Tekken 7 Rewind: The Game That Gave Arslan Ash the World

Since releasing on February 18, 2015, the seventh installment of the iconic TEKKEN has blown up, amassing more and more players around the world. It certainly started careers of new aspiring gamers as well and brought the world a new generation of gamers. Tekken 7 is also the game that launched Pakistani gamer Arslan Ash into global stardom.

After eight years of Tekken 7, Tekken 8 is about to be released on January 26, 2024. Ash, who says he owes everything to Tekken 7, reminisces the importance of this game to his career. In fact, he remembers his first memory of playing Tekken 7 many years ago.

“When Tekken 7 was first released, I remember it was Ramadan time,” said the Lahore-based e-athlete. “It was almost time to break the fast. And my friends and I went to this place far away from home just to play the game.”

The excitement of playing Tekken 7 for the first time even overpowered their appetite, despite fasting the whole day.

We just drank some water to break the fast and started playing immediately. I don’t know where we got that energy from. But we were crazy about Tekken 7 from the beginning. Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique

Since then, Ash’s foray into professional esports and eventual rise through the ranks as the undisputed champion and one of the greatest Tekken players has been a saga followed by hundreds and thousands of people worldwide.

Ash has won hundreds of Tekken 7 tournaments across the globe, including EVO four-times – something he once thought unimaginable. This is also why Ash holds Tekken 7 particularly in high regard.

Arslan Ash at EVO US 2023 © Arslan Ash

While his favorite character in the game is naturally Zafina since 2020, before that, Ash used to play using Kazumi. There’s still one character in Tekken 7 that even Ash finds challenging to beat.

Puma is still the toughest character to beat. It was too overpowering, and I had a hard time beating that character. It was almost impossible. He’s one of the best characters in the game. Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique

Regardless, Ash found his favorite in Zafina and has gone on to win championships with her.

When talking about what tournaments he’s enjoyed the most so far, Ash offers a surprising and fascinating response. "I don’t generally enjoy tournaments. I only go to win," says Arslan Ash

Then he added, “But I’d say I enjoyed Gamers8, because of the way they treated us and where we stayed and the food.”

Gamers8 is also where Ash won the biggest prize pool of his career so far with a whopping $500,000, which he called “life-changing”.

In fact, if you ask Ash, he will say Tekken 7 is the game that changed his life. It is the game that not only brought him, a regular Lahore kid, unthinkable success and renown, but it’s also a game that resonated with him early in his life and that continued to be an important part of his life.

Tekken 7 is the reason I am what I am today Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique

“Tekken 7 is the game that gave me everything. I started my career with it. All my achievements - from 4-time EVO champion and all the other tournaments - it’s all because of Tekken 7,” said the Tekken master.