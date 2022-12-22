Red Bull Off The Roof: That’s A Wild Card!

Play any board game and you’re about to win but you’ve still got some wild cards in your stack. You will still use them just for good fun. One more laugh right before the winning hand. That’s pretty much we’re doing with this announcement.
1 min
The Making Of Red Bull Off The Roof Bus
Two young artists are now set to join the card for Red Bull Off The Roof. R&B and hip-hop singer-songwriter Hasan Raheem and indie pop artist Abdul Hannan will set the metaphorical roof ablaze with their tunes and make Red Bull Off The Roof even more of a thrill than it was.
The first show in the Red Bull Off The Roof series is to be held on December 24, 2022 at the Expo Center in Lahore, Pakistan. The lineup for this musical extravaganza includes the metal band Takatak, hip hop artist and music producer Rizzy Rozeo, pop musical artist Taha G and the headliner of the evening, the Pakistani music icon, Bilal Maqsood (formerly of Strings).
Now with the addition of two wild cards, namely Hasan Raheem and Abdul Hannan, the show is guaranteed to be bigger and better. The Bikhra vocalist and the Aisay Kaisay singer will surely pump the crowd up with their signature, sweet tunes and add a unique flavor to an already-stacked lineup. Talk about loading the show!
With Bilal Maqsood as the main-eventer, Takatak, Taha G, Rizzy Rozeo, Hasan Raheem and Abdul Hannan form a music card that’s not only must-see, but also can’t-miss.
Lahore, see you on December 24!