Red Bull Campus Cricket: A Decade Of Grooming Excellence

The 10th edition of Red Bull Campus Cricket is set to launch on October 15, 2022, with rising cricketing stars from six cities battling for supremacy in campus cricket. The qualifiers will begin in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan and Faisalabad.

Mirza from Pakistan celebrates during the World Final, in Sri Lanka, 2013 © Pal Pillai / Red Bull Content Pool

Launched in 2012, Red Bull Campus Cricket celebrates this year a decade of discovering the best cricket talent at the grassroots level and giving them direction to maximize their true potential. It is the only global platform for university and college cricket. The contest began with 21 teams and by 2019, reached 110 teams with 1760 players.

Eight teams each from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, while four teams each from Peshawar, Multan and Faisalabad will lock horns for the top place to qualify for the National Finals. The winners of the National Final will be getting a chance to represent Pakistan on a global stage and compete in the Red Bull Campus Cricket World Final.

Jinnah College celebrates their win at National Finals in Pakistan, 2015 © Yasir Nisar / Red Bull Content Pool

The university students from each city are eligible to participate and receive an opportunity to get into professional cricket without giving up on college education. The top institutes will feature their top 16 players to represent at the Red Bull Campus Cricket.

In past editions, the defending champion, the University of Karachi holds four titles, Jinnah Govt. College has won twice, whereas the University of Central Punjab and Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology have won once each.

Team Pakistan at the Red Bull Campus Cricket World Finals 2016, Sri Lanka © Dimitri Crusz / Red Bull Content Pool

The format of the game is no less than any professional cricket, making Red Bull Campus Cricket a platform where raw talent is groomed to play in a professional environment. Simply, Red Bull Campus Cricket is a breeding ground of the future cricket stars, providing all students a platform and a challenge to determine which players have what it takes to go big, who can take the pressure of a high-profile competition and the millions of eyes glued on them, and who are promising enough to eventually carve their place in the national cricket team of Pakistan.

Pakistan team in Sri Lanka, 2018 for the World Finals © Dimitri Crusz / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Campus Cricket has highlighted and brought forth some of the top names in professional cricket today. Cricketers such as Hussain Talat, Muhammad Hasnain, Rumman Raees, Danish Ali, Mir Hamza, Saud Shakeel and many more, have started their journey from Red Bull Campus Cricket and made their place in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams and then onto the national side.

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi' s partnership with Red Bull Campus Cricket over the last few years has led to the latter serving as a talent hunt for them for the next edition of PSL.

The Lahore qualifier, began on October 15, is hosted by Punjab University.

The Director of Sports at Punjab University, Tahira Saleem said, “Competitions of this level are really important for the students. It boosts their morale and motivates them to take part in sports. Universities are the only place where sports are being played at a massive level and by involving these students in such tournaments, Red Bull is playing a huge part in the promotion of sports such as cricket.”

As the Lahore qualifiers are being held in the city, Tahira Saleem believes this will give a chance to even non-participating students to witness the competition and cheer for their teams.

Pakistan at the Red Bull Campus Cricket in Sri Lanka, 2013 © Dimitri Crusz / Red Bull Content Pool

“Cricket is played here in Punjab the most and giving them this opportunity is a huge motivation for the students,” she said, adding that playing under a professional environment develops sportsman spirit in the youngsters, which is key to catapulting them onto the big stage.

She lauded Red Bull for holding Red Bull Campus Cricket for many years and grooming students to a level that they can play professionally and secure their places in national level competitions.

“I have talked to the students who have taken part in this competition and the feedback they gave was great. Red Bull treats them in a manner that they feel like a player of the national team. This is really important. The professional environment will help them improve even faster.”

Pakistan poses for a group shot ahead of World Finals in Dubai, 2019 © Naim Chidiac / Red Bull Content Pool

She concluded saying that more events of this level should be held in other sports too with the same level of professionalism and respect towards the players.

Red Bull Campus Cricket is all set to bring another whirlwind in the world of campus cricket. And those who bring the fight will ride the wind to the national finals and be crowned champions.