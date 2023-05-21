Seize The Moment: Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan 2023

It’s only fair to compare Pakistani breakers scratching and clawing to bring Red Bull BC One to Pakistan and fighting for every single opportunity they have gotten, to the story of B-Rabbit in 8 Mile (starring the one and only Eminem). The hunger is the same.
Watching the breakers perform, it was evident that they wanted to dance and break with every fiber of their beings. Every move, every shake came from their hearts. And that’s exactly what made Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan 2023, held on May 20th, special.
The 20 finalists, 16 B-Boys and 4 B-Girls, exceeded all expectations when they (figuratively) set fire to the stage at Karachi Arts Council. Eventually, after countless battles, only two remained who would be declared the new reigning, defending, undisputed national champions of Red Bull BC One Pakistan 2023: B-Boy Navin (Mikhail Navin Pinho) and B-Girl Shah (Sarah Shah Gul).
The two wowed not only the audience but also the esteemed jury – namely Red Bull BC One All Star Neguin, and Pakistani judges Shady Farhad and Dwayne Griffin Lucas.
After winning at the competition, B-Boy Navin said, “I trained more than 210 days to win this trophy. I’d like give a shoutout to Dwayne Lucas, Naqi Nix and Brandley D’Souza. That’s all I have to say. I’ll see you all in Paris.”
B-Boy Navin hasn’t forgotten last year’s Red Bull BC One Cypher either. “Last year, I lost in the first round,” he said. “So, I trained all year round.”
He continued, “I have defeated some of the best breakers in Pakistan years ago. Bradley told me, ‘You beat the best in 2014. Why do you think you’ll lose to anyone here?’ He coached me during the event too, especially the last three rounds with last year’s winner B-Boy Masoom. Bradley saw my energy was down, and he coached me to bring it back up.”
Meanwhile, B-Boy Naqi Nix, who was also a participant in the competition, gave B-Boy Navin tips that helped him improve the nuances in his posture and performance. “Naqi said to me, you’ve lost before. He started on a very strong note. He said, ‘so what’s the big deal? If you lose again, it’s fine. But if you win, that’d be something. Just do your best.’ I think it really cleared my mind and helped me focus on performing.”
B-Boy Navin, who’s one of the pioneers and comes from the first generation of breakers in Pakistan, believes this was a perfect reward after his 15-years journey as a breaker.
I have made the first-generation of breakers proud. I didn’t know what to do after winning, to be honest. I just started running, throwing things. The audience gave me that energy. It was amazing.
For the global finals in Paris, which will be held in five months, B-Boy Navin says the training would stay same. “Cardio, weight loss, nutrition, and everything,” he said. “I will just have to level up. Everything has to be better and bigger. The flow has to be smoother. The rocking has to be bouncy. I have to look hip hop while representing Pakistan. The training will get tougher. If I learn something, I have to perfect it. We will make Pakistan proud.”
The 27-year-old, who represents Evolution Xtreme Dancers (EXD) crew, started dancing at the age of 12 after being inspired by Step Up movies and hasn’t stopped since. With 15+ years of experience and a wealth of knowledge about the art form, the man sweats out more passion than most people have. Perhaps that’s the secret of B-Boy Navin’s success. Determined and laser-focused, he trained harder than anyone and came out on top as the champion in the second edition of Red Bull BC One. We will surely see him break it down in Paris.
B-Girl Shah, on the other hand, only started breaking last year after watching the first edition of Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan. It’s a complete contrasting story. But what she lacks in experience, she more than makes up for in pure skill.
The 20-year-old, representing Street Dreamers Crew, came on like a wrecking ball and knocked out everyone with her electric performance.
Before her performance, she was quite nervous. “The vibes of this stage of Red Bull BC One are very heavy. Not everyone can perform well on this stage.”
A woman of few words, after winning the championship, Shah simply said, “I’m happy. I’m happy that I won this and I’m excited for the global finals in Paris. I will be training harder.”
While the winners are surely still processing their incredible victories, the jury was blown away by the level of competition too.
Neguin
Red Bull BC One All Star Neguin, who came all the way from Brazil for the competition, said, “It was amazing to see the B-Boys and B-Girls compete here at Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan 2023. Congratulations to both the champions. They are going to represent their country so well. I am happy to be here for the second time, and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone again in the future.”
B-Boy Shady
B-Boy Shady went from a competitor last year to judge this year. He was equally ecstatic about breakers exceeding his expectations. “It was really amazing to be judging the most prestigious 1v1 breaking competition, which’s happening for the second time in Pakistan. I really liked the level of competition. The breakers brought all their energy and soul to the floor. It’s because of them that the show was absolutely amazing to witness, and I’m glad I witnessed it from the best seat in the house.”
B-Boy Griffin
Dwayne Lucas, who has now coached two Red Bull BC One winners in Navin as well as last year’s winner B-Girl Destiny (Daniya Kanwal), said this year is quite special for the community and he was happy to see breakers like B-Boy Navin, B-Boy Masoom, B-Girl Jaded and B-Girl Shah step up big time.
“This year, we are more excited to send our champions to Paris,” said Dwayne. “It’ll be a strong representation to say that Pakistan is here. We are ready for a fight.”
One of last year’s jury member Taishi, was the MC of Red Bull BC One Pakistan 2023 and said, “Red Bull BC One Pakistan 2023 was historical. Everyone expressed themselves to the fullest on the dance floor. The battles were amazing. The energy was wild. It gave people hope that hip hop is amazing and it can make things happen and take you places.”
It’s safe to say the breaking community in Pakistan is growing bigger and getting better with each passing year and the breakers and hungrier than ever to take Pakistan to the international stage. The breakers truly seized the moment this year at Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan 2023. Watch out for B-Boy Navin and B-Girl Shah at the Global Finals in Paris later this year.