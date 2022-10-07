Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan Finals: A Four-Way Dance Is Set!

There is a sense of tribalism in the air. No drums or chants echo in the forest and no Predator sneaks up on its prey yet but there soon will be as we gear up for the Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan National Finals on October 9, 2022 at 3PM going LIVE on GameBird 's YouTube Channel .

The students from universities across Pakistan have formed their five-person tribes and rounded up to clash for the prize and the glory of being the winners of the second edition of Red Bull Campus Clutch.

Over 100 teams comprised of 605 players competed in the qualifier rounds over the last four weeks in order to give us our fantastic four finalists.

SALT Esports , Team Snakes, PPeeks and Team Genesis rose like the phoenix and claimed their spots.

While the battles have been tough so far, they were the easy part as compared to what awaits our finalists. The four tribes representing their universities now occupy the four corners of the ring and are ready to lay it all on the line in their pursuit to get the big W.

As we inch towards the culmination next weekend, here is all you need to know about the finalists. Perhaps this would make it easier to decide who to cheer for in the Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan National Finals.

SALT ESPORTS

SALT Esports is one of the tournament favorites that gave every team a tough time and won the first qualifier. They clean swept each round in the qualifiers all the way to the final.

The five gamers represent three campuses – Tabani’s Institute of Accountancy, Bahria University and Liaquat College of Medicine and Dentistry.

Red Bull Campus Clutch is the first time all five players are playing under a single flag at the same time. Previously, they have played together and against each other as part of different teams at different tournaments. Of course, this is not their first rodeo and each player does have numerous wins under their belts. So, if individually, they were strong, how unstoppable could they be together? Time to find out on October 9.

TEAM SNAKES

Team Snakes secured the second spot in the Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan national finals last month. The team features the IGL Abdul Sami Khero aka k1Ng, Areeb Rehman aka Storax , Mustafa Kamal aka shooterR, Abdul Rehman Khan aka SH4KA and Musab Toufique aka MUSAB.

Besides k1Ng, the team is composed of players from two of the top Valorant teams in Pakistan - Portal Esports and MaxD Esports. Coincidentally, these two teams were the two finalists in last year’s Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan national finals which MaxD Esports won. Talk about legacy.

Ranging from age 18-25, the players come from enough experience of big money matches to give their opponents a tough fight. They also represent three institutes: SH4KA, k1Ng and MUSAB represent Ilma University, Storax is from Youngstown State University and shooteR from Bahria University Karachi Campus.

PPEEKS

The newest team on the block, PPeeks came and took over the field right from the start. The late team formation is not a biggie for them; they are used to last-minute planning. Some might argue it works to their advantage.

With an average age of 22, the team features students from across IoBM, Iqra University and LUMS and includes IGL Muhammad Uzair aka HATZ, Raahim Ahsan aka hadaL, Shahzeb aka BrAvOValo, Mirza Raheel Samar aka xBALLY, and the sleepy head team founder Masroor Muneer aka –Avalanche.

Why sleepy head? That’s a story PPeeks members love to tell. Muneer went missing right before a match during the qualifiers and was found passed out in a corner. Late nights and early mornings do that to a person. We feel ya, Avalanche.

Apparently, their favorite moment of the qualifiers didn’t occur until right after when they won and were excited to go home and catch up on some shuteye. No matter what one says about PPeeks, and whatever the outcome at the Red Bull Campus Clutch national finals, they have already won us over. Talk about being relatable.

TEAM GENESIS

Team Genesis fills the last corner of this upcoming fatal four-way. Representing The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) Karachi, COMSATS, and Iqra University, we have Huzaifa "Niklaus" Ashraf, Bilal "Qureshi" Qureshi, Muslim "Haider" Haider , and Rohan "Dapz" Abbas and the team captain Khubaib "NatZzu" Nabi Memon.

A unique team in its own right, they only came together right before the second qualifier round and had only a couple of weeks to gel in well for the tournament. Let’s just say the genesis of the team was strong as they pulled it off.

Despite boasting of, perhaps, the youngest members from 18-21, Team Genesis doesn’t come without experience and victories. Some of the members fought together at the Nascon'22 LAN Tournament, the others filled in later.

NatZzu and Niklaus played and won together at the Nascon'22 Valorant Tournament, Qureshi has a past pro-Fortnite career where he won many tournaments, whereas Haider and Dapz are new to the pro scene. NatZzu’s experience is what benefits the team the most. As the team’s IGL, he has a good eye who can read the opponents and possess map familiarity, resulting in better coordination for his team.

And now on October 9… it’s time!

Witness the dirty, drag-out, knock-down brawl between the four finalists of Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan National Finals, going LIVE exclusively on GameBird 's YouTube Channel .

May the best team win!