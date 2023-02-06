Red Bull Campus Cricket Anthem: Soundtrack Of The Cricket Fever

Ahead of the National Finals of Red Bull Campus Cricket in the first week of February, a new anthem is launched in the spirit of the cricket season. The official Red Bull Campus Cricket anthem is helmed by Rizzy Rozeo.

In the official video, the Lahore-based rapper and music producer can be seen shaking a leg on the pitch as he dishes out rhyme after rhyme and hypes up the athletes. The catchy beat and the integration of the popular cricket term ‘Howzat’ in the anthem’s hook immediately hooks you in and never lets you go.

Rozeo’s beat serves as a banger soundtrack for the cricket fever spread all around the country this spring. Listen to the anthem and one may even find oneself asking “Howzat?” in a non-cricket-related conversations.

The launch of the official Red Bull Campus Cricket anthem sets the tone for the upcoming National Finals of the competition, which are to be held between February 1-5, 2023 where six finalists from across Karachi, Quetta, Lahore, Multan, Islamabad and Peshawar will compete for the prestigious trophy.

Watch this space to find out which team gets their hands raised in the National Finals!