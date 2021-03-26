Strings have broken, but the music will live forever

Legendary Pakistani band Strings has disbanded. After 33 years, Strings have broken. Comprised of Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood, the band started their journey in the late 1980s, took a break in early 90s and returned as an act again later that decade.

For more than three decades, Strings produced numerous hits, achieved incredible milestones and went on to become one of the greatest bands, not only in Pakistan, but all of South Asia.

Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia play dandiya at SoundClash 2018 © Farras Oran / Red Bull Content Pool

While Strings may not be attached anymore, we can take solace in one fact. When it comes to any art form, be it poetry, film or music, we can always go back and relive it. With the band disbanded, all the notes of the strings will sound bittersweet. But the music will still live forever.

So, hide your heartbreaks for a moment and rejoice and relive the five greatest Strings songs:

Yeh Hai Meri Kahani

Faisal Kapadia © Farras Oran / Red Bull Content Pool

Show us a man who says he doesn’t feel anything whenever Faisal Kapadia sings “Girti deewaron ke aanchal me zinda hoon”, and we’ll show you a liar. One of their best-known songs, Yeh Hai Meri Kahani came out 15 years ago and it is still as impactful as it was back then. In fact, it has not only aged well; like fine wine, it has gotten even better with time.

Mera Bichraa Yaar

After so many years, Bilal Maqsood singing “Kare mera intizar, mera bichraa yaar” still stings. This song perfectly encapsulates the good and the bad, the anticipation of meeting a beloved as well as the pain of the said yearning that accompanies it.

Bilal Maqsood playing at SoundClash 2018 © Farras Oran / Red Bull Content Pool

Listen to it again, and you’ll see how Strings turned grief and loneliness into pure art.

Najanay Kyun

This track, from the 2003 album Dhaani, was also a part of ‘Music from and Inspired by Spider-Man 2’ album.

Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia © Farras Oran / Red Bull Content Pool

It’s the perfect track for those days when nothing is right in your world. Put Najanay Kyun and sink into the floor as Kapadia expresses your thoughts in his words. His voice serves as a friend in such times.

Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar

Bilal Maqsood © Farras Oran / Red Bull Content Pool

One of the earliest hits of the band, Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar was released in 1992 as part of the second album entitled ‘Strings 2’. Maqsood has said how it was a big hit in India and was regularly played in clubs there.

Faisal Kapadia at SoundClash 2018 in Karachi © Farras Oran / Red Bull Content Pool

The song exemplifies the ecstatic feeling of being in love. That’s all there is to it. Leave it to Maqsood to make you fly with his words and make you want to fall in love (of course, if you haven’t already).

Aakhri Alvida

Listening to Aakhri Alvida would complete the arc. Whereas Maqsood offers the newly-in-love vibe, Kapadia talks about the grief of imminent separation in this track.

Strings with other Pakistani musicians at SoundClash in Karachi © Farras Oran / Red Bull Content Pool