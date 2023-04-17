Red Bull BC One 2023: Get Your Breaking Shoes On!

“Red Bull BC one is the most prestigious event for breakers,” says Street Dreamers Crew (SDC) leader Barkat Ali.

“The whole community has been waiting for this,” says the Red Bull BC One 2022 winner B-Boy Masoom .

It seems like Pakistan is ready for another edition of Red Bull BC One . The annual international breaking competition is back in the country to once again offer the b-boys and the b-girls a stage to set ablaze.

B-Boy Burhan performs at Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan © Saad Saeed / Red Bull Content Pool

While Red Bull BC One first inaugurated in 2004 in Switzerland, it only came to Pakistan in 2022. And judging by the incredible engagement last year, the breakers can’t wait for the second edition.

The second edition of Red Bull BC One launched on March 15 allowing plenty of time for the b-boys and b-girls to apply. They will finally collide in one-on-one dance-offs at The Workshop on May 18, 2023 .

On May 19, the Red Bull BC One judges will conduct a dance workshop at the Karachi Arts Council . The jury panel is yet to be announced but rest assured, similar to last year, it will an all-star panel that is bound to make everyone in the show step up their game.

Participants performing with B-Boy Lil G at workshop of first edition © Saad Saeed/Red Bull Content Pool

May 20 is the big day: The Red Bull BC One Cypher . It’s when the finalists will show up and show off and Pakistan will crown its new Red Bull BC One 2023 national champions. The Cypher will once again be held at the Karachi Arts Council and if you were there in 2022, you know it won’t be anything less than a banger.

B-Girl Destiny performs at Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan © Saad Saeed/Red Bull Content Pool

B-Boy Zee performs at Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan © Saad Saeed/Red Bull Content Pool

Don’t believe us? Ask the participants from the 2022 edition. And your mates. And their mates.

“Performing on Red Bull BC One stage has been our highest goal,” says Barkat Ali . “This year we are more prepared than the previous year.”

B-Boy Navin performs Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan © Saad Saeed/Red Bull Content Pool

The breaking scene in Pakistan is largely centered around major cities such as Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad but it has been growing in popularity over the years, especially among the youth. The country has a vibrant hip-hop scene, with breakdancing being a major part of it. However, not a lot of platforms shed a spotlight on this art form the way Red Bull BC One does where breakers come into their own and perform with complete freedom and express their creativity to its fullest.

Red Bull BC One allows breakers to perform with full freedom and creativity © Saad Saeed/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull BC One is the only competition that can bring Pakistan on the breaking map of the world. Red Bull BC One 2022 winner, B-Boy Masoom

That is why the local community is ecstatic to see the international competition return this year. Last year, the b-boys and the b-girls spoke extensively about how it took them years to reach a level where Red Bull BC One could see the potential in the scene and come to Pakistan. This year, they are ready to step up their game even higher.

The breaking community is excited for the return of Red Bull BC One © Saad Saeed/Red Bull Content Pool

Barkat says the competition is on a whole different level. “We got to make sure to catch up with the international scene when performing on the Red Bull BC One stage. It is the best experience a breaker can ask for. We are all excited for the second edition.”

As the jury, composed of some of the respected breakers, evaluate each performance based on factors such as technique, musicality, and originality, the contenders are pushed to practice for months on end before they even step foot in the arena. Even then, they have to stay in the moment and on the beat and wow the audience. It’s a hefty task the breakers are not only willing to, but also excited to accept.

The jury selects winners based on technique, musicality, and originality © Saad Saeed/Red Bull Content Pool

B-Girl Destiny winner of Pakistan Cypher 2022 © Saad Saeed/Red Bull Content Pool

“Winning the first ever Red Bull BC One Cypher of your country, representing your style and your crew in front of your idols, breaking with a live DJ for the first time, all of this made the experience special,” said B-Boy Masoom .

B-Boy Masoom winner of Pakistan Cypher 2022 © Saad Saeed/Red Bull Content Pool

He concluded, saying, “It's the 20th anniversary of Red Bull BC One this year. I know it's about to be special.”

Red Bull BC One celebrates its 20th anniversary this year © Saad Saaed/Red Bull Content Pool