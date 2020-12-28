Red Bull Flick Pakistan Grand Finale: Who Emerged Victorious?

After a nail-biting grand finale, “The Boomers” team clinched the title of the first Red Bull Flick Pakistan champions. They emerged victorious by defeating “Team Furious” in the first ever 2v2 CS:GO competition in which over 100 players participated.

Team Boomers - Winners of Red Bull Flick Pakistan 2020 © BSports

Red Bull Flick is played with special 2v2 rules in five custom maps and a new game mode "Hold the Flag" where teams have to win by capturing a point on the map and running down the clock while one person stands on the point. Pairs have to secure and defend the flag (hold the flag) point for 45 seconds on maps.

Commentators of Red Bull Flick 2020 © Bsports

The final was streamed live on BSports with Mamoon “Tea Time” Sabiri and Azus in Red Bull Flick Pakistan 2020 Final’s commentary panel.

The Red Bull Flick competition ran over two weeks with lots of amateur and professional players. Teams of two competed in Hold the Flag. The dynamic duo of Saad “ PokemoN ” Ahmed and Usman “ soulM8 ”, collectively called The Boomers, were declared as the fastest and most talented CS:GO players in the country.

Team Boomers - Winner of Red Bull Flick Pakistan 2020 © Red Bull

The Boomers, throughout the tournament, just lost one match against the other finalist team The Furious, and that too in the first qualifiers.

Team Furious - Red Bull Flick 2020 © Red Bull

In the final, The Boomers dominated all the maps and quickly took down the enemies and secured the area to Hold the Flag and claim victory.

“The final was entertaining but easy. SoulM8 and I played it very casual, probably because we had a lot of trust in each other and even more in ourselves,” said PokemoN. “There was no duo who was threatening to us, and we were relaxed throughout the tournament, except for the round where I think Wildeity went crazy.”

PokemoN - Team Boomers © Red Bull

The final between The Boomers and Team Furious began with the Speedway map, where Zaryab from Team Furious took some great headshots bringing down PokemoN, but one of the top CS:GO players of Pakistan, PokemoN, didn’t let him dominate for long and killed him as soon as he caught sight of the enemy.

soulm8 - Team Boomers © Red Bull

The Boomers, after winning the Speedway, went into second map Matrix with straight kills. Without wasting time, PokemoN took down the enemies right away. Some of the best coordination of the tournament was seen between PokemoN and souleM8 to dominate the map.

Jivix - Team Furious © Red Bull

The next map Castle saw a remarkable comeback from Team Furious with their insane gameplay to win a round in this map. However, The Boomers soon took hold of the map and ended the map in victory.

Zaryab - Team Furious © Red Bull

The map Garden was all about PokemoN’s headshots. Dominating from the start, he took surprising headshots to take down the opponents within a blink. Not only that, he also secured the flag with just one health point to win the fourth map.

In the fifth and final map of the tournament, Himalayas was unfortunately no played due to technical error. The tournament referees declared The Boomers as the Red Bull Flick Pakistan 2020 Champions after analyzing their dominance in the previous maps.

Red Bull Flick Pakistan Finals 2020 © Red Bull

The Super 2, AllFiredUp, Team Furious, skinnyb0is, The Amigos, The Boomers, CPLF, and fr0nks and tr0nks made it to the Grand Finale, where they came head to head, with Team Furious and The Boomers eventually being the final two contenders in the groundbreaking tournament.