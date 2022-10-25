Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022: Multan Qualifiers - BZU storms into the Final

Soon after University of Punjab won the Lahore qualifiers, four teams from Multan came forth for the one-day city qualifiers to secure the second spot in the national finals of Red Bull Campus Cricket.

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) stood victorious by defeating the Institute of Southern Punjab (ISP) by 108 runs in the city final of Red Bull Campus Cricket in Multan. BZU came in the final by winning their semi-final match against Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNS). In the final match where they opted to bat first, BZU posted a total of 192 runs where Moiz Ahmed scored a massive 52 runs. For ISP, Awais Mumtaz took two wickets for 19 runs in his four overs.

We will go out as underdogs in the national finals and will perform on our strengths and hope to win it. Uzair Abdullah, team captain Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan

Chasing 193, ISP was restricted to 84 runs losing all their wickets in 16.5 overs. Usman Shafique took three wickets, giving away two runs in his two overs. For ISP, Arslan Naseem was the highest scorer with 31 runs.

BZU came in the final by winning their semi-final match against MNS © Hamza Noman

The BZU captain Uzair Abdullah thought their journey was smooth in the Multan qualifiers and that there was no tough team as they “easily won both of their matches” to qualify for the national finals. He encouraged more teams from Multan to participate in the future editions of Red Bull Campus Cricket to make the qualifiers a tough fight.

Apart from this edition, BZU has qualified four times in previous editions. Abdullah said, “It is always great to be part of this high-level cricket tournament where the players get to experience a professional environment, which is well organized and managed.”

Stating the winning moment in the final match as their best moment of the qualifiers, he said, “We will go out as underdogs in the national finals and will perform on our strengths and hope to win it this time.” For them, their toughest rival in the final will be Karachi University and Punjab University.

The runner-up ISP team captain Hassan Akbar , who has also played in the previous editions, said that they made mistakes and the team that doesn’t make a mistake ends up being the toughest. He gave credit to the teams that have and will qualify from each city for the national finals, saying that the national champions will have to work hard to defend the titles.

Earlier, the second qualifier of Red Bull Campus Cricket began with the first semi-final between BZU and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNS) , where, asked to bat first, BZU posted 191 with the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. Unbeaten Rizwan Iqbal scoring 56 was the highest scorer for BZU.

Chasing 192, MNS was restricted to 93 in 17.3 overs. Usman and Sohail Mohsin from BZU took three wickets each in their three and four overs respectively.

In the second semi-final, between ISP and Emerson University , ISP batted first and scored 160 runs with the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Rao Talha scored 41 runs. Ahmer took three wickets for EU giving away eight runs in four overs.

Chasing 161, EU was restricted to 86 in 11.4 overs with the help of a five-wicket haul giving away 16 runs in 3.4 overs. Munib from EU was their highest scorer with 17 runs.

University of Punjab (PU) from Lahore and Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) from Multan have secured their spots in the national finals. As we proceed, we are set to have city qualifiers across Faisalabad, Karachi, Islamabad, and Peshawar where the cream of the crop will fight tooth and nail to make it to the finals and raise their respective campus flags.

PSL franchise, Peshawar Zalmi is in partnership with Red Bull Campus Cricket Pakistan 2022; serving as a talent hunt for the next edition of PSL.