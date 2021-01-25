Red Bull Homerun Beginners' Guide: All You Need To Know

WHAT IS RED BULL HOMERUN?

Red Bull Homerun was launched in 2008 by Red Bull UK, and this year, 16 countries will be hosting the international tournament including for the first time in Pakistan.

Red Bull Homerun, a unique ski and snowboard event, brings in recognized as well as undiscovered gems from across the countries, to host this exciting competition. Winter sports athletes and enthusiasts participate to not only be crowned as the ultimate winners but also gather, network, learn and compete with the best athletes in the country.

Winners o Red Bull Homerun in Sweden © Emrik Jansson/Red Bull Content Pool

HOW IS IT PLAYED?

Participants start the race with a Le Mans-style mass sprint for their skis and snowboards before clipping in and then racing down a marked course crossing the finish line under the Red Bull Arc.

In order to win Red Bull Homerun, participating skiers and snowboarders must go down the mountain with high speed, through technical and gliding sections, to be the first one down the slope. Any rider who starts before the starting gun will be disqualified.

Racers at Red Bull Homerun © Flo Hagena / Red Bull Content Pool

WHO CAN PARTICIPATE?

Red Bull Homerun is open for all the locals including; the seasonal skiers, regional communities, students and ski instructors.

The competition is also open for the winter sports fans and enthusiasts who come to ski on weekends. They will also be featured in the event. So, if you are a ski or snowboard enthusiast, sign up.

To give Red Bull Homerun a competitive touch of a professional race, the contest will have both hobbyists and enthusiasts as well as pro winter sports athletes (professional ski and snowboard athletes) compete.

THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND

The resort will provide all the required gear for the race. A helmet is mandatory for all the racers and the bib should be visible at all time. The participants will be provided with a Red Bull Homerun merchandise ‘Race Pack’.

Participants of Best Costume - Red Bull Homerun © Emrik Jansson / Red Bull Content Pool

Please keep in mind that not everyone wants to be the fastest, participants’ safety is a priority. Use common sense and play fair at all times.

LOCATION

Malam Jabba is home to one of the two ski resorts in Pakistan. The Malam Jabba Ski Resort, owned by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, is Red Bull Homerun’s venue partner and has a ski slope of about 800m with the highest point of the slope 2804 m (9200 ft) above sea level.

It has all the modern facilities including roller/ice-skating rinks, chair lifts, skiing platforms, telephones and snow clearing equipment. Besides that, PC Hotel serves as the event’s hospitality partner.

All those who are looking to participate in Red Bull Homerun and stay and immerse themselves in the authentic Malam Jabba experience can head over to the competition’s travel partner ‘ Find My Adventure ’ and book a suitable package.

UNDERSTANDING THE COURSE

The course is located at Malam Jabba and the length of the course is 800 meters. All the racers will have to sprint before the starting line so that the participants can spread.

Homerun is open for all locals including; skiers, snowboarders & students © Brett Wilhelm / Red Bull Content Pool

The average race time from the starting point to pass through Red Bull Arch is 4-6 minutes with the Alpine ski being 40-55 seconds, cross country 1-3 minutes and snowboarding 1-2 minutes for an average athlete. The course will have turns and slope designed in a way to give the skiers and snowboarders the fun they will be here for.

Medical teams will be available after every 200 meters and full medical support down the slope at the bottom station.

WHAT ARE THE POSITIONS?

Red Bull Homerun crowns the fastest skiers and snowboarders, along with the best dressed. The categories include the fastest woman on board, the fastest man on board, the fastest woman on ski, fastest man on ski and best costume.

Homerun brings in recognized & undiscovered gems from across the country. © Flo Hagena / Red Bull Content Pool

TERMS OF PARTICIPATION

You have to be 16 years or older to participate.

All competitors under 18 years must have a signed waiver from a guardian.

Unclaimed vests will be released on race day on ‘first come first served’ basis.

You are not allowed to use any kind of pyro, smoke or other effects during the race.

You are not allowed to use or carry any other item that might pose a risk or cause harm to your fellow competitors.

Venue & Technical Partner: Malam Jabba Ski Resort

Hospitality Partner: PC Malam Jabba