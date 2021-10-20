Keep Calm And Persevere, It’s A Start-up!

A clever guy once said, ‘when life gives you lemons, turn it into a lemonade business.’ And why not? It’s scalable at any level, has a great infrastructure, people have an unexplainable proclivity towards ‘Limca’, and you get healthy vitamin C. These are the things in your checklist before you roll your sleeves up to get your hands dirty in any start-up. But is that all it takes to successfully run a start-up? Well, odds are that you’ll still fail if you don’t do it right, just like 98% of all businesses.

Today, the world has around 150 million start-ups, and we see 50 million new start-ups surface every year. A small fraction of these start-ups is actually dressed for success, and for Pakistan – a country with its unique challenges, this number is even smaller. While the start-up culture is still rudimentary in the country, executing even the proven concepts could be a hard nut to crack.

Registrations of Red Bull Basement 2021 are in process © Sher Azam

Many start-ups are so lean, they don’t even exist. It’s like a different alien world where everybody works, time flies by, and one does not simply leave at 6pm. But like they say, you don’t choose an entrepreneur life, the entrepreneur life chooses you.

With registration period for the third season of Red Bull Basement already open, the Lahore launchpad event brought many great minds to the stage in Lahore to nurture and ignite the entrepreneurial spirit of the innovative students and assist them to brainstorm, develop and pitch their unique ideas with the world through the international event.

Vicky Zhuang Yi-Yin, a multi-disciplinary artist and storyteller from Pakistan and Karman A Zuberi, the Chief Executive Officer of Finja Lending Service (FLS) – a financial services platform – were invited to take the stage and share their experience that inspires young blood.

Vicky Zhuang Yi-Yin - co-founder of OLOMOPOLO Media © Sher Azam

Yi-Yin is a first-generation Pakistan-born Chinese immigrant who takes empowerment, diversity and identity building as her causes. The co-founder of OLOMOPOLO Media, a platform dedicated to young artists, believes that storytelling is an integral part of innovations. At OLO, she keeps busy conducting and designing art and theatre activities for youth to help them gain confidence and learn to express themselves.

According to Yi-Yin, the key to identifying problems and finding answers to fundamental questions lies in listening. She shared invaluable tips in her classroom titled 'The Cheeni Chronicles: Welcome to My Crazy World’ and ‘5 things to learn from Storytelling for Innovation', addressing many common challenges that entrepreneurs struggle with.

Always listen and observe. A good innovator is always on the lookout for the next big idea, the problem, and its solutions. Vicky Zhuang Yi-Yin

Yi-Yin also had some valuable advice on perseverance, and she demonstrated how important it is to not give up. Essentially, she rationalized that if there’s one thing that’s indispensable for the success of a start-up and would keep it going, it would be consistency. You have to do whatever it takes to win with an unshakable belief in what you’re doing.

Giving up means the end of the story. You will never know what CAN happen to your story if you stop now. Vicky Zhuang Yi-Yin

The CEO of FLS, Kamran Zuberi, echoed the essence of the message while giving a fresh perspective to it. He suggests that a positive attitude can help achieve the impossible, and it’s only possible to persevere if you have the right mindset. If consistency is your skill, positive attitude is the tool you need to apply it.

Kamran Zuberi - CEO, FLS © Sher Azam

Zuberi summed up the sentiment by sharing his story. The speaker didn't start with a plan, just a CV in hand and the resilience to succeed, landing him a job at Citi. He bunked the traditional HR route but walked into every bank on I.I. Chundrigar road with just a " CAN-DO " attitude.

His life story is as inspirational as you see in the movies, but if that isn’t life, what is? As Jim Henson beautifully puts it, “ Life's like a movie, write your own ending. Keep believing, keep pretending .”

Writing your own story demands PASSION. © Sher Azam

He also emphasized that writing your own story demands passion. A passion at the brink of obsession, in fact. Passion is energy. It drives you. It empowers you by focusing on what excites you. No matter what you’re doing with your life, nothing is as important as passion. And what’s unique about passion is that you simply can’t fake it.

Zuberi joined the FinTech start-up Finja, following his passion for serving people who are underserved by banks and financial services. His plan to serve the unbanked micro and small enterprises brought the right mix of passion and intelligence with his inner satisfaction of helping small businesses.

Another priceless message that’s safe to interpret from his story is choosing the right passion. What’s your reason to start a business? What are you passionate about? If it’s about making a lot of money, it’s not enough.

A good innovator solves complex problems that help improve the lives of people. If your solution is not about others, it’s probably not going to work out anyway.

Student attends session of Red Bull Basement © Sher Azam

After passion comes your risk-taking ability, and Zuberi was elaborate in his speech taking about it. He explained how important it is to break out of your comfort zone, no matter how difficult it is, by relating how he made a bold, risky move and left the banking sector for Finja, which was just a new-age start-up at that point.

"I took the plunge because I believed in the vision of the company. I wanted to make financial services accessible to the underserved and be a cataclysmic part of the movement. Despite the risk of job security, new city, new people, it was an exciting move that continues to motivate me.”

A good innovator solves complex problems that help improve lives © Sher Azam

An amazing event met its beautiful end when all speakers unanimously agreed that there’s unignorable hope for the country’s youth. Once start-ups are given the right mentorship, support and guidance, they can successfully compete in today’s markets.

There’s no secret recipe to success, but what you definitely need is an ability to take risks, a burning passion to serve, a firm belief in your story, and a brilliant story to tell.