Tekken 7 tier list: Guide on different tiers

If you're into games like Street Fighter, chances are you've heard of Tekken. It first hit the market in December of 1994 and is produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment, which is based out of Tokyo. The game has worked its way to the top since its release, and it's now the best-selling fighting game franchise to date.

In the latest release, Tekken 7, you get to try out 10 new characters based on a tier system that ranks characters based on their performance according to data gathered from online players. This means there's a lot to consider when you're choosing your go-to character. So use this guide to help you understand the tier system and to pick a character that suits you and your playing style.

Tekken 7 Tier List

While you won't find one standard character tier list breakdown for Tekken 7, most lists have between four and six tiers. To go with the happy medium, we'll break ours down into five tiers. They are as follows:

SS-Tier

S-Tier

A-Tier

B-Tier

C-Tier

If a character is ranked in the SS-tier, it means that they're a solid, playable character with excellent combo moves and strikes. On the other hand, if a character is in the C-tier, they're considered weaker, meaning their combo moves aren't as powerful or they have low hit points. So, characters fit into these tiers based on their abilities, characteristics, and skill levels.

However, you'll find that the tiers aren't exactly cut and dry. A skilled player will be able to use any character and rank well among their opponents. In other words, characters are not necessarily going to be restricted to one tier. If a player were able to win a lot with a character, it would increase their average. Ultimately, this means any character can move up or down the tier list, so their ranking isn't permanent. Even a patch update might change a character's skills, which could affect their tier ranking.

Advanced strategies

How the List Is Decided

At this point, you may be wondering how this Tekken 7 character tier list is decided and what these tiers mean. Honestly, the tier lists are generated by pro players who have play tested each character and ranked them according to their experiences with each one. This is why the Tekken 7 tiers can vary from one player to another. On Gamers Decide , you'll find that they put characters into tiers based on how many wins out of 100 they have achieved.

For example, Akuma is in the B-tier on their list because he had 57 out of 100 wins, while Lee is in the A-tier with 65 out of 100 wins. Obviously, if you mastered Akuma's skills and fighting style, you might put him in a higher tier than another player. Keep in mind, though, that these tier lists are generated by gaming pros who have played this game extensively.

Who's in Each Tier

Now that you know how the tier lists are compiled, let's take a look at the characters that comprise each tier. Starting in the lowest C-tier , you'll find characters such as Gigas, Marduk, Yoshimitsu, and Feng. In the B-tier are Armor King, Eddy, Bob, and Law, who is an expert when it comes to martial arts. Hwoarang, Shaheen, Alisa, and Lei are usually going to be found in the A-tier . The top two tiers, S and SS, have the best characters, which include Claudio, Bryan, Kazuya, and Josie , who's new to the franchise.

Obviously, these are just a few of the characters you'll have to choose from, but it gives you an idea of how each one fits into their tiers. Read on to find out who some of the best and worst characters are according to the experts .

Best and Worst Characters in Tekken 7

Just like with the tier lists, the best and worst characters in Tekken 7 aren't cut and dry. Any of the characters have the ability to win, but certain characteristics make some characters more favorable than others. Two of the characters who consistently rank in the top tiers for most pro players are Paul Phoenix and Devil Jin.

Paul Phoenix has been around since the beginning, so his popularity should come as no surprise. His fighting style combines judo, karate, and baji quan and has kept up with changing player styles over time, making him the powerhouse he is today.

Devil Jin was first made a playable character in Tekken 5. He's well-rounded with his laser attacks, and he can fly, making him a hard target to hit. You'll notice that he's gained some moves from Angel, a character from Tekken 2, in Tekken 7. This includes the move Heaven's Door, which does a nice amount of damage.

Gigas and Lars are among the lowest-ranked characters. Keep in mind, though, that this doesn't necessarily mean you can't do well with them.

As one of the new characters to the Tekken lineup, Gigas is still trying to make a name for himself. His moves consist of rushing his opponent to push them back and pin them against the wall. If you can manage to do that, he can be pretty deadly with his Overkill move. In fact, if you can pull this move off with him, it will deplete almost half of the opponent's life.

Lars is a heroic character with a fighting spirit, but he still has a lot to learn in the combat arena. His moves are useful against a variety of other characters, and he's both flexible and versatile. His fighting style consists of rapid, quick movements that most closely resemble shorinji kempo, but you'll need a strong strategy to get the most out of him.

Where to Begin With Tekken 7

If you're new to the game of Tekken, it's hard to know which character to start with. Each one has their strengths and weaknesses, but if you want to succeed, it's always best to stick with a character from either the S-tier or the A-tier. According to Kotaku , a good beginner's character choice would be Alisa. She has quick moves that make her hard to defend against, and her dash move lets her get in and out of combat easily.

Lucky Chloe is another balanced character who's great for beginners. You don't have to have a huge amount of skill to use her moves, which do a pretty good amount of damage. She can also be more of a challenge to play when you get into her dance-style moves, which have to be done in a rhythmic sequence.