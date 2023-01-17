Concerts in winters are a whole different vibe, especially if they are in the cold nights of Lahore in December. Heavy fog, neon lights, and blasting music. That was the scene on December 24, 2022.
Traveling from Karachi to Lahore for Red Bull Off The Roof was quite a journey – sleepless, excited groups boarding planes early morning to go and listen to some live music. In fact, more than the journey, which is quite short anyway, it’s the sudden weather change that gets you. You begin to believe Karachi lies on the Equator while Lahore is in the North Pole of the planet.
But when the lights dim at the Expo Center, Lahore, and music begins, all the noise, questions and the cold fade. And you begin to realize what you’re about to witness is possibly the beginning of a new trend in Pakistan’s live music landscape.
Red Bull Off The Roof, held on December 24 at the Expo Center in Lahore, was one such event. The significance of it didn’t hit anyone in the travel, nor when we reached the venue and saw the signature Red Bull Off The Roof bus. It was just another concert. Until it wasn’t.
The moment it hit you that you were witnessing an incredibly innovative idea come to life – a concert which drives to the audience, not the other way around - was different for everyone.
For some, it may have been when Taha G shook a leg atop the bus; for others, it could have been when Bilal Maqsood sat down swinging his legs off the roof of the bus and engaging the crowd in a deep, mellow melody. Or it could be when Rizzy Rozeo climbed all the way down to be closer to the audience. Regardless, by the time the show ended, the almost-Siberian chill and the misty breaths were the least of concerns and everyone was consumed by the music.
Earlier in the day, Rizzy Rozeo and I sat down for a brief but fascinating conversation. Every musician who performed that night had their own levels of excitement of performing on top of a bus, but Rizzy Rozeo had an interesting perspective about the elevated platform and how it changes the dynamics between the performer and the audience.
It’s a statement. It’s innovative and that’s what we need when it comes to our live music ecosphere. Being up there on an elevated platform gives more power to the performer. And it allows the performer to take the audience on a journey, a sort of consensual hypnosis through music.
And that’s a spot-on observation. Once the concert-on-wheels started, you could see the audience’s heads turned up towards the performers. The ecstatic expressions, hands extended towards them, as the performers made them move to the beat like a conductor conducting an orchestra.
That was the case with almost every single music act on the card for the night. Before the show began, Brown Boy Bhatti DJ’ed away with his East-meets-West tunes. Then, we started the show with metalheads Takatak. Way to turn up the heat right away! And much needed considering Lahore was a literal city-sized deep freezer that night.
As one of the only few metal bands in Pakistan, starting off the first Red Bull Off The Roof show in the country is certainly an achievement. Not only that, guitarist Zain Peerzada of Takatak also directed the reveal video of the Red Bull Off The Roof bus.
As the hundreds turned into thousands, the boundaries between the musicians and the audience abridged, literally as well as figuratively. By the time Taha G and Rizzy Rozeo, the audience had already warmed up enough. Of course, the pop and hip-hop artists (respectively) made everyone groove quite a bit to balance out the Lahore chill.
When Abdul Hannan came around, he completely changed the energy. Sitting backstage, one could hear how the atmosphere had shifted and the Lahore crowd had awakened like a tiger out of a cage.
It’s safe to say Abdul Hannan made the most out of his 20-minute set, playing one hit after another. The Bikhra vocalist infused the crowd with a life that was surprising to see, at least for yours truly.
As the night shifted into the fourth gear, the biggest name on the lineup, the beloved icon of Pakistani music, Bilal Maqsood came up on the stage. And even before he began the performance, you could tell by the roars and the cheers that the crowd was so electrified by his mere presence, one would need to call Tesla to get it under control.
It was obvious Bilal Maqsood had the crowd in the palm of his hands. The veteran wizard spun all kinds of spells with a microphone in his hand. And the crowd sang along to each word of each song.
Bilal Maqsood then surprised the audience with a brand-new original track ‘Dheem Tana’. And the crowd was thrilled to hear the first ever live performance of the newest tune. Dheem Tana was a kind of an anthem and a statement that Bilal Maqsood made. It clearly distinguishes from the rest of his music by design and it emphasizes the rebranding of the all-new Bilal Maqsood as a solo act. And Red Bull Off The Roof was certainly the right platform the make this statement with a bang.
The final act of the night was Hasan Raheem. And personally, it was certainly a shock to see how insanely popular Hasan Raheem is, especially with the younger fans. And the young performer knew it and commanded the crowd with the confidence they had in him.
Late into the night, one realized how fascinating it was to see a bus go from being parked in a warehouse to forming the basis of and being the main attraction of a high-profile music event. The Red Bull Off The Roof bus was as much an attraction as the musicians were on the show.
As multiple musicians said in earlier interviews, this is a contemporary innovation of taking street performances and adding a twist in it. And based on the audience reactions to the first show in Pakistan, it certainly has worked and will possibly get better and bigger with the next and thereafter.
Arguably, the best part about the show was that despite it running long past midnight, the energy of the crowd didn’t fade. In fact, the buzz of Red Bull Off The Roof lasted all weekend and beyond. The chilly wind and the blinding fog had no chance against the warmth and the memories that the show offered to the audience. One might even say the Lahore weather enhanced the electric vibe of Red Bull Off The Roof.