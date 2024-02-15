Red Bull Off The Roof rocks Lahore once again!

The iconic Red Bull Off The Roof (OTR) bus rumbled into Forman Christian College University, Lahore, on February 13th, 2024, promising a musical escape for students amidst their academic grind. And the escape it did deliver, in the form of a concert-on-wheels, will be etched in the memories of all who witnessed it.

Following the electrifying Karachi debut last year, the return to Lahore, where Red Bull Off The Roof launched in December 2022, was poised for an even bigger bang. The energy crackled in the air as thousands of students gathered in the familiar venue.

FCCU Audience During The Show © Abuzar Mir

DJ Hassan bin Amir set the stage alight with pulsating beats, prepping the audience for the musical odyssey to come. In the opening act for the grand show, the Forman Music Society's House Band took the spotlight, led by the soulful vocals of Nomal Rao and Mustafa Ahmed. Their original compositions and popular covers resonated with the crowd, showcasing the raw talent brewing within the college walls and potential stars and future mainstays of the music industry.

FCCU House Band's Lead Singer Mid Performance © Abuzar Mir

The excitement reached another level when Abdul Hannan arrived and was greeted by deafening cheers. His dramatic entrance ignited the atmosphere, and his sweet indie hits had the entire crowd swaying in unison.

Abdul Hannan Serenading The Audience © Abuzar Mir

In the last act of the night, Bilal Saeed, a native Lahori star, ascended the stage and figuratively blew the roof off in his Red Bull Off The Roof debut. His greatest hits captivated the audience as the students grooved to his tunes until the mic drop.

FCCU Students Grooving To Bilal Saeed's Performance © Abuzar Mir

I am out of breath right now! Bilal Saeed

“This was Red Bull Off The Roof’s first campus show in Lahore and it was amazing. I can't wait to be part of the rest of the shows,” Bilal expressed after his final performance, the energy of the show still coursing through him.

Bilal Saeed Mid Performance © Abuzar Mir

The impact wasn't confined to the headliners. For the Forman Music Society’s House Band members, it was a dream come true. “The crowd was amazing,” Mustafa, the band's singer, gushed. “Everything was incredible – the arrangements, the host, the energy. It was truly an unforgettable experience to perform on top of the Red Bull Off The Roof bus!”

As a team, we had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Nahail Irfan

Nahail, the band's acoustic guitarist, shared Mustafa's sentiment. With his voice brimming with excitement, he said, “Opening for Abdul Hannan and Bilal Saeed was surreal. Having been a fan of Bilal since childhood, it was simply unbelievable.”

Hannan also was full of praise for Red Bull Off The Roof, having been part of the show in the past. In fact, Hannan was one of the key acts in the inaugural Red Bull Off The Roof show in Lahore in December 2022.

Abdul Hannan At Red Bull Off The Roof's Launch In 2022 © Yasir Nisar

The setup is definitely unique! Abdul Hannan

The unique bus-top stage presented its own challenges, Hannan acknowledged. “It’s fun performing on top of a bus, something which I never figured would ever happen to me. It does become challenging for me to move around and monitor my audio properly, but at the end of the day, the experience makes overcoming those challenges all the better,” he said.

Abdul Hannan at Red Bull Off The Roof FCCU Campus Show in Lahore © Abuzar Mir

Hannan enjoyed performing at the Red Bull Off The Roof again even more now that he’s acclimated to the innovative bus setup.

Red Bull Off The Roof's Lahore return was a night of celebration for the Forman Christian College students. As the music faded and the Red Bull Off The Roof bus rolled away, it left behind echoes of excitement and inspiration. One could easily tell by the insane volume of Instagram stories that Lahore dreamt of this night after the show ended.

FCCU students making stories of the performances © Abuzar Mir

Watch this space for details of our next stop for Red Bull Off The Roof!