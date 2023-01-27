Red Bull Doodle Art 2023: Doodlers, Assemble!

Red Bull Doodle Art is back in Pakistan after six years and the scribblers and doodlers across the country rejoice once again. For those whose modus operandi is only a pen and paper, this is the moment you have been waiting for.

Last held in 2017, Red Bull Doodle Art is a global art competition that empowers a new generation of artists by inviting students and creatives everywhere to let their minds wander through imaginative doodles, which are then judged by a panel of art experts.

The contest includes street art, graphic design, and traditional art categories. The winning entries are also featured in Red Bull's marketing materials and social media channels.

Red Bull Doodle Art 2017 Global Finals held in San Francisco, US © Nicholas Bruno / Red Bull Content Pool

The concept of Red Bull Doodle Art dates back to its very first edition in 2012 with the theme of ' Original Pen and Paper ,' and over the following decade, has remained true to this inclusive concept while evolving to broaden the horizons of the participants through virtual galleries and constantly changing technologies.

Global Finals of Red Bull Doodle Art 2014 at Cape Town, South Africa © Kolesky / Nikon / Red Bull Content Pool

In 2014 , under the theme of ' Digital Angle via Adobe Ideas ’, the World Finalists created doodles on a digital platform, while the 2017 World Finalists took their doodles into the virtual reality world with the theme of ' VR Gallery with Google's Tilt Brush .'

Red Bull Doodle Art 2014 Exhibition at Cape Town, South Africa © Kolesky / Nikon / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Doodle Art 2023 will see finalists confront a new technological realm: Blockchain & AI.

The jury will select the Pakistani winner based on creativity, artistry, and the way the doodle expresses “love for life”. The way an artist interprets the prompt and incorporates it into their doodles is open and would go a long way to showcase their imagination.

Furthermore, this will provide new ideologies for internet users: an open, decentralized, permissionless, and self-governing space with new features available for everyone on the internet to use Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), wallets, smart contracts, DAOs, and contextual content.

Obviously, a lot of imagination is needed, but thanks to this competition, all participants have the opportunity to be judged by a jury of excellence.

Winner will be selected based on creativity, artistry, & loving life angle © Nicholas Bruno/Red Bull Content Pool

The process begins with an application which are currently being accepted, starting from January 20 to February 25. Then comes the selection and artists' collaboration, where the finalists will co-create an exclusive NFT art piece from March 5 to May 24, after which the jury will decree the national winner.

The eventual winner will join national winners from different countries in the World Final in Amsterdam in late May. The three-day World Final will be a summit of rethinking conventional art, live NFT mining and auction, and the metaverse gallery re-engaging the community.

In 2017, Mominah Arif from Pakistan won the competition and represented Pakistan at the World Finals held in San Francisco. From hearing about the competition, deciding to participate and reaching the world finals, Mominah said that she was not sure if she was going to win.

Mominah Arif, Red Bull Doodle Art 2017 National Winner from Pakistan © Mominah Arif

Mominah, who was told about the competition by her brother, has been a doodler since an early age but had no idea that there was even a competition for a hobby like this. The fun style she adapted while doodling for fun for years became a factor behind her victory at Red Bull Doodle Art 2017.

About her experience at the World Finals, Mominah said that the integration of VR and art was a new, unfamiliar horizon for her but she learned a lot about it from the art teachers and the top artists from 80 countries present at the world finals in 2017.

Mominah calls Red Bull Doodle Art Final 'A life changing experience.' © Mominah Arif

When Mominah went for the World Finals, she was in the final year of her architecture degree. After being inspired by the VR and doodling experience at the Red Bull Doodle Art, her career trajectory changed tremendously. Currently working in the gaming industry, Mominah terms ‘Red Bull Doodle Art’ world finals as a “ life-changing ” experience.

Her words to the emerging doodle artists participating in the upcoming Red Bull Doodle Art 2023 are quite simple and focus on authenticity that the chaos brings to art. “Just do what you do. Don’t look at what others are doing, as the best art comes randomly.”