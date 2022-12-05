Red Bull Off The Roof Bus: Where Science and Design Merge

Imagine a bus driving towards you. Uh-oh, you should probably get out of the way. Well, of course. But don’t go. It’s only coming to spread love and music and adventure. In fact, gather around it because that is a call for an incredible evening full of fantastic music, live from the heavens above.

1 min Red Bull Off The Roof Bus

The idea of Red Bull Off The Roof revolves around taking the live music concert to the audience. It’s been over a year in making and December 24 in Lahore is the night where the Red Bull Off The Roof Bus will arrive and the musicians will ascend to the roof to perform.

The significance of the bus is that it’s ready-made setup that can be stationed in a city or town for such an audience that may rarely engage in live concerts for entertainments. That way, the bus brings the music festival closer to where people live and move. It bridges the gap between the artists and the audience. Red Bull Off The Roof bus industrial designer, Hira Rafique

Besides the A-list musicians, one of the attractions of the concert is the Red Bull Off The Roof bus. With Hassan Mian spearheading the design department, Hira Rafique serving as the industrial designer and Ahsan Zaman as the lead engineer, the bus has taken a completely different, a more unique form that’s fitting for such an event.

Red Bull Off The Roof Bus Under Construction © Arfa Usman

Hira Rafique looks back on the process of working on the bus as an “ out of the world experience ”. She says, “It was quite an interesting and wholesome process for me. When the project came to us, we were really excited to work on it and break down the conundrums and stereotypes associated with buses. We wanted to make sure whoever looks at it, gets excited and feels adventurous.”

2 min Bilal Maqsood & Designer Hasan Mian talk about Red Bull Off The Roof bus

The young designer says they initially had other ideas but after the briefs and discussions, they ended up with this final design seen on the tour bus. “It is totally a minimal and simple design, prioritizing the essentials. Its interiors are also stripped to their core function, using limited material, neutral colors, simple form and avoiding excess ornamentation to achieve a pure elegant form,” she says, pointing out the overall minimalist color scheme, form and the small pixel design in the front which signifies digital music.

I must say, the final execution is one step ahead of the vision we had in the beginning. Red Bull Off The Roof bus industrial designer, Hira Rafique

Red Bull Off The Roof bus is a fascinating change of dynamics, not only for the audience who will be witnessing the concert from down below but also the musicians performing up high. It’s safe to say the idea of performing on top of a bus is alien to most musicians. But also, the question is: is it safe and comfortable?

Hira Rafique says yes. “The actual width of the bus isn’t as wide to give the performers on the stage atop the roof enough space to perform comfortably. So, we installed a three feet wide extension. Now the roof is 27ft long and 10ft wide.”

27 ft long and 10 ft wide roof for performers to perform comfortably © Arfa Usman

The extension is foldable and can be folded in as the bus travels and extended out at the time of the performance “We developed a really strong mechanism for this so that the musicians are comfortable when they are performing.”

From start to finish, the project itself has taken nearly a year and a half, including the designing, approvals, feedback, manufacturing and the whole back and forth. The manufacturing part started six months ago once the design and execution plan were finalized, Hira Rafique notes.

Extension is foldable as bus travels & extended at the time of performance © Arfa Usman

The one thing that Hasan Mian, Hira Rafique and Ahsan Zaman were excited as well as concerned about when it comes to the Red Bull Off The Roof bus was the first impression it’ll make on people.

“The exterior of the bus is the first thing people will see and that’s what they’ll remember about the bus. It’s hard to talk about our first reaction because we were there throughout the process. But I must say, the final execution is one step ahead of the vision we had in the beginning.”

Live performance atop a bus can certainly revamp the concert culture - Hira © Arfa Usman

When it comes to being a part of such an innovative concept pertaining to live music, Hira Rafique feels live performance atop a bus can certainly “revamp the concert culture in Pakistan.”

“The mobility that a bus provides would reduce the stress of artists planning their own separate travel. Moreover, it’ll allow them to perform in places that lack systems or platforms to support or organize concerts,” she says. “The significance of the bus is that it’s ready-made setup that can be stationed in a city or town for such an audience that may rarely engage in live concerts for entertainments. That way, the bus brings the music festival closer to where people live and move. It bridges the gap between the artists and the audience, as it provides an intimate experience for the audience with an exciting environment when a band or an act suddenly marches in.”

Hasan gives Bilal a tour of Red Bull Off The Roof bus under construction © Arfa Usman

So… watch out for your favorite artists to march in at the Expo Center Lahore on December 24, 2022. Get your tickets at bookme.pk