That’s A Combo: Arslan Ash Wins Combo Breaker Again!

Four years since he first broke out on the international map with two shocking EVO victories, Arslan Ash still hasn’t slowed down. After winning the EVO Japan 2023 (his third overall), the Lahore-based e-athlete has won another big competition.
Arslan Ash finished the month of May by raising the Combo Breaker 2023 cup when he defeated his long-time rival Jae-Min ‘Knee’ Bae from South Korea in the grand finals. After last year, this marks the second Combo Breaker victory for Arslan Ash.
While it may be daunting for players to compete on a big stage, Arslan Ash sounded pretty relaxed talking about the tournament.
I was playing for fun. I have been trying to finish my points for the Tekken World Tour. And winning Combo Breaker gives you 300 points. Now that I’ve won Combo Breaker and gained enough points for TWT, I’m very happy about it. It always feels amazing to win a big tournament like this.
He does admit, though, that the level of competition is constantly increasing.
“Every tournament is always challenging now. Everyone comes prepared at this point, but I’m used to it. I often meet Knee in the finals and it was fun playing this time as well,” said Arslan Ash.
When Arslan Ash and Knee meet in any competition, the fight is always tough as nails and attracts a big audience. The two international players have been at it for years. Arslan Ash, too, finds the competition exciting.
It was a very hyped competition between Knee and I this time at Combo Breaker 2023. I beat him 3-0 in the winner’s final. Then he won 2-3 against me. And again, I won 3-0 to win the competition. So, there was a big buzz around the grand finale because of our match. He’s an amazing player. It was a lot of fun playing against him.
While the Pakistani gamer has established himself as one of the greatest Tekken players of all time, he’s not limiting himself to one game. He’s been playing King of Fighters too and is now branching out to another game.
“Besides Tekken, I’m also playing Street Fighter in the Red Bull Kumite 2023 in South Africa next month,” said the EVO 2023 winner. “I’ve never played any Street Fighter before. It’s a new experience for me. Everything is new – the mechanics, basics and moves. I can see myself improving little by little every day. I have zero experience in this game but I personally love to do such stuff and challenge myself.”
After Red Bull Kumite 2023 in July, he’s all set to take on another big challenge in August.
“Then there’s EVO USA in August. These are the two main competitions coming up next for me.”
Arslan Ash plans to stay in the US for a while until he’s done with his competitions as he continues to practice both Tekken and Street Fighter during his time. With two major contests coming up, knowing Arslan Ash, he is going all in when it comes to preparation.
Watch this space for more updates on the Tekken prodigy Arslan Ash.