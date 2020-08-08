Saad "PokemoN" Ahmad - The Pride of Pakistani Counter-Strike

I first met Saad “PokemoN” Ahmed outside the entrance of an event. He was due to go on stage and play out his biggest local final ever, but was loudly screaming at a bouncer instead. My immediate impression was that of just another brash Pakistani player who thought he was larger than life. Most players who were playing at the event - massive by local standards, with a few thousand people flocking in as audience - were under the misconception that they were the reason why these people had come together.

Unfortunately, this couldn’t have been less true. The corporation holding the event had just paid out big sums of money for one of the most popular local pop bands to come perform at the event in order to spur people in. In my eyes, Saad had some sort of deluded sense of self importance and I was quick to pass him over as a kid.

The impression couldn’t have been more wrong. It later came to light, that the bouncers were denying entry of his parents into the venue, and the most important thing in the world to him, was that his family was there to witness his crowning moment. A few short hours later, he had emerged both as the champion of the biggest tournament in the nation, as well as a strong contender for being the best player in Pakistan.

Saad with his team members © Saad "PokemoN" Ahmad

In hindsight, knowing what I do now, the entire ordeal made perfect sense.

When he was four years old, Saad was introduced to competing in video games. He came from a family obsessed with computers, and having the means to purchase them. His uncles had been playing games since before he was born, and by the time Saad had become old enough to climb into a chair on his own, he was integrated into the family activity.

“We had five PCs in my uncle’s room, and five PCs on the ground floor - which had been converted into a gaming room of sorts.” All the cousins and uncles would gather, to begin off playing Renegade - an old strategy classic - and it would soon devolve into continual jives and jabs at each other. As is the case with many close families, the camaraderie amongst them also meant that you’re not going to get away with losing too easily.

That was the beginning of Saad Ahmed turning into his new alias: PokemoN. In his words, “The trash talk was insane. It stung so much as a kid. That was when I decided that I wanted to be the one talking trash. If you’re not winning, then you’re the one with his head down who’s being made fun of.”

Eventually, he found Counter-Strike 1.6. Although he himself admits that the environment sounds toxic, it was still born out of familial love. He started competing with his uncle in tournaments. They were winning, but he was too young to understand anything but the joy of winning. When asked, he reflected back on it fondly, “Yeah I’d never get to see any of the prize money, even though I was winning the event. My cousins tell me now about how I won them those games, but I thought I was just a trash-ass fragger or something.”

PokemoN’s debut team, Legion, had his uncle ‘Zaps’ who was a legendary figure in Lahore in the 1.6 era of the game, as well as a few other cousins. His very first LAN tournament was when he was seven years old - at a point where he was only allowed to go with family, due to the generally seedy nature of gaming zones.

Although his ‘career’ in CS:GO began early, the culture of LAN tournaments had declined a fair bit, particularly in Lahore. With online matchmaking being much more widely available, pings being lower and a huge amount of people moving on from 1.6 to never return, the culture in his city wasn’t quite the same. He ultimately played his first ever LAN in CS:GO with Portal Esports.

At the time, it was a massive intercity tournament being held by one of the biggest telecom companies in the country. Although it was just an event in a banquet hall, players from all around the country were flown in to compete at ‘the biggest stage’. PokemoN’s entire family, extended included, came in to spectate it. The event itself was a disaster, with delays going on for several hours, and the production being so lackluster that the online livestream was done by pointing a camera at a projector which was showing the game.

However, it was a sign of things to come. That was PokemoN’s first big tournament win. It was a lot of money for them. This was not quite time for PokemoN’s rise to fame though; that came later.

One of his teammates, Abdul “HsB” Haseeb, was then considered the best player Pakistan had ever produced. Soon after the tournament win, there was a split within the team, with the management electing to remove HsB in favor of PokemoN. At the time, this sparked massive amounts of hue and cry from the community, with people saying that Portal would never be the same without him.

This was one of the first ever - if not the first ever - times that the management of an organization stepped in to force a roster move in Pakistan. It was one of many times that PokemoN would go on to make history. Six months later, at the second iteration of the initial tournament, he went on to win what was then the biggest CS:GO event that had been held in Pakistan up until that time.

