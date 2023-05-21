Reach For The Sky: The Top Breakers of Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan 2023

As the final of the second edition of Red Bull BC One took place on May 20, 2023, at the Art Council Pakistan in Karachi, dive with us into the thrilling world of breaking and explore the stories of the top 20 finalists who came forward after the Workshop.

From diverse backgrounds and with unique journeys, these finalists have dedicated themselves to the art of breaking, honing their skills and pushing boundaries to reach the pinnacle of their craft. Through dedication, perseverance, and countless hours of practice, they have emerged as the best of the best, earning their spot among the elite competitors in this prestigious event.

But beyond the moves and the competition, the stories of these breakers are equally inspiring. They reflect the power of community, the resilience to overcome challenges, and the pursuit of dreams against all odds.

Here is the cream of the crop, the 16 b-boys and 4 b-girls who made it to the finals of the Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan 2023.

The Top 4 B-Girls

B-Girl Shah

Sarah Shah Gul , also known as B-Girl Shah , is a young Pakistani breaker who has defied gender stereotypes and emerged as a trailblazer in the male-dominated breaking community.

B-Girl Shah © Saad Saeed

While growing up, I observed that there were mostly boys and very few girls in the breaking community. But that didn't stop me from pursuing my passion. B-Girl Shah

With unwavering support from her mother and the guidance of renowned breaker Barkat Ali , the leader of Street Dreamer Crew , she honed her skills and discovered her true potential. A turning point in Shah's journey came with the arrival of the Red Bull BC One in Pakistan.

Filled with joy and pride, B-Girl Shah expresses, "I feel ecstatic and honored as I have been chosen as one of the top breakers in the country. However, I must admit that I am also a bit nervous. Participating in a Red Bull breaker event is a dream come true for any breaker."

B-Girl Destiny

Allow us to introduce Daniya Kanwal , better known as B-Girl Destiny , a talented and fearless breaker as well as the winner of the first Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan in 2022.

I have always been the type of woman to break all the stereotypes and do things outside of the norm. When I discovered breaking, it spoke to my true essence. I was drawn to its coolness and the desire to learn all the steps and moves. B-Girl Destiny

B-Girl Destiny © Saad Saeed

B-Girl Destiny's journey as a breaker began about 4 to 5 years ago when she delved into various forms and genres of dance. It was the Red Bull BC One event that sparked her interest in breaking. Encouraged by the vibrant and captivating dance style, she joined the movement and embarked on a journey of learning breakdance.

"We wanted more girls to experience hip hop and breaking, and I'm thrilled that it's happening again. Being a finalist again comes with responsibility and pressure, as everyone expects me to defend my title. I will give my best and try to meet those expectations," shares B-Girl Destiny .

B-Girl Jaded

Meet Faryal Jatoi , a 16-year-old aspiring breaker known as B-Girl Jaded. Despite being relatively new to the breaking scene, her enthusiasm and dedication have allowed her to make remarkable progress in a short span of time.

B-Girl Jaded © Saad Saeed

B-Girl Jaded's journey began with a spark of inspiration from witnessing the vibrant breaking scene in her country. With a strong desire to be a part of the action, she dedicated herself to learning the art form through online tutorials and endless practice sessions.

She expresses her excitement for being in the top 20, saying, "It feels like I'm on top of the world! Being here as a finalist makes me incredibly proud. Red Bull BC One is a fantastic opportunity for B-Girls like me to showcase our talent and prove that Pakistan has immense talent. I did expect to reach the finals, but I never underestimate the hard work required. Now that I'm here, I will continue to push myself and give my best.”

B-Girl Mehak

Meet Mehak Hasil , a talented young B-Girl and a member of the esteemed Street Dreamers Crew. Four years into breaking, Mehak has secured a spot in the finals of Red Bull BC One with her dedication and passion for the art form and the support and guidance of her team.

B-Girl Mehak © Saad Saeed

For Mehak , Red Bull BC One holds great significance. She is thrilled to witness more representation of girls in the event, and hopes that it will serve as encouragement for other local girls who aspire to join the breaking community.

