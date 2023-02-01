Red Bull Campus Cricket celebrated its 10 years of discovering the best cricketers at the grassroot level. The qualifiers were held in Lahore, Multan, Karachi, Balochistan, Peshawar and Islamabad. Meet the six city champions battling for the ultimate win in the National Finals starting from February 1st-5th 2023.
Meet The Lahore Champions: University of Punjab (PU)
Celebrations were underway in Lahore, as the University of Punjab (PU) defeated the University of Central Punjab (UCP) by 18 runs, and emerged as the Lahore Champions, claiming their spot in the National Finals.
The University of Punjab (PU) were unbeaten in the Red Bull Campus Cricket Lahore Qualifiers, and are set to compete against other City Champions.
The PU team, extremely thrilled and prepared to play in the finals, have their eyes on the prize.
Meet The Multan Champions: Bahauddin Zulfiqar University (BZU)
Multan Champions, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), remained undefeated in qualifiers, reserving their spot in the National Finals by performing brilliantly against Institute of Southern Punjab (ISP) and winning by 108 runs. BZU took all the wickets at 84 runs in just 16.5 overs, and stormed into the Final.
Prior to 2022 edition of Red Bull Campus Cricket, BZU has qualified four times for the National Finals, and this time they are focused on defending the title.
Meet The Karachi Champions: Jinnah Government College (JGC)
After three-days of nail-biting qualifiers, Jinnah Government College (JGC) became Karachi Champions by winning against the University of Karachi (KU) by 14 runs.
In previous editions of Red Bull Campus Cricket, Jinnah Government College (JGC) has won twice, while the University of Karachi (KU) holds four titles.
Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, the JGC Captain said that in the city final, when the opponents crossed their 20+ plus partnership, they felt that they would lose. However, the team remained united and adamant on winning which led to their eventual victory.
Meet The Quetta Champions: University of Balochistan (UoB)
University of Balochistan (UoB), the underdog team, did a clean sweep and made their way into the Red Bull Campus Cricket National Finals.
After two-days of intense qualifiers, the University of Balochistan (UoB), booked their spot by defeating their opponent, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) by 26 runs.
The UoB took the first win against NUST, by 126 runs. Followed by, defeating GPSC by a convincing 190 runs, making their way into the finals and emerging victorious.
Meet The Peshawar Champions: City University of Science and Technology (CUSIT)
Peshawar Champions, City University of Science and Technology (CUSIT) climbed aboard, by chasing the set target and emerging as victors by 5 wickets.
City University of Science and Technology (CUSIT), went head-to-head with Iqra National University (INUP) and knocked them out at 127 runs in just 19.2 overs.
Meet The Islamabad Champions: COMSATS University
Islamabad Champions, COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), went up against the University of Sargodha, to contend for the National Finals.
COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) chased the target of 177 runs and won by 6 wickets.
PSL franchise, Peshawar Zalmi is in partnership with Red Bull Campus Cricket Pakistan 2022; serving as a talent hunt for the next edition of PSL.