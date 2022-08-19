Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022: Huge Returns And Impossible Missions

After first launching in February 2021, Red Bull Campus Clutch - the world's first and most prominent global university Valorant esports competition - returns to Pakistan this fall. And rest assured, the second edition is bound to bring forth the hidden gaming talent across Pakistan.

The 5v5 first-person-shooter esports tournament invites players of all levels to team up in five, represent their campus, and offers them an opportunity to compete on the international stage to make history for their university and country.

The students will form a five-person team to compete across three stages: the Qualifiers, National Finals and then, the victors will go and compete in the World Finals.

Parents don't support their children when they want to pursue gaming as a career. Red Bull Campus Clutch is a really good example for parents to see how big the esports industry is. 2021 Red Bull Campus Clutch winning team captain; Anas Ayub

The first edition of Red Bull Campus Clutch in 2021 saw a new underdog team in MaxD Esports – comprising students across Iqra University, University of Karachi, University of Sindh and SZABIST - emerge victorious over other, more experienced teams, including Portal Esports in the grand national finals. MaxD Esports went on to win the regional finals and reach the world finals.

Winning team of Pakistan - Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022 © Saad Saeed

With over 300 universities and colleges taking part from over 53 countries, the tournament has proven to be a massive platform for university students to gain local as well as international recognition.

MaxD Esports captain Muhammad Anas Ayub (traNz) believes Red Bull Campus Clutch is a wonderful opportunity for young talent to get a spotlight.

MaxD Esports captain Muhammad Anas Ayub (traNz) © Saad Saeed

We don't get many opportunities like this in Pakistan, which is why parents don't support their children when they want to pursue gaming as a career. This tournament is a really good example for parents to see how big the esports industry is. Muhammad Anas Ayub (traNz)

Muhammad Anas Ayub (traNz) calls his Red Bull Campus Clutch 2021 experience “the most memorable journey of my life.”

He says the tournament hyped him up to work harder. So, it’s no surprise that the belief he had in himself and his team led them to be victorious. And despite Anas suffering a fractured wrist right before the regional finals, MaxD Esports won and Anas was declared the MVP of the night.

The Iqra University student Anas considers Red Bull Campus Clutch an important platform for the student gamers to compete in and encourages them to participate this year.

“The most memorable journey of my life” - Muhammad Anas Ayub (traNz) © Saad Saeed

The registration for Red Bull Campus Clutch has already begun and will end 2 hours before each qualifier. The four Qualifiers will be held on 04 Sep 3, 11 Sep, 18 Sep and 25 Sep where the four winning teams will rise and move on to the national finals, to be held on October 9, 2022.

Valorant players across all university in Pakistan, your mission, should you choose to accept it, is now to register and prepare for Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022.