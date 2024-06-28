Red Bull BC One 2024: The Battle for Breaking Supremacy is Back!

The wait is over, and the excitement is palpable. Red Bull BC One, one of the world's most prestigious breaking competition, has returned to Pakistan for its third season. The country's top breakers have been preparing tirelessly, honing their skills and perfecting their moves to contend for the coveted title.

On June 21, this past Friday, the qualifiers for Red Bull BC One Pakistan Season 3 went down at Greenwich University, setting the stage for an electrifying finale.

At the event titled ‘The Workshop’, the energy is electric, and the stakes are high. With months of intense preparation, the dancers are ready to give it their all and leave everything on the floor. The crowd is buzzing with anticipation, eager to witness the thrilling head-to-head battles that will determine the champion.

The event kicked off with a (literal) workshop conducted by the legendary B-Boy Neguin from Brazil, who shared his expertise with Pakistani breaking community’s cream of the crop, giving them pointers on toprock, downrock, power moves and freezes.

The qualifiers that followed were a testament to the country's bursting breaking scene, with a few dozen talented dancers showcasing their strength, style, stamina and swag. The judge for the qualifiers, B-Boy Neguin, had a tough task on his hands, but ultimately, he picked the top 16 B-boys and 4 B-girls fight for the gold and glory in the final showdown at the Red Bull BC One Pakistan 2024 Cypher.

Before the Cypher, get to know the top 20 breakers right here.

B-boy Masoom © Kenneyz Productions

B-Boy Masoom (Habib)

Age: 26 | Crew: Chemistry Crew

B-Boy Masoom, aka Syed Shariq Habib Shah, is a 26-year-old breaker with a knack for musicality. With over 12 years of experience, he's a seasoned competitor and the inaugural season winner of Red Bull BC One Pakistan. Returning for his third season, he's ready to reclaim his title and unleash his full potential. Masoom has evolved his style, and incorporated new moves, including a signature move that's sure to impress - a piano-playing gesture that's a nod to his musical background. He acknowledges the tough competition this season, with a number of top-notch breakers vying for the title, but he's ready to bring his A-game.

"This is my third time competing, and I've learned from my past experiences,” said b-boy Masoom. “Last year, I held back and didn't showcase my full potential - a mistake I don't intend to repeat. I've prepared new moves and styles, and", he added.

I'm ready to reveal everything I've got. B-Boy Masoom

He also added that as a breaker, evolution is key, and he believes that having good ideas and concepts for your moves is crucial.

B-boy Taishi © Kenneyz Productions

B-Boy Taishi

Age: 25 | Crew: Evolution Xtreme Dancers

B-Boy Taishi is a seasoned breaker with over 11 years of experience, known for his exceptional flair and style. This 25-year-old has been a part of the Red Bull BC One Pakistan journey, serving as a judge in Season 1 and host in Season 2. Now, he's stepping into the participant role, aiming to become the new champion. This anarchist lives in the moment, adapting and improvising to the music and going with the flow.

B-Boy Walochee © Kenneyz Productions

B-Boy Walochee (Ali Mir)

Age: 21 | Crew: Street Dreamers Crew

B-Boy Walochee, aka Ali Mir, returns to Red Bull BC One Pakistan Season 3 with a vengeance. After a nervous debut in Season 1, he's now packed with new moves including his signature "To the Moon" move that’s will surely rival the Apollo 11. With nine years of breaking experience, he's refined his style and is ready to take the stage by storm. Win or lose, Walochee is here to have fun and give the audience a show they'll never forget.

B-Boy Jawad © Kenneyz Productions

B-Boy Jawad

Age: 21 | Crew: Street Dreamers Crew

B-boy Jawad, who’s been breaking for about four years, was thrilled when Red Bull BC One first came to Pakistan. From a wild card entry in Season 1 to a finalist in Season 3, what Jawad lacks in experience, he more than makes up for with gymnastics background and unique style. In 2020, he joined the Street Dreamers Crew and discovered his passion for breaking and he shows no signs of slowing down. Despite initial disappointment in Season 1, he got a second chance as a wild card entry and hasn't looked back since. With each season, he's grown stronger, and he's now ready to show up and show out.

