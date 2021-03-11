Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan Qualifiers: Eight Teams in Next Round

The first two qualifiers for the Red Bull Campus Clutch, the world's first and most prominent global university 'Valorant' esports competition, are done. And eight teams have claimed their spots in the playoffs, increasing their chances to fight in the Red Bull Campus Clutch Grand Finale.

In the two qualifiers that ended on March 7, more than 30 teams battled it out across the five maps on the fast lane to the next round.

Flex Esports, United five, Da Hot Dogs, Portal Esports, Habib Lions, Red Monks, FTL-ALPHA, and VRNOOBZ emerged victorious in the first round, meaning their spot in the next round is secured.

Sick spray down by HSB to take down 3 enemies in single magazine © Riot

Red Bull Campus Clutch is a global university 5v5 esports that challenges players of all levels to team up in five, represent their campus, and compete on the international stage to make history for their university and country.

Each match in the tournament is played as a "Best of 1." The only exception is the grand finals and the third-place match, which will both be played as a "Best of 3."

Teams consisting of some of the best local players from different universities took part in the qualifiers, and showed off some of the most aggressive and strategic plays in the matches.

Red Bull Campus Clutch qualifiers Pakistan © Riot

"The best game was definitely between Portal Esports and Red Monk, as Portal Esports was dominating as usual, but Red Monks fought against them hard," said local gamer Hashir Abdullah.

"The best teams to watch out for are Portal Esports, Flex Esports and Red Monks. These are the three teams that displayed some of the best play in the qualifiers. They have Pakistan's top players and will be the teams to watch for in the next round."

The team Portal Esports seems to be one of the toughest in the tournament as it has players experienced in first-person shooter (fps) games who have competed at the highest level in CS:GO and won major tournaments in Pakistan.

Pokemon uses recon bolt to scan middle and shot the enemy down through wall © Riot

Led by Areeb "Storax" Rehman, the team includes Mustafa "Shooter" Kamal, Asad "Gunner" Azam, Saad "Pokemon" Ahmed, and Usman "Soulm8" Arain, all of whom are from different universities.

Shooter, the team's star player, is excited to be playing in the first season of Red Bull Campus Clutch in Pakistan and says it will help the local players compete internationally. "I'm very excited as finally, a game like Valorant is getting recognition in Pakistan, thanks to a big brand like Red Bull."

Team Boomers - Winner of Red Bull Flick Pakistan 2020 © Red Bull

It's a high-level tournament because almost all the top players of Pakistan are participating in Red Bull Campus Clutch. Mustafa "Shooter" Kamal

Although the Shooter has played in major local tournaments but this tournament on the university level is the first of its kind in Pakistan that he is playing in.

Talking about the qualifiers, he said they didn’t find it too difficult. "Still, we're practising hard for the upcoming playoffs because, of course, there will be tough teams to compete against. But we are confident that our team will win."

ShooteR takes down three enemies quickly. © Riot

He added that the teams they will be looking out for in the next round are VRNOOBZ and Flex Esports as they both have some very talented players.

One player from Flex Esports, Muhammad "Onhead" Ibrahim, said that this tournament has brought the opportunity for the players to represent the country on an international level.

We are excited to play in the Red Bull Campus Clutch in Pakistan since it has brought an opportunity for all of us to represent our country on an international level. I hope whoever wins this event will go and make our country proud. Muhammad "Onhead" Ibrahim

"It is an open level event for university students so anyone can participate. But there are a few teams that play really well, which makes this event a top-tier event in Pakistan. Out of all the teams, Portal Esports is the toughest. And we are planning and practising to defeat them," he said.

Musab takes down all of the enemies single handedly © Riot

All the Flex Sports members have a professional background in CS:GO, and have played in many major events in Pakistan. The team consists of members from three different universities. Apart from team captain On Head, the team includes Moazzam "Protagonist" Kahlid, Hamza "Devil" Virk, Muhir "ButtSahab" Ud Din, and Basil "Stranger" Jamil.

The qualifiers were played on five maps, which included Bind, the best-known map for its defence and chokepoints that favours the defender site; Ascent, a balanced map where the team which takes mid control has the advantage; Split, a map with two different sides and which recently got revamped; The Haven, which has three sites that make it the only map favouring the attackers, and finally, Icebox which boasts the most verticality.

For Flex Esports, the favourite map is Split as On Head believes that their team composition and play style suits this map the best, whereas Portal Esports prefers Ascent.

VRNOOBZ sandwiched the whole enemy team © Riot

“It’ the only map which isn’t as narrow as others, so there’s better map control in Ascent,” said the Shooter from Portal Esports.