The racers sit just a few inches above the ground, pushing the pedal hard with a solid grip on the wheel. You take the shortest turns while burning the tires out at heart-racing speed, leaving no stone unturned on the tracks to stay ahead in the game. That's what the first edition of Red Bull Kart Fight in Pakistan looked like back in December 2020.

The underground racing scene in Pakistan attracts many racers towards unregulated road performances and stunts, leaving the talent vulnerable to injury. Over the years, street racing has gained popularity since it's been the only available alternative. In fact, Pakistan didn't have any tracks to race or drift at until a few international-standard racing and karting tracks sprung up in the last decade, including the Omni Karting Circuit in Karachi as well as the 2F2F in Lahore and Islamabad, the venue for last year's Red Bull Kart Fight Pakistan.

The emergence of these facilities, combined with local competition opened up new doors for the racing and karting community in the country. Red Bull Kart Fight was the next step in that direction, giving racers an experience of professional karting.

Racers take their positions at Red Bull Kart Fight 2020 Finals in Islamabad © Zain Jafar/Red Bull Content Pool

"I have seen many racers who are in search of a track or a safe environment where they can race. Karting is the first step to any kind of race; therefore, many saw Red Bull Kart Fight as the opportunity they were waiting for," said the professional Pakistani drifter Adeel Yaqoob.

Yaqoob sees Red Bull Kart Fight as an event which everyone can attend and enjoy and be inspired.

Adeel Yaqoob © Zain Jafar

"This was missing from Pakistan. I have grown up in Pakistan with limited access to the facilities and events like these. The lucky ones get the opportunity to go abroad and pursue their passion for racing. The common people in Pakistan don't get many chances, and this clearly is a good opportunity for the racers," he said.

The Red Bull Kart Fight launch has given hope to many car enthusiasts and an opportunity for racers like Yaqoob to start local events and bring international karting companies to Pakistan.

The Pakistani drifter teamed up with two prominent names – Nadir Magsi and Zahid Siddiqui - to establish BHP sports, the first-ever distributor of karts in Pakistan.

Magsi is the legendary race and rally champion of the Pakistan motorsports circuit and is also known as Michael Schumacher of Pakistan. Siddiqui happens to be the country head for Formula A1 Team Pakistan and the former karting champion, who won the 1988 Jebel Ali karting circuit national series.

"BHP sports has signed an agreement with the reputable Italian firm, the OTK Group, and will bring in the world-renowned brand of 'Tony Kart' to Pakistan for karting events. It will surely mark the beginning of a new era of sports and entertainment in the country," said Yaqoob.

Participant fueling up for the race at Red Bull Kart Fight - Islamabad © Zain Jafar/Red Bull Content Pool

"This will allow the kart racers to buy and build their personal kart for the races. Tony Kart is the world's leading brand that makes the fastest karts globally with speeds as high as 200kmph. We're also in discussion with different karting tracks like Omni Track to let the racers bring their own kart for the race," he added.

According to Yaqoob, this would help racers understand their karts even better. They can get their karts ready according to their racing style and needs and build their own teams. Now that the three major cities have their karting tracks, we can hold inter-city and then national level events to bring the best racers to the limelight, added Adeel Yaqoob.

Adeel Yaqoob © Zain Jafar

Omni Motorsport CEO & Managing Partner, Syed Ovais Naqvi, who has built the longest and the only track on the standards of CIK-FIA in Pakistan, believes that events like Red Bull Kart Fight have excited people about karting beyond expectations. He says that it will help people come to the karting tracks for professional racing and recreational activities.

"We have built one of the best tracks of the world. It is 1.6km long, making it on the list of the top 5 longest tracks of the world. We are also working on facilitating it further to make it the best karting track in the world," said Naqvi.

2F2F Formula Karting Club Islamabad © Zain Jafar/Red Bull Content Pool

Naqvi, who’s also a professional Formula race car driver, says that people are attracted by two things: environment and experience. "Once people come here, they will experience something completely new, and the next time they come, they will bring along their friends and family. That is how we grow our karting family," he said.

Talking about motorsports in Pakistan, he said that it's an untapped area with much potential. "If we talk about Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan, it has the greatest number of drivers who have experienced the competitive level of karting. It also has drivers who have exposure to car races and professionals who religiously follow Formula car racing. This track will surely attract them, and more private events like Red Bull Kart Fight offers them a platform to test their skills."

He further said that they plan to hold three rounds of a 24-hour endurance event and six rounds of individual driver competition each year with over 200 participants in each game. "These two events will give us a team crowned as the National Champion from endurance event and a National Individual Champion from the individual event." Naqvi concluded that these events would develop the developing motorsports market in Pakistan.

Hunt for the Pakistan's fastest kart racer is on with 2F2F Go Kart Club © Jasmine Chang / Red Bull Content Pool

The world-renowned champions like Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, and Sebastian Vettel began their sports careers behind the steering of a kart. It's one of the best ways to unite learning and competition for the lovers of speed and circuits and lift the audience's spirits who enjoy watching them.

The world of karting is exciting and full of great possibilities that interest both fans and future drivers who dream of succeeding on grand, global stages like Formula 1.

The qualifiers of Red Bull Kart Fight Pakistan 2021 are currently underway in Lahore & Islamabad, and will continue until August 22, while Karachi qualifiers are taking place in August 23 & 24. The national finals will be held in Lahore on August 29.