Red Bull Campus Clutch Qualifier #4: Quarter Finals battlefield is set!

In the fourth and final qualifier of the Red Bull Campus Clutch ended on March 21, four teams qualified for the national finals of the world's first and most prominent global university 'Valorant' esports competition. The four teams are now aiming for the play-off, where they will battle against the top teams in the country next month.

Elevator Esports Duelist sick entry frag with Sheriff © Riot

Elevator Esports, Salt Esports – A, Pentagone, and Homies are the four teams that emerged victorious in the fourth qualifier, meaning their spot in the next round is secured.

"Playing in Red Bull Campus Clutch is a lot more fun than playing any ordinary tournament. This involves real competition, the matches are balanced, no favour is given to any team, and there is a proper spectatorship throughout the match that makes it engaging," said Muhib ‘GobLiN’ Haider.

This qualifier saw an intense battle between Elevator Esports and Jakaats with the former coming out as the victors. "Although we are pro as both defenders and attackers in defending, we feel comfortable holding sites and angles rather than opening them," he said.

Joker on his duty and taking out rotating enemies. © Riot

Talking about the qualifier, Haider said they played against Jakaats and ended up winning 13-10. " That game was enjoyable. All the teams participating were really good and tried their best to win. But we enjoyed playing the aggro peaks from the defence on the map Ascent."

Out of the five maps, Ascent was where the Elevator Esports were able to give their best as according to member Anus ASR, the team has a good understanding and feels really comfortable playing in the said map. "We know the line-ups and the map pretty well so we didn't lose much on that map," said ASR.

All the qualified teams had their moment to shine in the tournament. For Elevator Esports, winning a five-men rush with only classics was the best moment of the match. "We eco rushed the attackers as soon as the round started and ended up taking them all down with no casualties," said ASR, adding that they will be bringing the same chemistry and coordination in the next round but with a different strategy according to the situation.

Flash with Insane Collateral. © Riot

As the 16 teams are set to battle in the play-offs, Elevator Esports aims to give a strong competition to their most formidable rivals, which they believe are Salt Esports-A, Flex Esports and Portal Esports. “I think Salt A will be the toughest rival in the play-offs, but as we made no mistake in the qualifiers, we won't give a chance to the opponent in the next round,” said ASR. “The plan in the qualifiers was to not give any advantage or room to the opponents, keep them under pressure and maintain a good lead. We aim to be focused and confident in the national finals, and most importantly, keep our chemistry and coordination strong.”

Jaakat01 gets a sick 4K © Riot

With the battlefield set for the quarter finals, it remains to be seen which teams will head on the national finals in early April.