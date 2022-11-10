Red Bull Campus Cricket Karachi Qualifiers: Competition is in the Blood!

As Red Bull Campus Cricket reached Karachi, former champions and new challengers arose to take their seat in the upcoming national finals. The three-day city qualifiers, thus, became an active minefield where survival was not only dangerous but necessary to make it to the finish line.

The second day saw SZABIST Karachi campus defeat Bahria University (BUK) in 16.3 overs and Jinnah Govt College (JGC) knock out Hamdard University by a massive 218 runs to reach the semi-finals.

By the time the Karachi finals came around, we had two of the top city teams competing for the spot in the national finals: KU and JGC.

Once again, the two-time-former winners Jinnah Government College (JGC) won the Karachi qualifiers by 14 runs against the defending champion, the University of Karachi (KU) in a nail-biting match. With this win, JGC remained unbeaten in the Karachi qualifiers.

After winning the toss, KU, who won their previous matches in the qualifiers by a good margin, chose to bowl first in the city qualifier finals at the IBA Cricket Ground. JGC was soon down to 35 for three in five overs and then lost two more wickets to end the 10th over on 70 for five.

They scored 16 runs in the next five overs and were knocked out on 111 in 19 overs. Skipper Fahaddis Bukhari scored 29 off 28 balls, and Zubair Dilawar scored 23 off 25 balls. For KU, Waleed Azeem took five wickets in his four overs spell, while Asad Ullah Hamza took two wickets in his three overs bowled.

Chasing 112, KU lost some early wickets to end five overs at 24 for three wickets. Adding 23 runs in the next five overs after losing a wicket, KU reached 71 for six in 15 overs. Requiring 32 runs in five overs, KU was restricted to 97 in 19.3 overs. Abdullah Fazal , with his 49 runs, knocked off 47 balls and was the team's highest and only prominent scorer.

Fazal's great efforts only delayed the imminent defeat as JGC won by 14 runs. Khuzaima bin Tanveer of JGC took four wickets in his four overs, followed by Muhammad Asad with two wickets in four overs.

Tanveer , who took three wickets in the inner circle, said the match went according to plan.

We planned to attack and take wickets in the circle (first power play). When we posted the total of 112, we knew that to defend, we would have to take some early wickets Khuzaima Bin Tanveer JGC Captain

He added that when the opponents had a 20+ run partnership, they thought they would lose, but the team performed as one unit and the bowlers and fielder together led the team to victory.

JGC performed as a one unit, leading the team to victory © Fahad Khan

Captain Bukhari of JGC believes that the final match was against the most formidable team and was the best match of the qualifiers. "The city final was fantastic because of the heat of the game. Both teams are balanced, and when you successfully defend a low score total, it's a big achievement for the winning side."

He added that until the last over, any team could have won the match, but the strong fielding turned out well for them. "We caught some extraordinary catches and didn't miss any opportunity in our fielding," said Bukhari, who was made captain only a week before the qualifiers.

"We did have players, but as our participation was confirmed at the last moment, we made the team in a hurry. We still picked the best players,” said Bukhari. “Some of them are from the team that took part in the previous editions, but seven were new."

Teams head to head in Karachi Qualifiers © Fahad Khan

The JGC won the 2015 and 2017 editions of the tournament. Bukhari says they have been missing the contest for the last three years. "This tournament allows us to show our talent at national and international platforms and gives us a chance to play high-standard cricket."

Talking about the national finals, Bukhari says they plan to win the tournament again but as of now, one team stands out as the most formidable opponent. "The University of Punjab (PU) defeated the University of Central Punjab (UCP) in the Lahore qualifiers. We defeated UCP in the finals to win the 2015 and 2017 editions of Red Bull Campus Cricket. So if they have defeated them, they will be a tough team to face in the finals," he said.

After the Lahore, Multan and Karachi qualifiers, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Faisalabad teams are preparing themselves for the most entertaining and thrilling campus cricket tournament in Pakistan. It won’t be long before more competitive teams rise to the challenge.

Will a former champion steal the trophy again or a new champion is on the horizon?