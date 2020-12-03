Red Bull Flick: Ready to CS:GO and Ace

The International Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournament Red Bull Flick, the first-ever 2v2 tournament, is finally launched in Pakistan, bringing in a brand-new game mode to the Pakistani amateur and professional players.

The exclusive game mode titled ' Hold The Flag ' will be available to players along with five new Red Bull-created maps featuring a suite of unique settings and game mechanics to keep the competition varied. The maps titled Castle, Garden, Speedway, Matrix, and Himalaya are available to play on Steam.

Will you participate in Red Bull Flick 2020? © Red Bull

The unique game mode ‘ Hold The Flag ’ in Red Bull Flick is where dynamic duos face off in a King-of-the-Hill style match up.

To win each match, pairs will need to secure and defend the flag (hold the flag) point for 45 seconds on maps especially designed for the new game mode. Takedowns are not a win condition and are only secondary for Red Bull Flick.

Red Bull Flick © Red Bull Media House

With its best-of-five match format, Red Bull Flick is aiming to discover the fastest and most talented CS:GO players in the country.

Hodor was able to hold the door. Are you tough enough to Hold the Flag?

Red Bull Flick: Garden © Red Bull

In the grassroots tournament setting, Red Bull Flick offers amateur and pro gamers a chance to level up to reach the live finals. Registered players will fight for the top 8 spots in the two online qualifiers held across December 12 & 19, 2020, where they'll score the opportunity to play alongside professionals and amateurs alike. The Top 8 from each of the two qualifiers will then face off in the National Finals on December 26, 2020.

The Red Bull Flick Grand Final Winners will bag a grand prize which will be revealed right before the national finals. Watch out for the big reveal or you might miss it.

Red Bull Flick Castle © Red Bull

Renowned gaming personalities and CS pros including PokemoN , Soulm8 , and Hsb are all set to experience a face-off under the Hold the Flag Spot.

" I have never played a 2v2 tournament before. Everyone can aim in Pakistan, so it should be an exciting tournament. It's not about the difficulty for me. It's about keeping my calm, focusing on the game, and not getting too cocky ," said Saad Ahmed, one of Pakistan's top CS:GO players popularly known by his game-name as PokemoN.

As this is the first official CS:GO tournament being held in Pakistan by Red Bull, the pro gamers think this is an essential step towards the continuation and elevation of the game in the local scene. "CS:GO was dying. Many talented players have been leaving; I am one of them. Providing an international opportunity for Pakistani gamers is rarely seen before. Personally, this is a big deal for me because a future in esports is something I want desperately, and I'm sure many fellow brothers have the same wish," PokemoN said.

Red Bull Flick [Speedway] © Red Bull

He further added that new objectives and, more importantly, new maps create a level playing field for amateurs and pros. "We are definitely looking forward to seeing new as well as familiar strategies brought to the game by all gamers."

Meanwhile, not just the players but the commentators and analysts are also excited to see the local talent playing at an international level. "Red Bull is a massive brand. If they can assist in players' ability to compete internationally, even if it's for a 2v2 tournament, that's a huge step up for individuals who can get experience and exposure. I'm sure Red Bull has plans for the future to enable this game more than it has been by any other brand," said Mamoon ‘TeaTime’ Sabri, a known local shoutcaster, who was recently a part of DreamHack Open Fall 2020 commentating panel.

Talking about the local talent, Sabri said, "CS has a few gems individually, but unfortunately, we really lack in-game leaders - people who know practice routines and how to set things up. As far as individual star power goes, we have got that for sure."

Map #4 Red Bull Flick [Matrix] © Red Bull

With BSports as the official digital broadcast partner of Red Bull Flick, the tournament will be live streamed on the portal for all to enjoy.

“We look forward to bringing more esports content to Pakistan under the Red Bull International initiative,” said Blitz Group CEO Ahsen Idris. “Pakistan has been a major force to reckon with in the international sports arena on multiple fronts; naturally esports comes as no surprise. With the amazing success seen on cricket/PSL, squash and kabbadi on sports digital broadcast, there is no doubt that this will be a permanent crowd puller in our content categories.”

The live stream will also encourage fans to engage in the matches and feel the same adrenaline rush the gamers would be feeling.