"Red Bull BC One is a fantastic event, especially for B-Girls who may not have many opportunities in local jams or other events. It's inspiring to see more girls represented in this event. We hope that this event, along with other local events, will motivate and empower other girls who want to pursue breaking," Mehak expresses.

The Top 16 B-Boys

B-Boy H2O

B-Boy H20 , also known as Athar Hussain Soomro , is a remarkable talent in the world of breaking. With a decade-long journey in the dance form, B-Boy H20 has been involved with Chemistry Crew for a while. The crew has been by his side throughout his career, providing guidance and support at every step, leading him to represent them in prestigious competitions such as the Red Bull BC One.

B-Boy H2O © Saad Saeed

Last year, B-Boy H20 narrowly missed qualifying for The Cypher. Undeterred, he dedicated himself to intense training and hard work, with the sole aim of securing a spot in the competition. His determination paid off, and this time, he successfully qualified, describing the feeling as "an amazing dream come true."

“Red Bull BC One has played a significant role in transforming the breaking community in Pakistan. Prior to the event, breaking remained underground and lacked recognition. However, since the inception of Red Bull BC One, the scene has experienced a resurgence,” said B-Boy H2O.

B-Boy Zee Jazbati

Meet Mohammad Zain Hadi , better known as B-Boy Zee Jazbati , a talented breaker who has been captivated by the world of dance since his school days. It all began when people started calling him "Michael Jackson" due to his impeccable imitation of the legendary performer. However, a turning point came when a friend from the United States remarked, "You suck". “It became a motivation to explore dance videos on YouTube. During my search, I discovered numerous B-Boys, including some from Pakistan.”

B-Boy Zee Jazbati © Saad Saeed

The Red Bull BC One platform holds a great significance for B-Boy Zee Jazbati. "I have come with full preparation, the right mindset, and the belief that it will take me further this year and in the future."

The competition, according to B-Boy Zee Jazbati , has played a pivotal role in local training and the development of breaking as a culture in Pakistan. “Because of Red Bull BC One, breaking scene in Pakistan has emerged as something new and exciting. It’s a culture that is bringing something new to Pakistan, and people didn't have any awareness about it before. All of us have pioneered it."

B-Boy Masoom

Meet Syed Shariq Habib Shah , widely known as B-Boy Masoom , a talented breaker whose journey into breaking was ignited by his admiration for the legendary Michael Jackson and the impactful movie "Step Up." Needless to say, he definitely stepped up, and even won the Red Bull BC One 2022.

B-Boy Masoom © Saad Saeed

After qualifying for the competition again this year, B-Boy Masoom is grateful and excited to have made it. “With Red Bull BC One returning to our country, it brings numerous opportunities. We now have a roadmap with Red Bull BC One, giving new breakers a clear path to participate in international events and represent our country. It's a great motivation for upcoming breakers, providing them with the best platform"

B-Boy Rack

Barkat Ali , widely known as B-Boy Rack and the leader of Street Dancers Crew, discovered his passion for breaking in 2009 through a local audition for a theatre play that involved dancing. Reflecting on that pivotal moment, B-Boy Rack recalls, "Prior to that, I was primarily focused on pop and Bollywood dance styles. Witnessing the audition and experiencing the different flavors of dance, I felt drawn to breaking and saw it as a cool and exciting path for me to pursue."

B-Boy Rack © Saad Saeed

Participating in the second edition of Red Bull BC One, B-Boy Rack expresses his deep appreciation for the renowned event.

It's an unparalleled experience that cannot be put into words. Personally, I have always envisioned myself dancing on the Red Bull BC One stage, and it's a dream come true for me. The stage holds a special place in my heart, and I cherish every moment of being a part of it. B-Boy Rack

Recognizing the significance of Red Bull BC One for the local breaking scene, B-Boy Rack emphasizes its importance as the premier international event in Pakistan. He states, "It is the only international event we have here in Pakistan, and I am grateful to Red Bull for providing us with this remarkable platform. There is no better stage for us as Pakistani breakers and for the international breaking community. Red Bull BC One elevates our art form and offers opportunities for local talent to shine."

