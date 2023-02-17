Red Bull Off The Roof Bus Unfolds At The Met Carnival In Lahore

Red Bull Off The Roof, concert on wheels, marked its arrival in Pakistan for the first time on a cold, foggy night in Lahore on December 24, 2022. The historic launch of the Red Bull Off the Roof bus awed the audience so much so that everyone awaited with baited breath to witness the spectacle again.
Worry not, as the Red Bull Off The Roof bus, set to redefine the live music scene in the country, recently made a pitstop at the MET Carnival in Lahore on February 4, 2023. The fans gathered to witness the bus unfold as a venue for some of the best acts from Pakistan’s expanding music industry.
The concert on wheels stayed true to its name with some fantastic performances by emerging artists like Maria Unera, Asteria, Shorbanoor, Amna Riaz, Marshall Ahmed and The Music Society of LUMS.
Here is a rundown of the performances on the Red Bull Off The Roof bus at the MET Carnival which made Saturday memorable.
Maria Unera is a Karachi-based Filipion-Pakistani artist who describes herself as a contemporary singer. Maria Unera turned up her soulful vibes to 100 on the Red Bull Off The Roof bus and immediately changed the crowd’s energy.
A one-woman band/producer, this 23-year-old musician writes and produces all her songs from her bedroom. At the MET Carnival, Asteria took the stage, leaving the audience in a trance as she summoned the nighttime divinations of the Greek titaness Asteria with only the power of her guitar.
The former front-man of indie rock band Poor Rich Boy, Shorbanoor is a Pakistan singer/songwriter and a performing arts teacher. Among the many songs he performed atop the Red Bull Off The Roof bus, when Shorbanoor busted out ‘Black Widow’, it sent the crowd into a different kind of frenzy.
The Islamabad-based Amna Riaz is a singer/songwriter known for her raw music. The nostalgia in Amna Riaz’s music is so strong that you can’t help but imagine yourself in a music video, staring out the window while driving. At the MET Carnival, she once again weaved her spell and made the audience collectively stare out the imaginary windows.
Osama Ahmad, better known as Marshall Ahmad, showcased a diversely curated performance on the Red Bull Off The Roof bus. The artist juggled different styles, from electronic to hip hop and R&B. Needless to say, the foot taps to Marshall Ahmad's music echoed long after he was done performing.
The extremely talented students from The Music Society of LUMS also took the centerstage to give a performance of their own. The musical acts by students left the crowd chanting “Once more, once more!” If that doesn’t scream talent, what does?
Celebrating live music on wheels with some incredible emerging artists is truly in tune with the vision of Red Bull Off The Roof. Not only is this innovative idea and the bus being used to present established artists but it’s also providing a platform for new musical voices across the country.
All the artists as well as the audience at the MET Carnival which witnessed the living, breathing music machine contributed to making this one-of-a-kind experience a uniquely memorable one. But that’s just the beginning of some ‘off the roof’ memories.
Stay tuned to see where the Red Bull Off The Roof bus may show up next.