B-Boy Alee © Kenneyz Productions

B-Boy Alee

Age: 19 | Crew: Street Dreamers Crew

Returning for his third consecutive season, B-Boy Alee is determined to make his mark. With improved preparation and a signature move like the "Table Round", he's ready to take his breaking skills to the next level. Don't underestimate this 19-year-old though – he's got the experience and the moves to impress.

B-Boy Aliyan © Kenneyz Productions

B-Boy Al Yan (Aliyan)

Age: 20 | Crew: Street Dreamers Crew

B-Boy Al Yan, aka Aliyan, is back for his third consecutive season, determined to win and showcase his improved skills. This 20-year-old has been training non-stop since the last season, pushing himself to innovate and add new moves to his arsenal. His signature move, the "Blow Ups", is a testament to his unique style, and he's not afraid to take risks and try what others don't. With a focus on creativity and self-improvement, Al Yan is ready to take the stage by storm.

B-Boy Aajiz © Kenneyz Productions

B-Boy Aajiz (Mirbaz Hussain)

Age: 18 | Crew: Street Dreamers Crew

B-Boy Aajiz, aka Mirbaz Hussain, is an 18-year-old breaking sensation from the Street Dreamers Crew. After two seasons of grinding, he's finally made it to the finals. With a signature move like the "Baby Walk", Aajiz is ready to take names and show off.

B-Boy Mad Flex © Kenneyz Productions

B-Boy Mad Flex (Ahmed Bilal)

Age: 27

B-Boy Mad Flex, aka Ahmed Bilal, is back with a redemption arc. After qualifying in Season 1, missing out in Season 2, and now returning stronger in Season 3, this 27-year-old has been training intensively for months on end to perfect his new style. With a signature move like the "1990s", Mad Flex is ready to flex his breakdance muscles and take the competition by storm.

B-Boy H2O © Kenneyz Productions

B-Boy H2O (Athar Hussain)

Age: 30 | Crew: Chemistry Crew

With over 14 years of experience, b-boy H2O, aka Athar Hussain, was a finalist in the previous year’s Red Bull BC One Pakistan too. With a strong foundation in breaking, H2O flows like the water with his signatures moves such as the "Munch Mill". He has been training intensively for nearly six months to prepare for the competition. And with his fluidity and unstoppable mindset, H2O is poised to flood the stage.

B-Boy Larry © Kenneyz Productions

B-Boy Larry (Abdul Karim Faisal)

Age: 27 | Crew: Street Dreamers Crew

B-Boy Larry, aka Abdul Karim Faisal, is a power move specialist with over 12 years of breaking experience. This 27-year-old has been a consistent finalist in the previous two seasons and is back again, bigger and better than ever. And this time, he’s hell bent on getting his hand raised as YOUR breaking champion.

B-Boy Lazy Rock © Kenneyz Productions

B-Boy Lazy Rock (Aaqib Amir Nasir)

Age: 24 | Crew: Street Dreamers Crew

Hailing from Gilgit-Baltistan and residing in Karachi, B-Boy Lazy Rock, aka Aaqib Amir Nasir, is an all-rounder breaker with over 13 years of experience. After missing out on Season 2, this 24-year-old is back to claim his spot at the top, armed with an improved style and new moves. His signature "V-Kick" and his not-so-lazy breaking flavor are always guaranteed to impress the crowd.

B-Boy Lil Xee © Kenneyz Productions

B-Boy Lil Xee (Irfan Ali Khan)

Age: 24 | Crew: Street Dreams True

B-Boy Lil Xee, aka Irfan Ali Khan, is a 24-year-old all-rounder with over 13 years of experience. He's a consistent top 16 finalist in all three seasons. Lil Xee aims to introduce new moves this season, win it all and go on to represent Pakistan on the international stage. His signature "Side Chair Spin" is a move to be witnessed.