B-Boy Hope

Hadi Shah , who goes by the name B-Boy Hope , is a passionate breaker, and has dedicated the past 7 to 8 years to mastering the art form. Seeing his breaker friends and the energy surrounding breaking, he instantly fell in love with the art form. “It offered a different and exciting way of expressing myself through dance," says B-Boy Hadi .

As for the Red Bull BC One’s second edition, he says, "It's been a long-awaited moment for the breaking community in Pakistan. The Red Bull BC One stage holds significant importance for the breaking scene, and events like this should take place more frequently in our country."

B-Boy Hope © Saad Saeed

Addressing his fellow breakers, B-Boy Hope offers words of encouragement, emphasizing the importance of enjoying the experience and embracing both victory and defeat.

I want to remind you that winning and losing are part of the game. What truly matters is the joy and passion you bring to the stage. So, go out there, enjoy yourself, and make the most of this incredible opportunity. Cherish every moment and let your love for breaking shine through. B-Boy Hope

B-Boy Burhan

Burhan Ali or B-Boy Burhan is a seasoned breaker and senior member of Street Dancers Crew with 9 years of experience.

Regarding qualifying as a finalist in the Red Bull BC One, B-Boy Burhan says, "It’s an incredible feeling. Last time, I was a finalist, and this time, I am determined to give my best performance based on the training and experience I have gained over the years."

B-Boy Burhan © Saad Saeed

B-Boy Burhan values the platform saying the workshops conducted by Red Bull BC One have provided the breakers with professional training and the chance to learn from international stars. For the fellow competitors, he suggests that everyone enjoys every moment on the stage.

“Let's make it a memorable experience for everyone involved," he exclaims.

B-Boy Lilxee

Irfan Ali Khan , widely known as B-Boy Lilxee from Street Dreamers Crew, has dedicated over 12 years to breaking, showcasing a remarkable story of perseverance, growth, and an unwavering passion for the art form. Having been actively involved in sports from an early age, Irfan's transition into breaking felt like a natural progression.

" Barkat Ali (B-Boy Rack) noticed my skills and introduced me to this art form. With his guidance and inspiration, I began polishing my breaking skills, learning about its history, different styles, and techniques. As we started seeing positive results and participating in local jams, our interest in breaking grew even further," says B-Boy Lilxee.

B-Boy Lil Xee © Saad Saeed

For B-Boy Lil Xee , Red Bull BC One was a very distant dream stage that they had only seen online. "We used to watch Red Bull BC One videos on YouTube and always dreamed of when it would come to Pakistan, hoping to participate in such a prestigious event. Now that it is finally happening in Pakistan, we are giving our best to deliver an outstanding performance.”

Last year, he made it to the semi-finals. But this time, he worked harder to make it to the Cypher.

B-Boy Shahid

Muhammad Ali Shahid , known as B-Boy Shahid, has embarked on an extraordinary breaking journey for the past 8 years. At first struck by the beauty of the dance form, breaking eventually became an escape from the social anxiety and worries and brought peace and joy to Shahid.

B-Boy Shahid © Saad Saeed

He considers it an honour to represent his crew and himself in the competition. "Being a part of Red Bull BC One is truly a privilege," says B-Boy Shahid .

B-Boy Aliyan

Introducing Aliyan Babar , widely known as B-Boy Aliyan , a dedicated senior member of the esteemed Street Dreamers Crew with six years of experience. He made it to the quarter-finals last year at Red Bull BC One and is ecstatic to have made it to the finals this year.

B-Boy Aliyan © Saad Saeed

"I am hoping to showcase my skills and creativity to the fullest. The competition pushes me to give my best and test my limits as a breaker," B-Boy Aliyan states with enthusiasm.

B-Boy Aris

Meet Aris Rahim , widely known as B-Boy Aris , representing the Street Dreamers Crew with his seven years of experience.

