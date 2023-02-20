Rising Stars Of Red Bull Campus Cricket Pakistan

In sports, particularly cricket, it’s the efforts, coordination and strategy of the entire team and the coach that leads it to victory. But certain players still stand out with their exceptional performance.
In the recently concluded Red Bull Campus Cricket Pakistan, which Jinnah Government College (JGC) won by defeating City University of Sciences and Information Technology Peshawar (CUSITP), two players emerged as the top performers and etched their names in the history books of campus cricket.
Muhammad Asad - Player of the Tournament/Top Scorer
Batting all-rounder Muhammad Asad from JGC not only led his team to victory with his heroic unbeaten knock of 83 runs in the final match but also clinched the awards for Player of the Match, Top Scorer of the Tournament and Player of the Tournament following his incredible performance.
All in all, a sure-fire MVP of Red Bull Campus Cricket Pakistan, Asad scored 146 runs in the tournament and the highest individual score of 83 runs in the final. He set out with a clear goal of giving his best performance and taking his team to the finals, and he succeeded. The awards and praise were just a bonus for him.
The 24-year-old also represents the Sindh team in Pakistan domestic cricket. Before this tournament, he was part of the Sindh team in Domestic ODI matches and used to practice five days a week, a routine that kept him in top form for Red Bull Campus Cricket. His humility only adds to his character.
My role was minimal. It was a team effort that we were able to win. If I could stand on the crease, it was because of the backing and the support I got from my teammates throughout the tournament.
Asad prioritizes batting but can do well with the bowling too. He took six wickets in the tournament, and his combined performance as a batsman and a bowler won him the Player of the Tournament award.
According to Asad, all the finalist teams were challenging competitors who had earned their place in the finals but he rated the University of Punjab (PU) and CUSITP as their most formidable rivals. He enjoyed his 50 runs against University of Punjab (PU) in the round matches and against CUSITP in the grand finale.
“When we lost four quick wickets, I had it in mind that I must score today. It was a tough match, but I tried to keep on rotating the strike and score six to seven runs in an over,” he says. “I enjoyed my innings.”
Israr Tajak – Top Wicket Taker
While batting is essential to give any team a solid total to defend, bowling plays an equal role in assuring that the total is defended well. In Red Bull Campus Cricket Pakistan, Israr Tajak from CUSIT ended the tournament as the top wicket-taker.
Israr Tajak took 13 wickets in the tournament, including one in the final. He believes his performance in the grand finale could have been better and that he couldn’t take more wickets, but he praised the performance by JGC, the ultimate winners of the tournament.
The young and energetic bowler plays two matches every week and practices in nets the other three days. He is a professional player who focuses on his fitness the most and rates swing bowling as his best skill.
Although, according to Israr, their most challenging opposition was Iqra National University, he was expecting The University of Punjab (PU) to be in the final because their match against PU was the one he “enjoyed the most as the batsmen were good.”
He added that in the final, after they were able to take four wickets, their aim was to take down Asad. While he couldn’t achieve that goal, Israr Tajak is no quitter. And taking 13 wickets isn’t a fluke either. The top wicket-taker of the tournament concludes by saying that he is all set to work harder on the weak areas identified during this edition of Red Bull Campus Cricket and come back for the trophy the next time.