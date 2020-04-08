Red Bull Presents Faisal Baig and Aahad Nayani!
© Insiya Syed
In the first ever Red Bull Presents from Pakistan, two torchbearers of electronic music & drums, Faisal Baig and Aahad Nayani come together to transport the listeners to a dimension of pure euphoria.
Red Bull Presents Faisal Baig and Aahad Nayani, a collaboration between two of the most electric Pakistani musicians teaming up to create a soundscape of synth and drums.
It’s not a clash of styles or instruments, but rather a harmonious invitation into an exploration of the two artists’ most personal themes tackled in the most creative way: through music.
The series starts with exhibit number one: Alarming, a heavy track full of aggression with a trance-inducing melody at the heart of it. The faster-than-you-can-breathe rhythm of Nayani fuses the euphoric and futuristic vibe of Baig to produce an unparalleled musical experience.
One must expect a rather magical showcase by Electronica Producer/DJ, Faisal Baig and the drum machine, Aahad Nayani.Faisal Baig stepped into the arena when there was barely any one around and contributed to the phenomenon that electronic music has become today in Pakistan. Aahad Nayani has become a household name in the last decade, with his unrivaled control, speed and precision when it comes to percussion.