Skis and Snowboards Crowd The Malam Jabba Slopes At Red Bull Homerun 2023

Winters feel incomplete in Pakistan without Red Bull Homerun. The annual winter sports competition has amassed a certain popularity among the winter sports athletes, professional and hobbyists, and has become a mainstay, attracting tourism to the picture-perfect spots in the country.
Once again, Red Bull Homerun returned this year to the Malam Jabba Ski Resort where white snow, blue skies and warm sunlight were in abundance, creating an impeccable combo of conditions for the athletes to compete and have fun.
Red Bull Homerun 2023 saw four main competitions in two kinds of winter sports: skiing and snowboarding. Amis Hussain won the men’s snowboarding competition, with Ali Hasnain and Gibran Aziz as the first and second runners-up, respectively.
In the women’s snowboarding competition, Samar Khan came out on top, with Ayesha Khan and Iqra Maryam Ahmed ranking second and third respectively.
This is my second time competing in Red Bull Homerun, and luckily I won the snowboarding race. I have seen myself cross this gate over 100 times in my dreams, and I’m so happy that I got the gold this time.
Meanwhile, Zahid Khan won the men’s skiing competition, with Sher Ghani and Muhammad Ilyas as the first and second runners-up, respectively. On the other hand, Bushra Javed from Abbottabad won the women’s skiing competition.
Bushra Javed has an even better reason to be excited for her victory. “The first time I skied was with the Adventure Foundation in 2002. But I have been skiing regularly every season since 2017,” said Bushra. “This was my first time participating in Red Bull Homerun. And it feels great to have won the skiing competition in my first time here.”
She believes that Red Bull Homerun is different because even the process of wearing your skis is counted in the race.
You start from scratch, wear your equipment and then race. I think it’s quite different and wonderful.
The four winners of the respective categories celebrated big time as groovy music blasted through the speakers surrounded by the snow-covered mountains at Malam Jabba.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority also organized a traditional rabab music performance to entertain the local as well as international athletes and guests.
With that, an exhilarating weekend of Red Bull Homerun 2023 came to an end last Sunday with a promise to return next season.
Malam Jabba Ski Resort, Pearl Continental Hotel Malam Jabba, Discover Pakistan TV, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Zalmi and Peshawar Zalmi served as the official partners of Red Bull Homerun 2023 and elevated the weekend right above the peaks of Malam Jabba.