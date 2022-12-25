December 24 marked the date which will go down as the date when the live music ecosphere was redefined in Pakistan. When once the audience went to the concert, now the concert comes to the audience. The twist of a bus has changed the game and with it, Red Bull Off The Roof marked its arrival in Pakistan with the first concert-on-wheels held in Lahore this past Saturday night.

Hasan Raheem Performing At Red Bull Off The Roof Lahore 2022 © Yasir Nasir

The show boasted a rock-solid lineup with a mix of veteran and emerging acts giving Lahore a hell of a variety and some insane musical performances. From metal band Takatak being the first act of the first ever Red Bull Off The Roof in Pakistan to indie sensations such as Abdul Hannan and Hasan Raheem , from hip hop artist Rizzy Rozeo and pop artist Taha G to the legendary Bilal Maqsood (formerly of Strings), saying that the card was stacked would be an understatement.

Takatak performance at the first show of Red Bull Off The Roof © Yasir Nisar

Taha G performing at Red Bull Off The Roof © Yasir Nisar

Hasan Raheem performing at Red Bull Off The Roof show © Yasir Nisar

Rizzy Rozeo performance at Red Bull Off The Roof show in Lahore © Yasir Nisar

Thousands in the crowd showered each act with a gigantic reaction as the energy paradoxically increased after each song. But it wasn’t only the fans who had an incredible time. Be it the musicians who performed or the hosts or the people passing by, everyone took home a memory of a lifetime.

Audience enjoying the first show of Red Bull Off The Roof in Lahore © Yasir Nisar

Here’s what the performers, social media content creators and the audience had to say about the historic Red Bull Off The Roof show in Lahore.

I had a wonderful time performing at the first ever Red Bull Off The Roof in Pakistan. I always enjoy the process of performing and I like to have fun but the key is to get the audience to enjoy the same way. It’s always all about them. Whatever we do as performers is for them. And I feel dancing around and shaking a leg gets them in the zone too. I felt I did succeed in doing that and the crowd was excellent and was having a great time grooving to the music.

Taha G © Yasir Nisar

Taha G with other artists inside Red Bull Off The Roof bus © Yasir Nisar

It’s been so amazing and unbelievable. Everyone is having so much fun and singing along and dancing to every act. I’m happy to be a part of Red Bull Off The Roof and I can’t wait to see where it goes next.

Sheherzade Noor Peerzada © Yasir Nisar

Audience enjoying the perfomances at Red Bull Off The Roof show © Yasir Nisar

This was the first time that Red Bull Off The Roof was happening in Pakistan. We had heard a lot about it leading up to the show. The entire concept of a concert on a bus is unique. Therefore, we had very high expectations and the show totally met them.

Audience recording performances at the first show © Yasir Nisar

We millennials from the 90s grew up listening to his songs. So, the highlight for us was definitely Bilal Maqsood because it was very nostalgic.

Bilal Maqsood Brings Nostalgia At Red Bull Off The Roof © Yasir Nasir

Abdul Hannan And Bilal Maqsood Duet At Red Bull Off The Roof © Yasir Nasir

It [Red Bull Off The Roof] was my most favorite performance that I have given so far.

Audience enjoying Rozeo's live performance © Yasir Nisar

One of the reasons was that my family was here including my sisters and cousins. So, yeah man, it was effortless and the bus had a lot to do with that. The elevated platform created such an atmosphere and it helped put the audience into a sort of a consensual hypnosis through music. It was extremely fun. I felt I genuinely connected with the crowd. There was a pure energy within me when I was performing and I felt the crowd welcomed and received it. It was beautiful.

Red Bull Off The Roof Pakistan 2022 © Yasir Nisar

Zohaib Kazi (musician and filmmaker):

The concept of a bus is similar to that of a traveling circus. And it makes me every excited that it’s here in Pakistan now. I’m looking forward to seeing what Red Bull does with it in the long run. Because seeing how hard they have worked to build this platform and the entire bus, I am pretty sure they have a plan that goes beyond one show.

Bilal Maqsood © Yasir Nisar

For this first Red Bull Off The Roof show in Lahore, I feel the lineup they chose couldn’t be any better. I come from a different era and I’m discovering a lot of these new young acts now. And similarly, I feel these young acts are now discovering how Bilal Maqsood has been at the center of Pakistani music for so long. So, it’s a great crossover and a mix of both worlds and it resulted in nothing less than a positive outcome.

Bilal Maqsood & Hasan Raheem having a chat inside Red Bull Off The Roof bus © Yasir Nisar