Red Bull Campus Clutch Qualifiers #3: Four teams advance to national finals

In the third qualifiers that ended on March 14, four more teams qualified for the next round of the Red Bull Campus Clutch, the world's first and most prominent global university 'Valorant' esports competition. The five maps of Valorant saw an intense battle where more than 15 teams battled it to win and book their spots in the next round.

FTL-Alpha, Salt Esports, Aquiver and Haji Sports stood out in the third qualifier of the global university 5v5 esports tournament.

"The top teams of Pakistan competed in Red Bull Campus Clutch, making this a challenging tournament," said Uzafir Ahmed aka Wintern of the team Haji Esports.

DexteRRR with great read gets a kill through smoke © Riot

The teams started low but, as the game progressed, the teams began to gain momentum and build strong formations, strategies and attacks to pick up the level of the tournament.

"The first match of the qualifier was a bit difficult and took time to build the formation. But it was for just one game. As soon as the second game began, we knew what was going on. Then we took hold and were able to finish in the top four to qualify for the next round," said Ahmed.

Talking about the techniques the team used, he said, "There isn't a single technique that was used in our opinion. A variety of different stuff was done, and it worked. But as the top teams from all qualifiers will be in the national finals, it would be challenging, and for that, we will be practising a lot."

Maver1ck knows how to hold his ground perfectl © Riot

Team Aquiver praised Red Bull Campus Clutch as a good platform for university students. "The qualifiers were hosted really well, and the management followed the proper schedule and timings. I appreciate the decision of choosing Faceit as a platform to host this tournament," said Ammaz, the in-game leader of Aquiver.

He added that the level of competition was also high and they would be expecting even tougher matches ahead. "We are fully prepared. We have been practising for a while and are in full coordination. All team members are optimistic about the next round."

Talking about the tournament's toughest rivals, Ammaz said that Portal Esports is the best team and the toughest rival in the game without a doubt, whereas Wintern said Red Monks were the toughest to face in the qualifiers.

Sick 4K by SorryS secure round victory for his team © Riot

The teams played the qualifiers on five maps, which included: Bind, the best-known map for its defence and chokepoints that favours the defender site; Ascent, a balanced map where the team which takes mid control has the advantage; Split, a map with two different sides and which recently got revamped; The Haven has three sites that make it the only map favouring the attackers, and the Icebox has the most verticality.

The latest map of Valorant, Ascent, is the favourite map for both, Haji Esports and Aquiver. The unique aspect of Ascent is the doors. It doesn't sound like much, but the simple option of closing a door can have a substantial impact on gameplay. When the defending team closes the one-way door, the attackers are left with two options: head elsewhere or break the door down.

"The Ascent map is the best map for us. It suits us because we just have better strategies for it, and we believe it to be the most balanced map," said Wintern.

The fourth qualifier will be held on March 21, 2021. The qualifiers will continue until the national finals next month, where the fastest and most talented Valorant team in the country will be crowned the Red Bull Campus Clutch national winners.