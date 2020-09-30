Red Bull M.E.O. PUBG Mobile Pakistan Finals – One Champion to Rule them All

Action that took place on September 19th saw 16 of the best teams from the country – some mainstream names with massive experience and a few budding teams ready to take on anyone. National Finals were streamed live on TapMad TV with Hafsah Haq , Syed Ali Hassan (Olofmeister), and Rana Zubair Jawad (RZ) as broadcasters.

Broadcasters RZ & Olofmeister analyze stats from Game 3 of National Finals. © Cactus

Pakistan National Finals followed the same point system as the Qualifiers and saw 6 matches played between the teams. Each team brought their own unique skillset to the battleground, with some good on defense, some always on the attack, and rest with just the right mix of the two. There was no apparent winner, it went down to the final game for a definite winner to emerge.

In a mix where you have Pakistan’s foremost PUBG Mobile teams and rising stars, this is a good sign that anybody can come on top with the right skill and attitude. But Portal Esports (previously rxnPakistan) showed that experience has no match.

Hafsah Haq shares Red Bull M.E.O. S03 PUBG Mobile Pakistan Final Standings © TapMad TV

After a subpar performance in the first three matches, it seemed as if PES wouldn’t live up to the expectations of their fans and themselves. The young players who recently joined Portal (PES) had much to prove. Before the finals, rxnPakistan - the team that dominated the qualifiers with 172 points - joined Portal eSports’ roster and Portal’s qualifying team left to become F4 eSports.

In a dramatic turn of events, PES managed to secure back-to-back Chicken Dinners in the 4th and 5th match played on Miramar and Erangel maps, respectively. This gave them a lead on IGenGaming , TheRealTG, and Origin eSports and the leapfrogged to the top of the leaderboard before the final game.

Although teams like Team Bablu , F4, IGenGaming, and Origin eSports gave Portal eSports a tough time during the matches, they were still no match for the champions who ended up winning the tournament with an impressive 93 points, 10 more than the runners up - Origin eSports. F4 Esports secured 3rd spot with 81 points.

I loved how fierce it was! Intense to the point where the tournament decision came down to the last game. says Rana Zubair Jawad (RZ) while commenting on the nail-biting finish

IGenGaming, known for it’s aggressive gameplay, managed to bag 44 kills which were higher than any other team. Match 3’s Chicken Dinner was a result of a heal battle between the final two teams which eventually was won by the GOP. Team Bablu achieved victory in the final match by pulling off a high-risk rotation against the opponent, finishing their campaign on a high note.

Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 PUBG Mobile Pakistan Finals – Match 6 of 6 © PUBG Mobile / TapMad TV

It wasn’t surprising that Portal Esports took the crown, but it is inspiring how they consistently outperformed everyone throughout the tournament where stakes are high and the margin for error is none. RZ picked Portal Esports as his favorite team due to their impressive rotation which was a combination of clever movement and dominant performance in the qualifiers.

“Since the moment we heard the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 was opening up qualifiers for the Pakistan region, we were extremely excited and eager to enter the event and give our best efforts,” said Haider Ali (pesBlade) , the Leader of Portal Esports (PUBGM).

“We are over the moon excited about the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 PUBG World Finals!”

The ride to the National Finals has been anything but easy for the qualifying teams. The dark cloud PUBG ban loomed uncertainty over the community and the tournament.

“Due to many unforeseen circumstances in the gaming community since then, the tournament was on hold for quite some time however it was always on the top of our priority list,” Haider said, commenting on the ban. “Soon as the date for final was announced, we came out with the same intensity as before and our consistent performance helped us secure 1st position and the only spot that would advance to the World Finals! The response from the gaming community has been great since and we are anxiously waiting to represent Pakistan on the international level.”

Portal Esports’ roster change and rxnPakistan’s shift to the new lineup also brought much surprise and confusion in the mix for their supporters. But it seems that the change has been beneficial for both the players and the organization. Haider is confident that this adjustment in the roster will take them to the next level.

“There are very few incentives for professional Pakistani gamers - whether it be mobile or computer - and even fewer companies that invest their time and money into this industry. We have always been huge fans of Portal Esports - which has an amazing reputation for supporting their players and as well as performing in most major games at the highest level. We were in talks with them for quite some time so when they did offer us to become a part of their organization, we jumped at the chance to be their official PUBGM lineup and are extremely happy we did so. Now we have a structure, organizational support, contracts and even salaries which helps us justify that competitive esports can and will be a major and credible profession in Pakistan, as it globally.”

PES’ Red Bull M.E.O. campaign has only crossed the first stage. Though they bask in the glory of being National Champions, their gaze now turns to Global title.

The World Championship will put them in contest with 29 of the best PUBG Mobile teams of the world (28 country winners, and 1 wild card as International Qualifier winner). The task of becoming Red Bull M.E.O. PUBG Mobile Global Champions is no small thing, but the talent that this team possesses is not small either.

Team FreeStyle & host discussing performances of teams at National Finals © Cactus

Team FreeStyle – the first ever PMCO Spring Split (2020) Winners couldn’t make their way to the Red Bull M.E.O. Pakistan National Finals despite being the hot favorites to win the competition. However, Team FS did show up at the live broadcast studio in Islamabad, to share their experience through Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 qualifiers and wished the winning team (PES) all the best for next stage.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed playing with and competing against PES. I love their strategy of staying inside the circles and out of trouble early on, and then bringing it home towards the end. On behalf of my team, I would like to wish them good luck and hope to see them perform at the same level in World Finals – as they did at the National level." - FsBlack / Team FreeStyle .

Team Portal Esports requested the devoted PUBG Mobile community in Pakistan to rally behind them, as they start their preparation bootcamp before travelling for the World Finals.

“We are ecstatic about (Red Bull M.E.O.) World Championships! It is a dream that every player has when they first pick up any game. To be able to tell our families and friends that we will be representing Pakistan on the international stage is a once in a lifetime blessing. Very few people have had the privilege to travel for a global Esports tournament and we are not taking it lightly. Our in-game strategy remains the same, we have played several internationally known teams online before - so we will try and not and let the pressure of the event get to us.”