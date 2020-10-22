Shoot It Like Stanley: From Your Basement to The Basement

No matter how unique and brilliant your idea is, its presentation makes a big difference in whether you can sell it or not. You can have a run-of-the-mill idea but if you present it well, it will be successful.

When you submit a 60 second video presenting your idea in your Red Bull Basement application, make sure that besides having an exciting pitch, you take time to produce an engaging video as well.

This is Taha Zaidi, an ad film producer and here are five filming techniques that will help elevate your presentation and enable you to present your ideas in a more professional and a creative manner.

1- SCRIPT

Not everyone is a good speaker, especially in front of a camera. This is why a script not only gives you a blueprint of your presentation but it also helps you stay focused on the idea. You could write a traditional speech or jot down your main points; the purpose is to know what you are going to talk about.

Remember that you are telling a story. A 60 second pitch is also a minute-long film with its own structure. The basic three-act story structure can also be applied here as there’s always a beginning, middle and end to any story, any joke or an anecdote.

For your Red Bull Basement pitch, you can begin with an intro, set up your premise, talk about your idea, your vision, its strengths and potential, and close.

2- COMPOSITION

Shooting a video requires more than just technical skills. It also requires compelling visuals. Composition refers to how perfectly balanced your frame is.

The rule of third is at the core of visual composition. It proposes that frame be divided into nine parts using four equally spaced lines - two vertical and two horizontal - and the subject (in this case, you) be placed along or on the intersection points to make it a more frame.

Depth – how much distance there is between you and your background – and a balanced and aligned eye-line also make for appealing visuals.

3- LIGHTING

Good lighting adds drama, depth and atmosphere to the visuals. It keeps the subject and the entire frame visible to the audiences and helps define the mood that you want to create according to your theme and idea.

Balance lighting will help you achieve visual superiority and shall keep a grip on your respective audiences.

4- SOUND

Sound is essentially 60% of your film. The audience can forgive less-than-perfect visuals but if the sound is bad or jarring, most will switch it off or walk away. The sound quality is the main difference between professional and amateur films.

Good sound evokes emotional response, delivers information to your audiences and engages them. Your audio should be crisp for people to understand. It also emphasizes on what’s on the screen, indicates the mood and increases the production value of your video.

Sound effects, music, and even silence can elevate your video dramatically and make it look more professional. And you don’t need expensive equipment to do it. A quiet place and a good collar mic (which you can get very cheaply these days) shall do the trick.

5- ART DIRECTION

Art direction is one of the most important aspects of any film. Most people ignore it and just shoot in front of a wall or a table but you must pay attention to where you are shooting and what’s in the frame. You are responsible for creating the entire visual world of your film and for that, you need to make it aesthetically pleasing.

Before you go and start recording, make sure to find a good location, preferably indoors, find or set up a dynamic background, add visual cues relevant to the idea like posters or props which tell us more about your concept. You can also be creative with aesthetics and use lamps and decorative props.

What this does is that it helps you tell your story without words. Your words can only contain so much information, so why not use visuals to add to the narrative and the pitch?

In the end, all these five basic techniques work like a chain. If you break or undermine any one of these links, it will impact all other departments and eventually your video.