“I thought he was just a spoilt kid who needed to be taught a lesson,” remarked PokemoN when thinking back on the situation. “Everyone knew he was better than me back in the day, but when he knew he was the best in Pakistan he stopped. When he stopped, he was just left behind.”

As time went on, their ties healed and they became friends, but it was a huge turning point in PokemoN’s career. Echoes of his childhood gaming days came through, and they’ve been there ever since. “I know it’s not proper, but I wanted revenge. Everything that set me back I used it to get angrier and do the things I didn’t want to do. I hated watching demos - it’s fucking boring - but whenever I was bored, I would sit down and think back to that moment, and watch demos. I used every single thing I could. Let me tell you, there were a lot of things.”

As is the case with all esports players, things weren’t always rosy for him. Although his family was particularly supportive - especially for a South Asian family - there were countless times when he was told by both them and close friends, that what he was doing was foolish. The path of an esports player is not one to ever be tread by a Pakistani. It was the mantra of the ages.

Saad "PokemoN" Ahmad © Saad "PokemoN" Ahmad

His mother however, was always by his side. When I inquired about whether there was any particular person who always took his side, I expected the answer to be his uncles. Instead, he looked back fondly to his earlier playing years as he recalled, “Whenever I had a match early on in the morning, I would wake up and my mother would always come and massage my shoulders since I complained that they’d be stiff after waking up.”

The second big turning point in his career was in 2018. Portal Esports - his first team - hired an international CS:GO coach. Matthew "mCe" Elmore had just gotten done taking a North American team to qualify for the Counter-Strike Major - the biannual World Championship for CS:GO - and was out of a job for a few months. It was a huge opportunity, and Portal managed to scramble together enough of a budget to get him for a month leading up to a big qualifier.

There’s very little doubt in my eyes that mCe’s entry into PokemoN’s life was the turning point in his career where he went from being just another individually skilled player, to becoming the only viable international hope Pakistan has ever had. Although Matthew himself was placed in the unenviable position of having to deal with a team that didn’t have even the bare basics of high level team play in CS:GO, he was able to make a lasting impression.

Matthew’s impact on PokemoN’s play was largely attributed to his life experience behind him. Although the rest of his teammates were also put under the exact same tutelage, the fact that PokemoN had been brought up in his CS career with an authoritative figure in his uncle, as well as having played DOTA for four years, helped him understand that there was more to the game than just aim.

“Matthew tried to make me understand that CS:GO is more than aiming, more than just getting kills. I used to put DOTA in perspective - about how if you’re not making the right play at the right moment according to your team real fast [then you lose]. I started to understand that CS:GO is like chess, you have to move according to the rest of the pieces on the board, according to your teammate.”

Through that experience, PokemoN was able to be molded into someone who was more about winning, than succeeding on the server. It would not be an unfair statement to say that without Matthew’s influence, he might never have become the player he is today.

Late in 2019, PokemoN found himself teamless again, to be picked up to play in some qualifiers by some friends from the UAE. This random stack of five came together to become the legendary “Camel Riders” team - a name thrown on because they thought it would be funny for the one qualifier they planned to lose.

They won the qualifier, and they kept winning.

Camel Riders went on to prove themselves and emerge as one of the candidates to participate in the Asian qualifier for the CS:GO major championship of 2020. To do so, they have had to go against numerous Asian teams, and crush them on their path to victory.

Saad (PokemoN) became the first ever Pakistani player to win a significant international match in the past four years with the Camel Riders’ win over D13 in the first of three tournaments necessary to qualify for the Major.

If you extend the definition of significance to encompass a little bit more, then he will have been the first ever Pakistani to win a match against international teams when he defeated Tiger - a team contending to be the best in Asia at the time. The Camel Riders roster has been signed to the Divine Vendetta organization, where he continues to wage war in his road to success.

At the end though, I’ll always fondly remember Saad as the player who stood up to a bouncer twice his size, demanding to let his parents in to witness what he thought was the biggest moment of his life.