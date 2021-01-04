Red Bull Homerun 2021: The Unique Ski And Snow Race In Pakistan

With the recent boom of winter sports in the country and multiple events being held, with our association with extreme sports, we are all set to kick-off series of events in 2021 with the launch of the first-ever Red Bull Homerun in Pakistan. Pakistan, for the first time, will join 14 countries that will be doing Homerun in 2021.

The concept of Red Bull Homerun, a unique ski and snowboard event, is simple. Participants start the race with a Le Mans-style mass sprint for their skis and snowboards before clipping in and then racing down a marked course crossing the finish line under the Red Bull Arc. The prize? The glory of being the first rider down – and an après-ski after-party to celebrate at.

Red Bull Homerun's inaugural event is going to kick off at Malam Jabba Ski Resort in style by keeping it an open-for-all event. No matter if you are a local skiing lover, a professional ski, snowboard athlete, or a tourist winter sports fan, you just have to get yourself registered and arrive at the venue.

A unique ski & snowboard event - Red Bull Homerun © Nuri Yilmazer/Red Bull Content Pool

The event's registrations will be open from January 5, 2021, and will remain open till the event date on February 13, 2021. The event is being held in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and partnership with the Malam Jabba Ski Resort .

Red Bull Homerun Pakistan 2021 © Red Bull

The participants will get a chance to win five different titles in ski and snowboard events. The Fastest Woman on Board , Fastest Man on Board , Fastest Woman on Ski , Fastest Man on Ski , and a unique prize to watch out for will be the prize for ‘ Best Costume ’.

The participants can create as unique a costume as they can to stand out among the hundreds of participants.

Homerun, an open-for-all event, will kick off at Malam Jabba Ski Resort © Yigit Akbiyik / Red Bull Content Pool

The gears for the event will be provided by Malam Jabba Ski Resort, located at the slope with a rich history of holding Winter Sports events since 1980. According to the Brand Manager of the resort, Samar Sabeen, the Malam Jabba Ski slope was closed back in 2008 but after a gap of six-year, the chair lifts at the ski resorts were restored, and since then, this spot has held multiple events.

“Malam Jabba Ski Resort has been holding multiple national and international winter sports events since 2016. Now that Red Bull is bringing its unique competition ‘Homerun’, this will be a point of attraction for the participants and the winter sports lovers”, she said.

Registrations will begin from Jan 5, 2021, & will remain open Feb 13, 2021 © Özkan Taşkıran/Red Bull Content Pool

“Earlier this year, we held Snow Marathon of 25km in partnership with Red Bull, and the turnout was amazing. During the current season, Malam Jabba can attract more than 2000 ski and snowboard fans. Now with this event by Red Bull that allows everyone to take part, we are expecting a huge turnout.”

She further added that she has seen this place turning from a tourist point to a place affected by the instability and then back to a tourist destination. “Now these events have made this place one of the favorite tourist destinations.”

Race would have a 100-150m sprint before the starting point - Samar Sabeen © Oguzhan Yildirim / Red Bull Content Pool

Talking about the details of the slope, she said that the race would have a 100-150m sprint before the starting point and the finishing line from 2-6 km. The participants, who will be divided into badges according to their age group and gender, will take around 4-7 minutes to complete the race.

Female snowboarder breaking barriers in Pakistan - Samar Khan © Abuzar Mir

As the Red Bull Homerun is open for all, professional snowboarder and cyclist Samar Khan is also excited to join this competition.

Homerun is a new concept in Pakistan, and I am really excited about this. We go through lots of competitions throughout the year, but the spirit and the energy of Homerun is unique. The way the competition makes the athlete push their limits, to try something new around their sport is wonderful. Samar Khan, pro snowboarder

“As a snowboarder, I am looking forward to pushing my limits to come out of Red Bull Homerun as a better athlete and to see my new strength and skills to perform better in upcoming events,” she continued.

Samar Khan, a snowboarder from Pakistan © Abuzar Mir

“ I wish to see Red Bull Homerun happening in other ranges like the Karakoram, which will be a crazy challenge for international athletes and us. This first-ever Red Bull Homerun can open avenues for more international events. ”

Austria-based winter sport athlete Suhaib Ahmed thinks this will be a great opportunity, especially for the passionate locals who craft their own wooden skis. “I have skied on the slopes of Austria as well as here in Pakistan. The conditions in Pakistan are more challenging and there are many unexplored mountains with a height of 5000-8000m. This is what I am up to, exploring the majestic mountains of Pakistan,” he said.

Red Bull Homerun will give a boost to winter sports in Pakistan. © Barış Acarlı/Red Bull Content Pool

“In the coming years, these peaks can be a destination for international events. And with Red Bull Homerun coming to Pakistan, this will definitely give a boost to international winter sports in Pakistan. I have seen the local kids crafting stylish wooden skis and that is something to look forward to in the upcoming Red Bull Homerun event.”

Meanwhile, Air Commodore (Retd.) Shahid Nadeem, is the Project Director for Red Bull Homerun. He is currently Convener, Adventure Group National Tourism Coordination Board and a former secretary of Winter Sports Federation. He is keen to share his experience of being associated with such events and activities for the last 28 years!

Suhaib thinks Homerun will be a great opportunity for passionate locals. © Sinan Çelik / Red Bull Content Pool