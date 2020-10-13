Quick Swish, Bounce seal berths at Red Bull Half Court National Finals

On the eve of the Red Bull Half Court regional finals in Karachi, Kenneth D. Johnson had spoken about his dream of driving his Jack Aces team through to the national finals and eventually the global final.

Kenneth and Jack Aces almost out on the nationals by the most narrowest of margins; losing the final on the first day in overtime to Quick Swish 8-7.

Team Quick Swish - Winner of Day 1 of Karachi qualifiers © Khurram

It was the end of Kenneth’s dream. But for Quick Swish’s Ans Azhar, the dream lives on.

“We are now going to the National finals with the aim of showing our mettle,” Ans said after his team’s victory on Saturday.

It was an action-packed weekend at the Neighbourhood Club as Red Bull Half Court came to Pakistan for the first time. Over two days, there was joy and heartbreak in equal measure as basketball’s novel 3x3 format was played in the country for the first time at a tournament level.

Red Bull Half Court - Karachi qualifiers © Khurram

With two teams from Karachi set to play at the National finals, there were separate knockout tournaments on each day with Bounce securing the other berth after winning the final on Sunday.

The margin of Bounce’s victory was more pronounced. They were 11-3 winners over team Asad.

“It’s a great moment for us,” Bounce’s Ammar said. “We knew we had a strong team but the real test of our team will come at the National finals.”

As many as 32 teams had registered from Karachi and the competition intensified with the start of the quarter-finals on both days.

Basketball players at the Red Bull Half Court - Karachi qualifiers © Khurram

On Saturday, Quick Swish won their quarter-final against Koi Team 9-7 before prevailing 8-2 against Azides in the semi-final. Jack Aces, meanwhile, recorded more impressive victories – 8-2 against Mamba Forever in the quarters before a thumping 10-2 against Koi Char in the last four.

“It was a very close final and Jack Aces is one of my favourite teams on the local circuit,” said Ans, reflecting on the final. “3x3 format is dependent upon team play and I’m glad to have Anas Taimoor and Faizan as my team-mates.”

Red Bull Half Court - Karachi qualifiers © Khurram

Ammar said the unpredictable nature of the 3x3 format means the level of competition was good.

“In 3x3 anything can happen and that showed,” he said about the matches played on Sunday. “The new format gives more impetus to the sport and encourages new players to come in and that’s what we saw.”

Team Bounce - Day 2 Finalist of Karachi qualifiers © Saman

Bounce beat Civil Tigers and Dunkin Of Those Nuts en route to Sunday’s final while Asad won against One Unit and Splash.

A three-team women’s tournament that took place at the Karachi qualifiers was won by Team Alpha, who beat Savage Storm in the final. Deeta Malla was the other team which took part.

Women's Karachi qualifiers of Red Bull Half Court - Pakistan © Khurram