Act Today, Innovate Tomorrow With Red Bull Basement

Different combinations of the seven musical notes are all we need to create all the melodies we have ever heard or will ever hear. It's the same with how innovation works - you take the limited tools you have and their synthesis and the unique arrangement results in ground-breaking ideas and solutions.

An entrepreneur's journey is never an easy one. When innovation survives rigorous evaluation and the concept reaches a point where application seems like a viable option, it still needs a plan that makes it a success. Certainly, you need that music, and just at the right frequency, to play along. If you have that music in you, Red Bull Basement is right place to find your perfect scale to create an impact the world wouldn't forget.

One rule: There is a method in the madness of entrepreneurship - Cynia Ejaz © Abuzar Mir

The platform offers young students an opportunity to understand the importance of entrepreneurship and learn how to face the challenges along the way. Earlier this month, the leading industry experts at the Red Bull Basement Islamabad launchpad event addressed an audience of brilliant students who had innovation burning inside of them, talking about how innovations can help the community, and how they could do it too.

Bilal Ali Qureshi, an Innovation Fund Manager at GSMA, took this occasion to talk about how innovation can help create social and economic impact. He went on to encourage the youth to dedicate themselves towards innovation at an early stage. Teamwork was also among his key lessons.

Bilal Qureshi and Cynia Ejaz at the speaker session in Islamabad © Abuzar Mir

“There will be some members in the team who bring in innovation and creativity,” he said. “Some will be required to cater the technical end, while for other things, you will need people who can be hardcore entrepreneurs. Like everything, you need the right balance of ingredients to make a recipe of success.”

Thinking big is the key, and it's not just about thinking scale. Thinking big even involves having a bigger perspective to see far ahead.

Qureshi finds Islamabad to be the perfect landscape and a playground for young innovators to experiment. It's a hub for all telecom operators who are front runners in the digital transformation and innovation sphere. Startups can use it to their advantage and create symbiotic partnerships with telecom operators to make the most out of this ideal ecosystem.

Innovation can help create social and economic impact - Bilal Qureshi © Abuzar Mir

For creating a successful startup, Qureshi elaborated on how important it is to identify problems. “You must identify a real set of problems around the campus area, which can even be interconnected. That way you can solve more problems and increase the scope of the solution you offer.”

He urges the youth to look for solutions curiously and start building them from scratch. “Sometimes, it may not be a solution, but still a business model that can be carried forward and presented to other campuses where those problems actually exist. No idea is a bad idea. Taking this approach will bring motivation to start to create something of your own.”

You must identify a real set of problems - Bilal Qureshi © Abuzar Mir

It's also extremely important to present the problem the right way. A problem well-presented is a problem half solved. Qureshi feels that platforms like Red Bull Basement are perfect places to present and refine the solutions and offer even more value for students and campus life.

Red Bull Basement are perfect places to present and refine the solutions © Abuzar Mir

Being Pakistan's one of the first student brand manager from 2007 to 2010, I honestly believe that Red Bull Basement platform has a great potential to offer young entrepreneurs a chance to feel how it's like to be an entrepreneur. Bilal Qureshi, Manager Innovation Fund, GSMA

Lastly, Qureshi encouraged all students to apply for Red Bull Basement 2021. The registration for the platform is open until October 25, 2021, and so is your chance to be the next torchbearer of an innovative revolution for student campuses around the world.

A problem well-presented is a problem half solved. © Abuzar Mir