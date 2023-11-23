Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan 2023: Team Snakes Climbs the Ladder

On October 22, 2023, the battlefield of the National Finals of Red Bull Campus Clutch, the world’s biggest university Valorant tournament in Pakistan, was set. The third season of the competition brought over 100 teams, comprised of more than 600 student gamers, clashing to take the top spot at the Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan 2023.

In a thrilling journey of four qualifiers with five rounds each, the stage was set for an epic showdown among the final four teams: Team Serenity, Team VRN, the defending Champions Team Mystics, and the enigmatic Team Snakes.

Team Snakes, led by Abdul Sami Khero aka k1ng, was no stranger to the intense competition, having been a finalist in the previous edition with Team Mystic. History repeated itself, with the same finalists, but this time Abdul Sami was playing for Team Snake instead of Team Mystic.

Abdul Sami © Next Generation Esports

The echoes of Abdul Sami's triumph in the previous year's Red Bull Campus Clutch from Team Mystic still resonated as he entered the 2023 edition with Team Snakes.

This time, the Institute of Business Management student, was representing Team Snakes along with his permanent teammates: the 24-year-old Muhammad Usman aka soulM8 from Virtual University of Pakistan and 23-year-old Mustafa Kamal aka shooteR from Bahria University. Meanwhile, two new members, the 25-year-old Hamza Shakir aka BeasT of Karachi University and 18-year-old Zain Munir aka Bloody of Ilma University, joined them to form Team Snakes.

Team Snakes © Next Generation Esports

Abdul Sami shared insights into the team's journey leading up to the Pakistan finals. "We formed our team three months before the National Finals and practiced every day for at least four hours until the day of the competition," Abdul Sami said.

“I, soulM8, and shooteR have been together for the past year, and we had to look for a secondary duellist and a controller. So, we decided to pick Bloody and BeasT as we felt that they are the perfect fit for our team,” shared Abdul Sami. The team formation consisted of shooteR and Bloody as their primary and secondary duelists, BeasT as the controller, soulM8 and k1ng playing flex roles and fill in for the team.

SoulM8 © Next Generation Esports

The Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan Finals wasn’t a walk in the park though. In a defining moment, Team Snakes found themselves on the back foot, losing the first map to Team Mystic. Abdul Sami recounted the pivotal moment when Muhammad "soulM8" Usman turned the tide in their favor.

"In the finals, when we lost the first map to Team Mystic, our team was feeling down. We were losing by a long margin. However, soulM8 stood up and dealt a huge blow to Team Mystic in the second map through which we regained our confidence," said Abdul Sami while sharing the best moment from the national finals was in the second map where we were losing by a long margin and came back to win the map.

Usman, while recalling the moment, shared that the moment they won the second map they were sure to win the final. “After winning the second map, we were all motivated and confident going into the third map as we knew that it was our strongest map. So, we were sure that we would win the finals after winning the second map,” shared Usman.

This resilience, coupled with strategic prowess, proved instrumental in securing victory. Winning the National Finals had a profound impact on Team Snakes' morale and confidence, setting the stage for their journey into the World Finals.

"Winning the National Finals really had a huge impact on our confidence. Going into the World Finals, we are really motivated and confident to face the upcoming challenges," Mustafa affirmed.

Winning the National Finals really had a huge impact on team's confidence © Next Generation Esports

Commenting on the strength and weaknesses of the two finalist teams, Kamal shared that his team had more experience. “The main difference that I feel is experience; all of our players have played at the highest level of the regional Valorant Champions Tour (VCT), which gives us the upper hand,” said Mustafa.

As they set their sights on the global stage, the team acknowledged the pressure they would face. Abdul Sami outlined their approach to overcoming this challenge. "The biggest challenge that we would face is the pressure on the global stage as we have a huge responsibility of representing our nation. We are working on that every day to overcome the pressure as much as possible,” said Abdul Sami.

According to Abdul Sami, Team Snakes' strength lies in the fact that each member capable of assuming various roles within the team. "Everyone on the team has a variety of skills and is able to play any role within the team. That’s why we don’t go into a game with a specific strategy. We play proactively,” said Abdul Sami.

Each member of team snakes is capable of assuming various roles. © Next Generation Esports

Reflecting on the local support, Usman expressed visa issues have previously stopped them competing in an international regional tournament, but that this time, it’d be different.

"Recently, due to visa issues, we weren't able to participate in another regional valorant competition, but Red Bull has provided us with this opportunity to represent Pakistan on a global stage,” he said, adding that the second chance has raised their motivation to deliver in the world finals.

As they approach the World Finals, Team Snakes maintains a balance between celebration and intense training, understanding the magnitude of the challenges ahead. "We didn't celebrate the National win much because we know that there are huge obstacles upcoming in the World Finals, so we haven't interrupted our practice schedules," said Abdul Sami.

We don’t go with a specific strategy. We play proactively,” said Abdul Sami © Next Generation Esports

Watch this space to find out if Team Snakes can climb all the ladders in the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals in Turkey and bring the trophy home.