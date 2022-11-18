Quetta Qualifiers: Action-packed Cricket And The Underdog Victors

After Lahore, Multan, and Karachi qualifiers, Quetta took the stage last week to hold their city qualifiers for Red Bull Campus Cricket.
After a two-day, action-packed eliminator, the University of Balochistan (UoB) booked their berth in the finals of Red Bull Campus Cricket by defeating the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) by 26 runs in the Quetta City qualifiers.
The UoB was an odds-on favorite as they opened the qualifiers, winning their first match against NUST with a convincing 126 runs. BUITEMS qualified for the city finals by defeating GPSC with a massive 190-run victory. Rest assured, all teams played some fantastic cricket to win and make their way into the finals. UoB and BUITEMS succeeded.
In the final, batting first, UoB scored 57 for the loss of two wickets in the first five overs, as Hameed Khan from BUITEMS took two wickets in the very first overs of the inning. UoB added 40 runs in the next five overs to reach 97 for two in 10 overs.
UoB reached 135 for three in 15 overs and ended their innings, posting 179 runs and losing eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Ajmal from BUITEMS took a five-wicket haul, out of which three were taken in the last over.
Chasing 180, BUITEMS lost their two wickets in the first five overs. In the next five, they added 25 runs in 48 runs to score 73 for six wickets in 10 overs. Requiring 107 runs in 10 overs with only four wickets in hand, BUITEMS was restricted to 153 all out in 19 overs, courtesy of Javed's four wickets, while Kabir and Saleh took two wickets each.
The UoB team, who also qualified for the national finals in 2018, were well prepared for the tournament. "The team had recently played in the tournament conducted by the Pak Army in Bolan Ground in August. We were well prepared for Red Bull Campus Cricket as well as the upcoming HEC Zonal tournament," said Ali Ahmed, Superintendent Directorate of Sports at UoB.
Ahmed added that the team players don't get many chances to play an event of this level, which makes each and every team player excited. "After qualifying from here, the final will be played in a different city. These kids don't get many chances to go out of the city and show their skills."
"Most of the students at the UoB belong to working class families, and touring other cities during their academic life and playing matches in other city grounds will be memorable for them. Playing in the Red Bull Campus Cricket finals in a different city will help them gain a lot of exposure too," he said.
For UoB, the most challenging match was the final against BUITEMS, as this was the only team that felt that gave them a tough competition. The high pressure of city finals and qualifying for the national finals also raised the stakes.
According to the team, The UoB taking the last wicket of BUITEMS was the best moment of the qualifier for them, as they celebrated their victory soon after.
For the Red Bull Campus Cricket national finals, the UoB campus has established a camp to further train the players and overcome the team’s any weaknesses in due time. "All of the teams in the finals are strong as they have better sports facilities than us. But the UoB team camp has been established for us to be more focused and train harder. We will play the best cricket in the upcoming Red Bull Campus Cricket finals, " said Ahmed while naming the University of Punjab as their most formidable rival in the final.
With this, the underdogs of the tournament the University of Balochistan joins the Jinnah Govt College, the University of Punjab, and Bahauddin Zakariya University as the four finalists at the Red Bull Campus Cricket. Two more qualifiers remain before we have the top six teams who will fight for the crown of the national champions.