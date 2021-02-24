Red Bull Campus Clutch launches in Pakistan

Red Bull Campus Clutch, the world's first and most prominent global university ‘Valorant’ esports competition, launched on 23 February in Pakistan. This offers students a unique opportunity to compete in one of the fastest-growing and most talked-about first-person shooter game, Valorant.

Red Bull Campus Clutch is a global university 5v5 e-sports that challenges players of all levels to team up in five, represent their campus, and compete on the international stage to make history for their university and country.

With over 300 universities and colleges taking part from over 53 countries, Red Bull Campus Clutch gives the winners of each country international recognition, experience on a new competitive circuit and a chance to put their university on the global e-sports map.

Red Bull Campus Clutch could be the new beginning which may bring on-campus esports to Pakistan. Saad PokemoN Ahmad

The student will have to build a team of five who will compete across three electrifying phases: The Qualifiers, National Finals, and for the winners, the World Final.

Registration has already started (since February 23) and will end 2 hours before each qualifier. The Qualifiers will be starting from March 6 until March 21 across the country, with the National finals being held on April 4, 2021.

Red Bull Campus Clutch © Red Bull

The winning team will head to the prestigious World Final, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at e-sports stardom where they will compete against the world's finest student VALORANT competitors.

Well-known local shoutcaster Mamoon 'TeaTime' Sabri believes that while the esports industry continues to thrive in Pakistan, Red Bull Campus Clutch provides a much-needed path for new talent to shine in universities at a time when there aren’t many.

He added that the Red Bull Campus Clutch attracts people to get involved in e-sports in general because there's an intangible aspect to root for outside of the game because of campus association. "If you're a player in a university, you're much more likely to receive external support due to university affiliation with the tournament in contrast to just playing any match."

While Sabri maintained that Valorant may not be the most popular game in Pakistan yet, it’s competitions like Red Bull Campus Clutch that will elevate it. “This is the first edition of the tournament in Pakistan; it will make this game popular,” he said. “The important thing is what happens next year though, since this sets up a precedent for bigger things to happen.”

Mamoon ‘TeaTime’ Sabri © Ahmed Hayan Kazi

The top CS:GO player and known to have the best team in Valorant in Pakistan, Saad PokeMon believes that this tournament will allow many to showcase their skills at an international level. "There are many Valorant players in Pakistan, not as much as of CS:GO, but the talent still needs a limelight, and that can be achieved through Red Bull Campus Clutch," he said.

"The players have been performing at a national level but now is the time to go beyond and show the world how much talent Pakistan has. Although there is enough talent, they are not provided a platform," he said. “The concept of esports on campuses is not that popular in Pakistan. Red Bull Campus Clutch could be the new beginning which may bring on-campus esports to Pakistan.”

PokemoN - Team Boomers © Red Bull