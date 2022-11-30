Red Bull Off The Roof: The Day The Music Drives

December 24, 2022 will be the day when the music drives. Not in a Chevy on its way to the levee, as Don McLean might have wanted, but in a massive tour bus in Lahore. The levee might have been dry, but Lahore won’t be, because come on, it’s December, which means it’s the end of the year. And December 24 sure will be the day the music drives in a bus in Lahore, as part of the musical extravaganza called ‘ Red Bull Off The Roof ’.

1 min Red Bull Off The Roof Pakistan

Red Bull Off The Roof has been bringing live music to the audience since 2013, and this innovative show is finally becoming a brand-new addition to the Pakistani live music ecosphere. Where once the audience went to the concert venue, this new breakthrough brings the concert venue to the audience.

One of the main attractions and the foundation of Red Bull Off The Roof is the bus, that would totally inspire Michael Bay if he ever makes a new Transformers movie. On December 24 at the Expo Center, Lahore, a number of renowned Pakistani musicians will perform on the roof of the bus to the audience standing (read: jumping and dancing) below and around.

Red Bull Off The Roof bus is custom-made in the signature Red Bull colors by Lahore-based designers Hassan Mian and Hira Rafique and is sure to be a sight to behold.

1 min Red Bull Off The Roof Bus

The process of taking a regular bus and transforming it into a comfortable, luxurious, stunning, elegant and most importantly, highly functional ‘creature’ has taken the designers many months.

The collaboration included not only coming up with a design fitting for such a live music marvel, but also something that was practical and secure enough for the musicians performing on the roof. This led to collaborating with engineers to work out the kinks and make the bus and the platform atop technically sound.

Red Bull Off The Roof Bus © Arfa Usman

Going back to the musicians who will blow the roof off at Red Bull Off The Roof show going to take place in Lahore, Pakistani metal band Takatak and hip-hop artist, music producer Rizzy Rozeo and musician Taha G will be performing in the opening acts. And the former Strings-man Bilal Maqsood will headline the big show.

Bilal Maqsood is naturally excited to be performing atop a bus for the first time, an experience he says must be “ unusual ” for most musicians across the globe. He believes the ancient tradition of street theater and street performances inspired Red Bull to come up with this innovative idea and give it a modern twist of a Red Bull Off The Roof bus.

Bilal Maqsood © Arfa Usman

Red Bull Off The Roof is such an amazing idea," says Bilal Maqsood.

The whole idea behind Red Bull Off The Roof bus is to provide the ultimate concert experience with a little twist that the bands are performing on the roof of the same bus they travel in. The live performances are all about the experience you get. And this is going to double or triple the experience because the locations would not be your regular concert venues. They could be anywhere outdoors, near the mountains or the beach, maybe on the runway. It could be done anywhere. Bilal Maqsood

Rizzi Rozeo © Arfa Usman

According to Bilal Maqsood, the promise of the idea and its impeccable execution could result in a radical change in the Pakistani music industry.

Taha G © Arfa Usman

Red Bull Off The Roof bus is going to create a buzz for sure. This will definitely change the fabric of our live music industry. Bilal Maqsood

“I think our bands are going to be standing in a queue waiting to be the next band to play on top of that bus. And Red Bull being a huge supporter of Pakistan’s music industry, it won’t leave any stone unturned in making this show special.”

Takatak © Arfa Usman

Bookme.pk serves as the official ticketing partner for Red Bull Off the Roof. So, head on to the website and book yourself some completely ‘Off The Roof’ memories in Lahore on December 24, 2022. FM91 & Levi's are the other two partners of Red Bull Off The Roof show.