

His major focus is on defense, but provided the opportunity, he starts to attack in no time. He has unbelievable reactions and knows how to work the controls from a distance,” Madonia shares, praising Arslan’s dynamic skillet.

Arslan Ash at his debut live streaming event, PUSHBACK. © Ahmed Hayan Kazi

Despite having some hiccups in the lineup, and later a delay in the live stream due to technical difficulties, Ash looked back at his first stream as a considerable success for developing an interactive event for his fans and FGC counterparts from across the globe.

vSlash | Hafiz Adeel © Ahmed Hayan Kazi

Qasim Mir VS Ahsan Ali at the Arslan Ash & Friends: PUSHBACK. © Haseeb S Khan

“I want to invest more time and effort into streaming from here onwards. That’s a promise to my community and to myself. I am exploring and learning new things each day, and that is my motivation behind streaming regularly,” says Ash. “Interacting with fans from the US to Japan through these streams is an additional benefit and allows me home support wherever I go.”

RB | VS | Arslan Ash vs ARC © Haseeb Khan

BEST MOMENTS FROM THE LIVE STREAM

Revisiting some of the best moments from the stream, here are Ash’s top five picks:

1. HG | Daniel’s JIN side-stepping and counter-hit combo leading to a ‘Perfect’ against vSLASH | Adeel

HG | Daniel VS vSlash | Adeel © Ahmed Hayan Kazi

2. RB | vSLASH | Arslan Ash’s ZAFINA 2x back-to-back combos leading to a “Perfect” against FATE | Farzeen

3. FATE | Farzeen’s comeback in a round against RB | vSLASH | Arslan Ash

Farzeen & Arslan Ash © Ahmed Hayan Kazi

4. RB | vSLASH | Arslan Ash moderating the chat and answering the questions from the community.

Arslan Ash with his friends © Ahmed Hayan Kazi

5. Ahsan Ali’s KING reversal against RB | vSLASH | Arslan Ash’s ZAFINA left kick

Moving forward, Ash plans on continuing his stream on a weekly basis. In order to stay sharp and focused, as streaming has come up as an equal alternative to offline events. In a message to his fans on Instagram, he urged his followers to stay indoors while keep practicing hard.