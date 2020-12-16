Red Bull Flick Pakistan Qualifier: Four Teams In Next Round

The first qualifier for the Red Bull Flick, the new 2vs2 CS:GO tournament, is done, and four teams have claimed their spot in the next round, increasing their chances to fight in the Red Bull Flick Pakistan 2020 Grand Finale.

In the first qualifier held on December 12, 2020, 128 teams battled it out across the five brand new maps on the Fastlane to the Finale.

WAHWAH, publicccc, SUPER2, and MIP-2 made their way through to the first qualifier round, meaning their spot in the next round is secured.

Qualifying teams for Red Bull Flick 2020 Finals. © Red Bull

Red Bull Flick is played with special 2v2 map rules, where teams have to win by capturing a point on the map and running down the clock while one person stands on the point. Pairs have to secure and defend the flag (hold the flag) point for 45 seconds on maps especially designed for the new game mode. Takedowns are not a win condition and are only secondary for Red Bull Flick.

The best-of-five format is played on the five new Red Bull-created maps featuring a suite of unique settings and game mechanics to keep the competition varied. The maps are titled Castle, Garden, Speedway, Matrix, and Himalaya.

The map Castle combines the classical elements of an aim map with a new capture-the-point game mode. During the tournament, the two players from both teams are found on opposites of the map, with an elevated structure in the middle as a focal point.

Red Bull Flick Castle © Red Bull

When some players were seen taking responsibility single-handedly to guard the flag, some great teamwork was also witnessed with the players covering each other and holding the site.

The team MIP-2’s players showcased incredible coordination and accuracy: Beli, who took over the flag territory single-handedly, had amazing crisp aims of the enemy with his TEC-9, whereas his partner Blister also reacted as a one-man army at many points.

The map Himalayas was a relatively smaller map, where players started with pistols. Here, players showed their skills in taking some of the best, quick headshots, with precise aim and great reaction time. Others showed their defense and shooting skills by taking the opponent team down every single time they attempted to reach the flag site. Because of the tiny size, Himalayas was pure chaos, which captured swapping out every few seconds. Here’s where accuracy and flicks really came into play.

Red Bull Flick Himalaya © Red Bull

Musab from SUPER2 was seen taking some of the most awe-inspiring quick TEC-9 headshots. He showed complete dominance on the site with his sneak-and-peek skills and smoke-through kills. His teammate TaqiMohib was also seen taking some incredible aims.

Matrix is a map with the classical aim layout, with two teleporters that lead to Sniper towers on opposite sides of the map, whereas, in the Speedway map that is set on a floating sandstone harbor in the ocean. The players used surf ramps to get to a higher position and snipe the opponent.

Map #4 Red Bull Flick [Matrix] © Red Bull

The ‘publicccc’ started off very strong and captured the point, making the best use of AWP while hiding behind the concrete and smoking out some of the entry points to make it harder for the opponent to control the middle.

Zaryab from team publicccc showed some clever gallery shooting skills in the qualifying round. No matter where or who the opponent was, he knew how to kill them all, whereas his teammate Jivix took over the site and helped them get to the next round.

The fifth map, Garden, is in the sky surrounded by glass where the players used jump pads to go from platform to platform and capture the point.

Red Bull Flick [Castle] © Red Bull

When the top teams came face-2-face, both put their fine skillset to use in order to lure their opponents into making a mistake and steal the show for themselves.

Mamoon’ TeaTime’ Sabri, a known local shoutcaster, said, “It’s exciting that Super2 - the clear favorites for the entire Red Bull Flick - was defeated by publicccc. Zaryab and Jivix are two of the great newer generation of players, and it’s shaping up to be a crazy final if they keep performing like they are.”