B-Boy Kashu © Kenneyz Productions

B-Boy Kashu (Kashan Zaheer)

Age: 18 | Crew: Street Dreamers Crew

B-Boy Kashu, aka Kashan Zaheer, is an 18-year-old sensation from the Street Dreamers Crew. Kashu has been breaking since 2013 but has only made his Red Bull BC One debut this year, having previously been too young or busy with exams. Kashu's unique robotic style and focus on originality set him apart.

B-Boy Burhan © Kenneyz Productions

B-Boy Burhan (Burhan Ali)

Age: 25 | Crew: Street Dreamers Crew

B-Boy Burhan, aka Burhan Ali, is a 25-year-old power breaker with over nine years of experience. A finalist in the last season, he's back with a chip on his shoulder, despite acknowledging that this season's competition will be fiercer than ever. Burhan believes that his strength lies in his explosive power and focuses on maintaining the energy and consistency across the board in all his moves.

B-Boy Shahid © Kenneyz Productions

B-Boy Shahid (Mohammed Ali)

Age: 20 | Crew: Street Dreamers Crew

B-Boy Shahid, aka Mohammed Ali, is a 20-year-old breaker with a focus on power and pop rock. Returning for his second season, he's determined to have fun and enjoy the experience, despite a shoulder injury limiting his practice time. With a focus on humor and entertainment in his moves, Shahid brings a certain character to the floor – a factor that sets him apart from his peers.

B-Girl Destiny © Kenneyz Productions

Meet B-Girl Destiny (Daniya Kanwal)

Age: 22 | Crew: Evolution Xtreme Dancers

B-Girl Destiny, aka Daniya Kanwal, is the inaugural champion of Red Bull BC One Pakistan. She may only have been breaking for a few years but don’t underestimate this 22-year-old; when the beat is on and the lights are bright, she is a force to be reckoned with.

As an all-style dancer turned breaker, Destiny brings a unique edge to the floor bringing different influences in a fresh amalgam of styles.

B-Girl Shah © Kenneyz Productions

Meet B-Girl Shah (Sarah Shah)

Age: 20 | Crew: Street Dreamers Crew

B-Girl Shah, aka Sarah Shah, is a 20-year-old breaker who’s all set to defend her Red Bull BC One title, which she won last year. A member of Street Dreamers Crew, she's been in the game since 2019 and already has some feathers in her crown.

Shah has evolved her style, incorporating more fluid body movement and powerful combinations. With a fierce competitive spirit, she's ready to take on all comers and retain her crown.

B-Girl Jaded © Kenneyz Productions

Meet B-Girl Jaded (Faryal)

Age: 17

B-Girl Jaded, aka Faryal, has been breaking only since 2021 but this is already her second time competing in the Red Bull BC One. Currently unaffiliated with any crew, Jaded competes independently and is determined to give other competitors a run for their money.

B-Girl Aviatrix © Kenneyz Productions

Meet B-Girl Aviatrix (Minelle)

Age: 17 | Crew: Evolution Xtreme Dancers

B-Girl Aviatrix, aka Minelle, is a 17-year-old breaker with a strength in footwork. Despite being new to the community, she's been training intensively with B-Boy Masoom for many months now. Aviatrix is dedicated to improving her strength and physical fitness, hitting the gym and maintaining a healthy diet. What sets her apart is her intense focus and serious mindset when breaking and executing moves with precision.

With the stage set, lights and the beats on, the top 20 finalists are laser focused on the Red Bull BC One 2024 Pakistan Season 3 Cypher, to be held at the Karachi Arts Council on Sunday. The competition will be judged by three esteemed breakers: B-Boy Neguin, B-Girl Lexlyia, and B-Boy Rack.

B-girl Destiny said, “I'm excited to share a milestone achievement for our competition. For the first time in the history of Red Bull BC One in Pakistan, we have two international judges joining us including a B-Girl. This marks a significant moment for our community, and I believe it will inspire more female breakers to join the scene. As a result, we can expect a more competitive environment and a higher level of breaking in Pakistan, especially among girls."

As the battle for breaking supremacy begin, who will reign supreme? Who will sit on the throne and call him and herself champion?

Watch this space to find out.