B-Boy Aris turned to breaking because "the fluidity, power, and creativity of this dance form resonated with me, and I knew I had found my calling."

B-Boy Aris © Saad Saeed

He made it to the final round at last year’s Red Bull BC One. This year, with a renewed sense of confidence and determination, he has once again secured his place in the top 20.

For him, such competitions hold immense significance for the breaking community, allowing them to connect, compete, and celebrate the dance form. He invites the audience to “attend our local jams, support the breaking scene, and witness the incredible talent that exists within our community.”

B-Boy Walochee

Meet Ali Mir , also known as B-Boy Walochee , a passionate breaker who has been making waves in the dance scene since 2017.

B-Boy Walochee © Saad Saeed

Excited to be in top 20, he says, "It feels incredible to be a part of Red Bull BC One. This platform amplifies the reach and impact of breaking, allowing me to showcase my skills and inspire others. It provides an opportunity to connect with breakers from different regions, exchange knowledge, and push our limits."

B-Boy Naqi Nix

Mohammad Naqi Raza , also known as B-Boy Naqi Nix , is a talented freestyle hip-hop dancer who transcends the boundaries of traditional dance styles. He showcases his unique skills in freestyle, incorporating elements of hip-hop into his performances. His versatility and ability to fuse various dance styles make him a standout in the dance community.

B-Boy Naqi Nix © Nabil Tahir

"As a freestyle hip-hop dancer, I explore different elements of hip-hop, including top rocks and some B-Boying moves. It's my way of expressing myself through dance," B-Boy Naqi Nix explains.

Akin to his freestyle nature, his goals are also somewhat different. "My goal at Red Bull BC One is not just to win but to understand my position and potential as a B-Boy. It is an opportunity for self-discovery," says Mohammed Naqi.

B-Boy Bad Move

Jawad Hussain , popularly known as B-Boy Bad Move , is a dynamic breaker who embarked on his breaking journey just two years ago. He feels a sense of exhilaration and gratitude for the opportunity to showcase his talent on the global platform.

B-Boy Bad Move © Saad Saeed

"Red Bull BC One brings dancers from every category together, whether it's breaking, popping, or hip-hop. It's the ultimate competition that every dancer aspires to be a part of," B-Boy Bad Move shares.

B-Boy Alee

Introducing Ali Mohammad , better known as B-Boy Alee , is a talented breaker with over six years of experience.

B-Boy Alee © Saad Saeed

Recognizing the opportunity that Red Bull BC One presents, he urges his fellows to "Remember, it's not just about the number of moves or how skilled you are. What truly matters is connecting with the music and enjoying the moment. When you feel the music and let it guide your dance, you can win any battle. So, feel the rhythm, enjoy the music, and give it your all."

B-Boy Navin

Mikhail Navin Pinho , popularly known as B-Boy Navin , is a trailblazer who has been breaking for over 15 years. As one of the first-generation B-Boys in Pakistan, he witnessed the evolution of breaking and its integration into the local hip-hop scene.

B-Boy Navin © Saad Saeed

"My journey in breaking began back in 2006. At that time, hip-hop wasn't prevalent, and breaking was just starting to gain traction. I was inspired by dancers I saw in movies like 'Step Up,' particularly the 2008. However, within my Christian community, dancing was already being practiced and embraced," says B-Boy Navin .

With a wealth of experience under his belt, B-Boy Navin is confident in his abilities. "It's a fantastic opportunity to be a part of Red Bull BC One. I have always believed in my skills, and I had no doubt that I would be a finalist this year," he says.

B-Boy Myke

Representing the Street Dreamers crew is Minhaj , also known as B-Boy Myke . With seven years of experience, Minhaj discovered his passion by observing and learning from fellow B-Boys in his community.

B-Boy Myke © Saad Saeed

The arrival of Red Bull BC One heightened Minhaj's excitement and enthusiasm for breaking as he considers the opportunity a great way to have fun, further grow the breaking scene and make the country proud.