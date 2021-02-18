Red Bull Homerun Pakistan: Winners make history and bask in the glory

Surrounded by snow and mountains, local and international athletes on their skis and snowboards raced to the finish line at Malam Jabba. On February 13, over 100 athletes came together from across Pakistan and beyond to crown the winners of the first-ever Red Bull Homerun Pakistan.

Skier at Red Bull Homerun Pakistan 2021 © Akifullah

The races saw participants from Madaklasht, Swat and other cities in Pakistan such as acclaimed local athlete Samar Khan as well as from Austria, such as Austrian freeskier and champion Nadine Wallner. Overall, 60+ men registered for the men’s skiing race, 31 for the men’s snowboarding race, 12 females for the women’s skiing competition and 4 for the women’s snowboarding competition.

Local & international athletes raced to the finish line at Malam Jabba © Akifullah

As the Red Bull Homerun concluded, only a few chosen remained as the winners. Post-event, an award ceremony was held where the brand awarded the trophies and recognized the champions. In the men’s skiing competition, Sajid Alam was crowned the winner with Nizamuddin and Shakirullah as runners-up. In the women’s skiing race, Aniya stood tall as the undisputed winner.

Winners of Red Bull Homerun Pakistan 2021 © Akifullah

On the snowboarding side, Ali Hussain from Madaklasht came out as the winner on men’s side with Wakeel Ahmad and Nizam Shah as first and second runners-up, whereas Samar Khan won the women’s snowboarding race.

Winner of Snowboarding - Men's category - Red Bull Homerun Pakistan 2021 © Akifullah

Patangeer couple, Amtul and Fahad, won the Best Costume as they flaunted bright orange kites in their costumes.

Travel couple - Patangeer - Winner of Best Costume - Red Bull Homerun © Akifullah

The ceremony also included a surprise performance by Ali Noor who entertained the exhausted yet ecstatic competitors and the audience alike.

Ali Noor performing at the closing ceremony of Homerun © Akifullah

Malam Jabba Ski Resort brand manager Samar Sabeen said, “Red Bull Homerun is an international event and we are very proud to host it at Malam Jabba. I am surprised to see the great participation and we are running at full capacity right now. These kinds of events should happen regularly.”

Nadine Wallner at Red Bull Homerun Pakistan 2021 © Akifullah

Malam Jabba Ski Resort hosted the Red Bull Homerun in the namesake northern city and serves as the competition’s venue and technical partner. Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel serves as the hospitality partner while KP Culture and Tourism Authority is the digital partner.

Snowboarder at Red Bull Homerun Pakistan 2021 © Akifullah

For those traveling to Malam Jabba to experience the rush of the snow through the fingers and the thrill of Homerun, Find My Adventure serves as the travel partner. MG Motor Pakistan serves as the automotive partner, and Zalmi serves as the official talent partner.

Nadine Wallner skis with local athletes at Red Bull Homerun Pakistan 2021 © Akifullah

With the conclusion of the historic first-ever Red Bull Homerun Pakistan, the winners hit the homerun and basked in the glory of being crowned the champions. Meanwhile, local and foreign winter sports athletes rejoiced in being part of the event and helping the winter sports in Pakistan grow and flourish, and most importantly, experiencing the thrill and rush of Malam Jabba mountains and snow.