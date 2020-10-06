Takatak: Phantom Fevers and Prog-Metal

If there is one musical genre that dares to mix fantasy, literary poeticism and aggressive solos, it would be progressive metal. That is what it took for a handful of uncompromising metalheads to make Takatak, a flag-bearer of progressive metal in Pakistan.

Prog-metal is still that underworld which no one wishes to challenge. It’s the dark lord of music that you revere out of fear; its magic so strong that it seamlessly seeps into all kinds of contemporary music.

Zain Peerzada - Takatak © Zain Peerzada

You just have to listen to a regular ‘Takatak’ track to get a glimpse of it. How did it even fuse into Pakistan’s music industry, and unlike other bands, managed to cast a spell on it for over a decade?

“I think what we’ve done is that we stuck to our guns and just did what we’ve been doing for the past ten years. Persistence is key; I think that’s what it is,” says Takatak guitarist, Zain Peerzada.

Takatak performs at Koblumpi Music Festival in Feb 2020 © Abuzar Mir

Zain is a firm believer in persistence. A band born out of mutual interest of some talented college mates is now the signature statement of the metal genre in the country. While metal has been around for a while now going back to pioneers such as Dusk and Dionysus, the genre has always attracted a rather niche but hardcore and committed audience.

Takatak made its debut with its single, “Breakdown” in 2010, followed by the release of “Walls They Collapse” in 2012. Another single, “Depraved,” made its way to the playlists of the metalheads in the same year. These singles helped the band establish a local fanbase, and they were able to prove that even today when the mainstream soundscape is populated by qawwali and classical, metal can survive and carve its own space.

Altamash Sever - Takatak © Bilal Qazi

Having worked with multiple lineups, the band has served Pakistan’s music industry for over a decade. With Muhammad Ali Suhail, a former member of Jumbo Jutt, and Altamash Sever – a former member of Keeray Makoray – as the vocalists, the band has Isa Najam on bass, Daud and Yusuf Ramay on drums, and Zain Peerzada and Luke Azariah on the guitars.

The recent release of “Phantom” and “Voyager” led them to their debut EP release, “Out of Something,” which soared their international fanbase.

“We have been seven members for the past three years. We all just know each other, and we somehow came to terms that we all wanted to do this. It’s a successful chemistry of all-round seasoned guys who bring very different things to the table.”

Daud Ramay - Takatak © Zain Peerzada

For Takatak, it all started with an interview on a radio show, “10 years back, when we were in college, we had a band but didn’t have a name. Somehow, we scored a radio interview – I don’t know how that happened – so we went to Yusuf Ramay (drummer), and he suggested the name. We kind of liked it – it just struck us, so we went with it.”

Met as school mates, Zain, Yusuf, and Misbah shared a common passion for music. While they enjoyed listening to jazz, pop, and rock, it was death and heavy-metal that truly brought them that adrenaline rush. “My parents were painters and wanted me to be a tabla player, but I always had other plans. I found my calm in heavy metal just like my bandmates. We often fired up the stage at inter-college music competitions, and things finally began to fall into place when Lahore Music Meet approached us in 2018.”

Isa Najam - Takatak © Zain Peerzada

The musical evolution in ‘Placental’ and the audacity of ‘Jibraatka’ is enough to take the listeners to a vivid psychedelic wonderland. Yet, despite the genre’s artistic scope, it’s particularly challenging for metal bands to cultivate a fan base in Pakistan.

“2009 is when we actually formed,” shares Zain. “There were quite a lot of metal bands at the time, but somehow, they dropped down. For us, persistence has always been the key. Then it’s about how you showcase yourself and express yourself on social media. It’s a combination of all these things coupled with some good videos, and I guess, just keeping at it. I firmly believe in persistence – it’s nothing else.”

Zain Peerzada at Koblumpi Music Festival 2020 © Abuzar Mir

Evocative album covers of illusory world and feverish imagery of orchestral auras seem to complement the delicate strings being violated between the fingers of the guitarist and the thrashing drumbeats of Takatak’s music.

While their genre forms a stereotypical image of the band members being in a cult or living in a cave meditating to the sound of thunder, they are all, in fact, pretty “normal”.

Yusuf Ramay - Takatak © Zain Peerzada

“We are all either full-time or part-time musicians. I am a videographer and an audio producer. I have a degree in filmmaking, and I also teach music. Luke is a doctor who also works as an animator, web developer, and graphic designer. Yusuf is working at his family’s business, Daud is still studying, and Ali Suhail is a music teacher. Despite the routine, we always make time to put our heads together and create something new.”

Takatak received a great response from the audience on some of their most recent work. “I would say that with this newer material that we’ve been working on with the vocalists – Ali and Altamash – we have gotten the widest reception.”

Ali Suhail - Takatak © Abuzar Mir

The increasing fanbase and roaring fire of their combined talent has led them to produce thirty new songs for the upcoming album ‘Acrophase’. “We do not plan to use all these tracks, and we will choose fourteen to fifteen of the best.” After releasing some aggressive acid-rock tracks like “Fault Lines”, “Phantom” and “Whale,” the band is working on its sophomore album this year.

“By mid-2021, we expect to get on the road with some not-so-mainstream bands to help normalize the genres Pakistan’s population is not exposed to.” Further, Takatak has also announced a virtual concert that is expected on October 10th this year. The concert, “Live in Lockdown,” is a joint effort of Takatak and Bohemian Live. It is our first live show where they will be playing Acrophase in its entirety.

Ali Suhail - Takatak © Bilal Qazi

On a final note, Zain’s words for the younger and upcoming metalheads ring true: “Embrace reality and accept if you suck,” he says. “Keep telling yourself that, and it will help you get better. Most importantly, stay persistent as it is the key to success in the diverse music industry of our country.”

Altamash from Takatak © Zain Peerzada