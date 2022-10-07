Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan: The Fantastic Four Have Risen!

The qualifiers have ended and the battlefield is set for the Pakistan national finals of Red Bull Campus Clutch. While SALT Esports and Team Snakes secured the first two spots in the finals, two more teams have now joined them and filled out the rest of the corners. PPeaks and Team Genesis emerged as the finalists from the third and fourth qualifiers respectively.

The second edition of the world's first and most prominent global university 'Valorant' esports competition saw over 100 teams and hundreds of rounds hide and seek and chase and brawl across the seven realms (read: maps) to make it to the national finals.

Nearly 60 teams in the first two qualifiers and 58 teams in the last two clashed over four weeks. The increasing number of teams and the quality of competition one saw only means one thing: the stakes are higher, and the players are hungrier than ever before.

The third qualifier of the 5v5 first-person-shooter, single-elimination, esports tournament featured 30 teams who played five rounds across the Haven, Bind, Ascent, Icebox, Breeze, Fracture, and Pearl maps. 'PPeaks' won all the rounds and stood victorious, defeating Perfectionists in the final match.

Besides the leader Muhammad Uzair aka HATZ, the team consists of Raahim Ahsan aka hadaL, Shahzeb aka BrAvOValo, Masroor Muneer aka –Avalanche and Mirza Raheel Samar aka xBALLY. The team has players in their early twenties who come from three universities - IoBM, Iqra University and LUMS.

While the online rounds helped them compete from their respective cities, this was also the first time that all the players were representing the same banner at the same time. Previously, they have won various tournaments as part of different teams.

At Red Bull Campus Clutch qualifiers, PPeaks left a large number of casualties on the ground by the team they were done. From LiquiDPaPerCuT, 'The Marauders', ‘Abyss’ and '99Thieves' in the first four rounds, they moved on to face an underdog team in the Perfectionists.

PPeaks were expecting their final match against a star-studded team which did not happen, so they felt they pretty much won the entire qualifier without a fight. They are looking forward to a tougher fight in the national finals.

According to the team, the most critical moment in their journey so far was when the team founder Masroor went missing right before a match. His mates found him sleeping in a corner. Sleepless nights and gaming, not to mention juggling it all with the studies, would do that to a student.

This is the only weakness PPeaks believe they have: the inability to get proper sleep and coffee before competing. They said this was also why their favorite moment of the qualifiers was going to sleep after winning the finals.

Team Genesis also competed in the first qualifiers a month ago and the final victory barely escaped them. Not this time. Team Genesis went all the way in the fourth qualifiers defeating the likes of Bad Aim, H0m0phobicc, Weebz, LFOX and finally Team PFX.

The team, composed of students from three universities, include Huzaifa "Niklaus" Arshad, Bilal "Qureshi" Qureshi, Muslim "Haider" Haider, and Syed "Dapz" Rohan and the team captain Khubaib "NatZzu" Nabi Memon.

Niklaus and NatZzu are two players who have won Nascon'22 Valorant tournament; the other three are new to professional gaming but have been playing for a long time. For Team Genesis, their strength lies in having a good In-game Leader (IGL) who can easily read the enemy teams, providing them more insights on the map and well-coordinated players in their designated roles, allowing them to dominate the battlefields.

Although Team Genesis beat everyone in their way, the toughest team they found was H0m0phobicc. “They were completely unreadable because of their random play style. We decided to stick to our strategy and won. But they were harder to beat than anyone else because they played without strategies, and that made them unpredictable.” said Khubaib.

Khubaib feels his team had an advantage because the other teams underestimated them and didn’t realize they were well prepared. “We didn't really study individual teams, we just studied specific agent comps in our maps,” he said. “Our weaknesses were our lack of map familiarity and a little bit of miscoordination between the players. We worked on it throughout the last month and have now almost perfected our coordination.”

For the Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan National Finals, Team Genesis has a target set that they feel will give them a tough fight: SALT Esports. “Their IGL aka Beast is too good. Other than that, the other teams are easily readable and I feel our team has a good chance at these finals,” said Khubaib.

He concluded by saying that the whole team is excited to fight for the top spot in Pakistan and then hopefully compete and win the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals in Brazil.

SALT Esports, Team Snakes, PPeaks and Team Genesis stand at the four corners of the ring in the Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan national finals which will be held on October 9, 2022. One team will emerge as the undisputed winner. And with four hungry teams clawing and scratching for the opportunity, it’s anybody’s guess who’ll take the crown home.

As the players train harder for a moment of glory, all you have to do is wait till October 9 and join GameBird to watch the intense, nail-biting Valorant tournament that’s going to be Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan.

Watch National Finals LIVE on YOUTUBE CHANNEL of GAMEBIRD on 9th OCTOBER @ 3PM!