Welcome Aboard: Papers with Wings Fly to Pakistan

Paperwork? Sounds fun

The aforementioned line has never been uttered by anyone in history… unless you’re an origami artist specifically interested in paper planes.

So, if your fingers have high-precision diligence to paper folds, your eyes have laser-sharp focus for the perfect blade angle, and your throws land with the best lift-over-drag ratio, Red Bull presents Paper Wings, a world-class championship to earn your claim to fame.

Who could’ve thought something we used to play with back in school would have this world of complex, high-precision science behind it? Paper plane is no child’s play – it’s an art form you develop over the years and master over the decades with practice. Yes, art and science. These two have so much in common – the cycle of trial and error, discovering something innovative and unique, and a series of experiments to unravel a breakthrough.

Pakistan finalist at Hangar7 for Red Bull Paper Wings World Finals © Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool

And it’s one deep, fascinating art form, as much as it is science. Try to clap your hands without letting your palms touch. Now do it with one hand. Do you feel the air? Now turn the palm of your hand and move it back and forth as if you’re cutting through the air. You’d still feel the air, but your hand can move through it more easily than when you were clapping.

Sounds pretty simple, but it's amazing how much you can do with a single piece of paper Muhammad Ovais Sohail, Red Bull Paper Wings 2019 Pakistan champion in the aerobatics category

These are the exact same forces that work during a paper plane flight, acting on the principles of weight, thrust, drag and lift. The science behind it is what we call ‘aerodynamics’ – the same laws that fluidly move a massive flying aircraft over a long distance.

Aerobatics winner from Pakistan at Global Finals 2019 © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

Fly, Birdie, Fly

Like any world-class championship, there are some rules to this seemingly simple ‘extreme sport’.

Each player starts off with just a plane A4-sized papers. That’s it – no glue, staples, tape, flying aids, or special aerodynamic materials – just a simple paper with the right folds on it. You’ll begin folding your tiny 297 x 210 mm aircraft for that perfect flight, and that’s the moment. This 100-gram paper outweighs your months of practice, and no staples or tapes can hold it together for you – except your focus and just the right thrust throw.

Muhammad Ahmed at Red Bull Paper Wings World Finals in Salzburg Austria © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

Every fold you make counts towards your performance, just like every degree of angle your thrust covers. You’ll need some serious practice to create a design-engineered marvel for that one flight stand – no pun intended – and launch it with the precision of a NASA scientist. You'll be up against a similar bunch of paper astronomers standing between you and your way to the next round.

In case you’re new to it, Paper Wings will be held indoors to avoid air turbulence during flights, and these indoor premises can be surprisingly big for first timers. If you want to bet on your creativity, you can even submit a video online to join the aerobatics category. But if your gut tells you that you can land the farthest or fly it for an excessively long time, you’ll need some pro tips.

Ahmed & Ovais represented Pakistan at 2019 World Finals © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

Hello, this is your Captain!

Enter Waleed Ali Khan, the former champion in the longest airtime category from Red Bull Paper Wings 2015, who spilled some much-needed “pro” beans for us.

“I believe for any new player, the first thing to decide would be to select their category based on their strengths. Try folding planes for all three categories. YouTube offers great help in selecting the best planes and designs.”

Khan shared that he happened to play by chance and ended up winning after his friend who was a Red Bull student marketeer told him about it.

“Anyone can participate! That's the beauty of the event. You'll find students and professionals, no matter the age, bringing their expertise and performance to the stage.”

Khan insisted most people in the local qualifiers don’t take it seriously, but the world stage is a whole different ballgame. International players are prepared to win, not to participate.

This might not be Formula 1 or Red Bull Rampage, but they do know how to make paper planes an exciting sport! This year will be nothing less – expect the best from Red Bull Waleed Ali Khan, Red Bull Paper Wings 2015 champion in the longest airtime category

He continued sharing about his experience with the global event and the amazing exposure he got. His first victory in the airtime regional qualifier in Islamabad took him to the national finals in Karachi.

After claiming his national title, he put it in his backpack and joined over 80 international finalists at Salzburg, Austria. Khan describes the event as the most diverse, cultural and unique bonding experience he has had.

Muhammad Ahmed - Pakistan finalist 2019 © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull makes sure to give you an exciting journey. It’s much more than just the thrilling event that takes place Waleed Ali Khan, Red Bull Paper Wings 2015 champion in the longest airtime category

Comparing his 2015 experience to this year’s event, Khan made it clear that the championship has been growing ever since and the competition will be much stiffer. He predicts at least 50-100 participants for each category from what he has seen on social media.

“You have a brand known for its out-of-the-box and larger-than-life take on pushing your limits. This might not be Formula 1 or Red Bull Rampage, but they do know how to make paper planes an exciting sport! This year will be nothing less – expect the best from Red Bull.”

Put your seatbelts on; turbulence ahead!

It was a one-of-a-kind experience,” Ovais Sohail © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

Another winner of Red Bull Paper Wings 2019 the aerobatics category, Muhammad Ovais Sohail, shared his experience and tips with us. Sohail has been following RBPW from an early age and was the youngest contestant at 15 years of age in the 2013 edition. He qualified for the national finals in that edition but couldn't make it to the World Finals. Since then, he was determined to throw and land his plane in Salzburg, and that happened in 2019.

Traveling from Karachi to Lahore was fine, but winning the national finals was amazing! It was a one-of-a-kind experience Muhammad Ovais Sohail, Red Bull Paper Wings 2019 champion in the aerobatics category

Sohail explains that there are three judging criteria for the aerobatics category – the plane’s design, its flight time, and the special ‘act’ that demonstrate creativity at its best.

“Sounds pretty simple, but it's amazing how much you can do with a single piece of paper.”

We needed another potion master to get some of those magic tips, so we met Ahmed Jehangir, the 2019 winner in the longest distance category. Jehangir first got to know about this event when he and his brother were in college and decided to take part together. Since then, his whole family is involved in Red Bull Paper Wings as participants. After making multiple attempts in different editions, Jehangir was able to win the nationals and represent Pakistan at the World Finals in Austria.

Ovais representing Pakistan in aerobatics category at Global Finals 2019 © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

“When I was going from Karachi, I wasn’t sure if I would make it though. Just took it as a fun event. Travelling from Karachi to Lahore was fine, but winning the national finals was amazing! It was a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Jehangir reiterated that anyone who can fold a paper into a piece of art, a design wonder, can and should participate. For long distance category, Jehangir emphasized that the key is to focus on your strength you’ll direct and use to throw it as far as you can. He added that he is looking forward to this year’s event with hopes to participate and seeing if he can do the magic again.

Do you have the fingers to do it? Grab some paper, fold the best of your creations, and buckle up for a thrilling flight of pure adrenaline rush with Red Bull Paper Wings. Go to Paper Wing’s event website for more information.