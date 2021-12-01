SKISH: Applying the Wuxi Finger Hold on Pakistani Entrepreneurial landscape

There are a few things more inspiring than watching someone work to improve life for others. Such efforts start with imagination, which shapes dreams, and you need courage to pursue those dreams in the face of challenges.

Bilal Ahmed from Beaconhouse National University and Danish Faisal from Lahore School of Economics – the inspiring winners of Red Bull Basement 2021 edition from Pakistan – evidently have that courage. And their dream was to empower the youth of Pakistan. Duo embraced the constraints, allowed it to reenforce their focus, and drive innovation.

It took a great deal of work & dedication for Skish to win in 2021 © Arfa Usman

Necessity being the mother (as well as the grandmother) of innovation, it caused Ahmed and Faisal to give birth to SKISH. It’s pretty much like the Wuxi Finger Hold practiced by Master Shifu in Kung Fu Panda where you hold the opponent’s finger between your index finger and thumb, and bring down your pinky, previously held upright as you utter ‘Skadoosh’.

Similarly, when it comes to SKISH, you hold your phone in the palm of your hand, pinky awkwardly supporting the bottom, and press your thumb on the screen to download the app. The subsequent effect is that a world of skill sharing opens up to you with a vast number of professionals possessing a variety of skills, all available at your fingertips.

Danish Faisal from LSE - Team Skish for Global Workshop 2021 © Arfa Usman

The brains behind the winning solution at Red Bull Basement 2021 complement each other with their expertise in economics and filmmaking. While Ahmed and Faisal have been trying to get to the Red Bull Basement finals since last year, it took a great deal of work and dedication to win the 2021 national finals.

Bilal Ahmed from BNU - Team Skish for Global Workshop 2021 © Arfa Usman

Student life in Pakistan can be tough, and it didn’t come without challenges for both of them. They felt an exigent need of a platform that connects talented students who can help each other learn new skills or just offer help. It took countless brainstorming sessions to finally come up with this idea at a café – it was an idea that not only helps students polish their skills but also monetize them. With market research, they knew that no one was doing it, so there was both room and potential.

With that, SKISH was born, and just like its name, it offers a mix of ‘skill’ and ‘sharing’. It’s an Ed-Tech platform that allows students to connect and share their skills with others around them both on and off-campus. The idea behind the app is to create a more collaborative and skill-based student community.

But as is often the case, coming up with an idea is the easy part. Developing it took the duo months. They gobbled up all design thinking concepts to produce something that leaves a mark. After months of discussion, prototyping, user research, testing and marketing surveys, they came up with SKISH as we know it.

It's an idea that not only polishes skills of students but also monetize it © Arfa Usman

“The app will be simple to use. The users can choose from different categories such as music, graphics design, sports and many more which will be added step by step. They can review the listings and connect with other students at their convenience,” said Ahmed.

Meanwhile, in early stages of the app, they will be “targeting the basic skills that students have, for instance, driving, learning musical instruments, photography, videography, graphic design and sports.” The app will expand as it progresses to include more skillsets.

With SKISH, Bilal Ahmed and Danish Faisal are aiming to conquer Istanbul next with their breakthrough solution in the world finals.

In their uphill battles, Ahmed and Faisal always remind themselves of Ottoman emperor Fatih Sultan Mehmet’s infamous quote “Either I conquer Istanbul or Istanbul conquers me.” That’s what keeps them going. Now it is literally taking them to Istanbul where they will compete with some of the finest entrepreneurial ideas from across the world in the Red Bull Basement 2021 World Final.

Their plan is pretty straightforward. “We’ve got to make this work, not just for ourselves, but for 1.9 million university students in Pakistan who really need a platform like SKISH to go global with their skillsets,” said Ahmed.

Faisal equally believes in Pakistani students’ untapped potential. He said, “We are resilient, passionate hard workers – we just lack the right platforms to excel, and that’s what we are trying to create.”

The idea is to create a more collaborative & skill-based student community © Arfa Usman

In order to create their solution, their platform for Pakistani students, the duo first needed a platform themselves. That’s what they got in Red Bull Basement. Ahmed feels that Red Bull has always been on its toes to represent and empower the youth – it was the perfect synchronization opportunity for Skish.

“Through Red Bull Basement, we expect to turn our vision and dream into a concrete reality. The idea is to create a student-based platform from Pakistan that is for Pakistan, at least for a start.”

Their first attempt at Red Bull Basement in 2020 didn’t quite work out. But that only motivated them to improve. After spending another year perfecting their work, undergoing incubation at a leading business incubation center at Lahore, they came back stronger this time to collect the title they deserved.

Bilal feels that Red Bull has always been on its toes to empower the youth © Arfa Usman

Comparing their progress to the last years’ attempt, they were confident in their ability to ace through the national round. They had faith in their abilities, plans, and the sleepless nights they spent working on it. Faisal identified three areas that are absolutely essential for Red Bull Basement: Feasibility, Impact, and Creativity.

The team believes that entrepreneurship is all about grit and perseverance. They knew they had to be so good they can’t be ignored. With their next goal being to compete at and win the Red Bull Basement World Final, Ahmed and Faisal are focused and ready to go all in to further develop and bring SKISH to life.

Team Skish is gearing up for the Global Workshop at Popcorn Studios, Lahore.